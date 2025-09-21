Ajax
Edson Alvarez Girlfriend Sofia Toache Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sofia Toache? Meet The Girlfriend Of Edson Alvarez
Sofia Toache is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Edson Alvarez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Sofia has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star from Mexico. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Sofia and Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Since joining Ajax in 2019, Alvarez has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder, but whenever needed he also drops deep in the central defensive role. He has had a phenomenal career with Ajax and West Ham United. In 2025, he joined Fenerbahçe on loan. Edson Alvarez will play in the Super Lig for the next 2 seasons.
His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know the problems he had to face in his love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez. So follow along!
Sofia Toache Childhood and Family
Sofia was born on October 25, 1998, in Mexico, making her nationality Mexican. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez.
Sofia Toache Education
Sofia went to a local high school in Mexico. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Sofia Toache always wanted to become a model and an entrepreneur.
The Mexican beauty enrolled at the Autonomous University of Mexico on the Azcapotzalco campus. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find her major.
Sofia Toache career
Sofia is a professional model. She needed money during her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She has worked with Pablo Sanchez, a famous Mexican photographer.
Sofia’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself and snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Sofia Toache Net Worth
Sofia hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.
She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez relationship
Edson Alvarez met with his girlfriend in 2018. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The couple married in 2023.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they were separated when Alvarez moved to the Netherlands.
Due to the country’s law, Sofia, who was a minor at that time, couldn’t enter Dutch territory. It was a tough time for the couple, but they survived the separation due to having a solid understanding between themselves. Sofia moved to Amsterdam after becoming an adult.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez Children
The duo welcomed their first child just one year after their meeting. On October 23, 2019, Sofia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Valentina Alvarez. As Sofia couldn’t enter the Netherlands at that time, she had to stay in London with her daughter. Their second daughter was born in October 2022.
Sofia Toache Social media
Sofia has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 138k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her beach attires. She also shares reels from her gym training sessions. Sofia has also given pictures of her daughter and partner on her feed. Sofia Toache also posts pictures of her husband .
Ajax
Anwar El Ghazi 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Anwar El Ghazi 2023 is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a winger for the French club Mainz 05 and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Anwar El Ghazi, born on May 3, 1995, is a Dutch professional footballer renowned for his versatility as a winger or forward. With a dynamic career spanning clubs like Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV, and Mainz 05, El Ghazi’s journey reflects resilience and adaptability.
From his early days in BVV Barendrecht’s youth ranks to representing the Netherlands internationally, El Ghazi has left an indelible mark, combining skill and goal-scoring prowess on the football stage.
Anwar El Ghazi Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Barendrecht, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Mohammed El Ghazi
|Mother’s Name
|Jamila El Ghazi
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£13.8 Million
|Age
|28
|Birthday
|3 May 1995
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Position
|Winger, Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz 05
|Achievements
|1X DUTCH CUP WINNER
1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER
1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION
|Wife
|Melanie Gallardo Robles
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Anwar El Ghazi’s Net Worth and Salary
The 28-year-old Dutch talent Anwar El Ghazi is paid £28,000 per week (£1,456,000 per year) to play as a dynamic AM RL for Mainz. El Ghazi, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, has an impressive net worth of £13,806,000, which highlights his significant contribution to the team. With a market value of an impressive €3.00 million, he is a valuable asset in the fast-paced world of football, both in terms of his present impact and his future potential.
Anwar El Ghazi Club Career
Anwar El Ghazi’s club career serves as evidence of his progression through some of the best football teams in Europe. He started in the BVV Barendrecht youth ranks and refined his skills in the Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam academies before enrolling in the Ajax Youth Academy in 2013.
El Ghazi’s stellar 2014 preseason campaign launched him into Ajax’s first team and signalled the start of an important chapter in his career. He demonstrated his scoring prowess while playing for Ajax, most notably by scoring in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona. He moved to Lille in the French Ligue 1 in 2017, where he made an even bigger impact by scoring important goals and dishing out vital assists. He won over fans with his devotion and heartfelt tributes, like revealing a shirt in memory of his former teammate Abdelhak Nouri.
El Ghazi’s next journey took him to Aston Villa, where he signed a permanent contract after initially joining on loan in 2018. His most memorable performance occurred in the 2019 EFL Championship Play-off final when he assisted Villa in their promotion to the Premier League with a vital goal. El Ghazi made major contributions and kept up his impressive play in the top flight, winning Villa’s Goal of the Season in 2020–21.
His loan stint at Bundesliga club Mainz 05 was preceded by loan spells at Everton and PSV Eindhoven, where his contract was terminated because of a social media post. El Ghazi’s club career is a testament to both his skill as a football player and his ability to bounce back from setbacks and changes in the fast-paced world of professional football.
Anwar El Ghazi International Career
Anwar El Ghazi, with dual citizenship, initially chose the Netherlands over Morocco based on advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his debut for the Netherlands under-18 side in 2012. Despite representing the Oranje in Euro 2016 qualifiers, El Ghazi’s international career saw a revival in 2021 when he was called up for the provisional squad for UEFA Euro 2020.
Anwar El Ghazi Family
Anwar El Ghazi, the son of Mohammed and Jamila El Ghazi, was born in Barendrecht, Netherlands, on May 3, 1995. He withholds information about his siblings. Even though his family’s background is well known, El Ghazi’s decision to protect their privacy has allowed him to balance his professional and personal lives.
Anwar El Ghazi’s wife – Melanie Gallardo Robles
Anwar El Ghazi creates a happy narrative on social media about his personal life, which he shares with his girlfriend Melanie Gallardo Robles. The pair foster a healthy balance between work and play, revealing a personal but colourful aspect of the football player’s off-field persona.
Anwar El Ghazi Sponsors and Endorsements
Even though Anwar El Ghazi’s sponsors and endorsements are still unknown, the prospect of undisclosed partnerships gives his off-field activities a fascinating new dimension. The potential endorsements that Anwar El Ghazi may have are unknown, which gives the young athlete the freedom to manage his career discreetly and keep his professional affiliations vague.
Anwar El Ghazi Cars and Tattoos
The Dutch football player Anwar El Ghazi chooses a simple off-field look by forgoing tattoos. El Ghazi’s focus on the pitch rather than material belongings adds to the understated charm of his public persona, demonstrating a commitment to his craft and a minimalist approach, even though details about his car are still unknown.
FAQs about Anwar El Ghazi
|What is the net worth of Anwar El Ghazi?
|The net worth of Anwar El Ghazi is £13.8 million.
|How many clubs have Anwar El Ghazi played for?
|Anwar El Ghazi has played with six clubs at the senior level – Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz 05
|How old is Anwar El Ghazi?
|He is 28 years old.
|Nationality of Anwar El Ghazi?
|He is Dutch.
|Has Anwar El Ghazi ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Ajax
Lisandro Martinez 2023 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Lisandro Martinez is an Argentinian professional football player who is currently playing for the Premier League team Manchester United. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lisandro Martinez rose to prominence in the successful Ajax side under now Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. He spent four seasons with the club before making his big move to Manchester United.
Nicknamed “The Little Butcher”, he was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in 2021-22. In his first four appearances, he has already produced two player-of-the-match performances and will be looking to have a successful career ahead at Old Trafford.
Lisandro Martinez Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Gualeguay, Argentina
|Father’s Name
|Raul Martinez
|Mother’s Name
|Silvina Cabrera
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Lisandro Martinez Net Worth
|$45 million
|Age
|24
|Date of Birth
|18 January 1998
|Nationality
|Argentinian
|Position
|Centre-Back
|Youth Clubs
|Club Urquiza, Club Libertad, Newell’s Old Boys
|Senior Clubs
|Newell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia, Ajax, Manchester United
|Achievements (Selected)
|Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award): 2021-22, 2022 – 2023 FIFA World Cup, 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
|Girlfriend
|Muri Lopez Benitez
|Children
|–
|Sponsorships
|–
|Social Media
|Instagram , Twitter , Facebook
Lisandro Martinez’s Net Worth and Salary
Lisandro Martinez’s net worth is £31million and it is expected to rise in the coming years. Most of his income, if not all, would have come from his career as a footballer. His basic salary is £120,000 per week. He signed a contract in the summer of 2022 with United and he would expect that down the line, he pens new terms that see that salary increase.
Lisandro Martinez Club Career
Lisandro Martinez started his senior club career with Newell’s Old Boys and made his debut in the final game of the 2016-17 season. The following season he was loaned to Defensa y Justicia where he impressed in his first campaign, resulting in a permanent move for the player where he spent the 2018/19 season. Due to his performances, Ajax came calling who were looking to replace Matthis De Ligt and chose Martinez as the successor.
Martinez really came to life at Ajax where he established himself as a top centre-back in the successful Ajax team which won back-to-back Eredivisie titles. He was awarded the Ajax Player of the Year (Rinus Michels Award) in the 2021/22 season for his outstanding performance in the season.
Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag agreed to switch the Netherlands for England and became the head coach of Manchester United for the 2022/23 season and made sure that he brought his established centre back with him to the Theatre of Dreams. Lisandro Martinez completed his big-money move to Manchester United and would be looking to build a successful career for himself at Old Trafford.
Martinez made his debut for Manchester United with on August 7, 2022 against Brighton & Hove Albion, which ended in a 2-1 defeat . His first goal for the team came on January 22, 2023, in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. On February 26, 2023, he celebrated his first trophy win with the club in the EFL Cup final. His season came to an end following an injury in the Europa League match against Sevilla. The manager confirmed that he would go for a surgery in October 2023.
Lisandro Martinez International Career
Martinez represented Argentina at the U-20 and U-23 levels before making his senior debut in 2019 against Venezuela. He was part of the 2021 Copa America winning side and was also part of the team in the 2022 Finalissima held between Italy and Argentina.
With a big move, all eyes will be on Martinez and if he performs similarly as his previous clubs, there is a high chance that Martinez could play an important role for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.
Lisandro Martinez Cars and Tattoo
Lisandro Martinez’s right hand is covered with two tattoos. On the forearm, there is a beautifully drawn lion and his upper arm is painted with the image of a Buddha. Martinez drives an Audi.
Lisandro Martinez Social Media
|Platform
|Followers
|Link
|324.9k Followers
|Here
|1.3m Followers
|Here
|486.9k followers
|Here
FAQs about Lisandro Martinez
|What is Lisandro Martinez’s net worth?
|Lisandro Martinez’s net worth is $45million.
|How many clubs have Lisandro Martinez played for?
|Lisandro Martinez has played with four clubs at the senior level – Newell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia, Ajax, and Manchester United.
|How old is Lisandro Martinez?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Lisandro Martinez?
|He is Argentinian.
|Has Lisandro Martinez ever won a World Cup?
|Yes, he won the world cup with Argentina in 2022.
AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars & More
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars & More
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best footballers in the world and has shined everywhere he has gone and has an incredibly high net worth as compared to the other footballers. One of the very few players to have played at the top in nearly every major European League, Ibrahimovic has gained quite a fan following on and off the pitch. Let us take a look at his net worth, salary, endorsements, family, tattoos, cars, and various other facets of his life.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facts
|Birth Place
|Malmo, Sweden
|Father’s Name
|Sefik Ibrahimovic
|Mother’s Name
|Jurka Gravic
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|$190million
|Age
|39
|Date of Birth
|Oct 3, 1981
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Position
|Centre-forward
|Youth Clubs
|Malmo FF
|Senior Clubs
|Malmo (1999-2001), Ajax (2001-2004), Juventus (2004-2006), Inter Milan (2006-2009), Barcelona (2009-2011), AC Milan (2011-12, 2020-2023 ), PSG (2012-2016), Manchester United (2016-2018), LA Galaxy (2018-2019)
|Achievements
|5 time Top Scorer (Ligue 1- 2013, 2014, 2016 Serie A- 2012, 2009), 14 Swedish Footballer of the Year (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020), 1 FIFA Puskas Award (2013), 1 La Liga, 4 Serie A, 4 Ligue 1, 2 Eredivisie, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup
|Wife
|Helena Seger
|Children
|Two
|Sponsorships
|Volvo, Vitamin Well Sports, Microsoft Xbox, Nike
|Social Media
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Net Worth and Salary
One of the richest football players in the world, Ibrahimovic has a net worth of nearly $190million. The centre-forward was earning £187,000-per-week at AC Milan and earns £9.7million per year.
However, given the fact that the Swede has been a professional player for nearly 22 years, he has culminated a lot of wealth and has a lot of assets to his name.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic club career
A true journeyman, Zlatan first made his name in the youth set up of Malmo FF and was later promoted to the club’s senior team. After a successful two years at the Swedish club, Ibrahimovic was signed by Dutch club Ajax. His skill on the ball, goal-scoring ability, and aerial awareness was admired a lot by the people at the club, however, he left the club in 2004 to join Serie A giants Juventus.
The Turin-based club signed the player for £10.8million, a huge fee at the time. However, although Zlatan did his job well at the club and won two Scudettos, they were stripped off the club due to an impending case on Juventus. Zlatan left the club and joined rivals Inter Milan.
In August 2006, Ibrahimovic made his bow for Inter Milan and also scored in his Serie A debut with the Nerazzurri. He was the top scorer for the club in Serie A that year with 15 goals as helped them win the Scudetto. In 2007, he signed a new contract with the club that made him the highest-paid footballer at the time. Jose Mourinho also loved the player during his tenure with the club, as Ibrahimovic was a vital part of his side.
In 2009, Ibrahimovic signed for Barcelona and played as a striker under Pep Guardiola. However, things soon turned sour between the two, and the Swede was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the following season. Ibrahimovic later completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan in 2011, and he ended the season by being the top scorer in the Serie A with 28 goals to his name.
In 2012, PSG signed the then 30-year-old for €20million and he was made the best-paid footballer in the world behind Samuel Eto’o. In his four years at the French capital, Ibrahimovic won the Ligue 1 every single year while he also won the top-scorer award in three seasons. A behemoth of a striker, Ibrahimovic excelled at the club but could not get them European glory.
In 2016 he signed for Premier League club Manchester United. Although he spent only two seasons at the club, he was loved by the fans for his magnanimous personality and his charming interviews. Although he could not get the Old Trafford outfit a league title, he was a crucial part of their Europa League winning squad in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.
Later, in 2018, Ibrahimovic signed for LA Galaxy and made the fans wild on his debut as he scored two goals, including a 45-yard volley, and completed a come-back as the club won 4-3 against Los Angeles FC. In 2019 he was made the team captain and scored 26 goals that year. In 2020, he left the club to sign for AC Milan. He retired from professional football in June 2023.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic International career
Ibrahimovic made his international debut in 2001 against the Faroe Islands and played his first competitive game in 2002 against Azerbaijan. He was selected in the country’s 2002 World Cup squad but they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Senegal.
2004 saw a lot of sorrow for Ibrahimovic as he was selected to play in the 2004 European Championship but missed a crucial penalty in the quarter-final against the Netherlands, who eventually eliminated them. Ibrahimovic failed to shine in the 2006 World Cup as well as he did not score a single goal in the competition and was eventually eliminated in the Round of 16 by hosts Germany.
Although Ibrahimovic performed well at the 2008 Euros, his team could not manage the same, and they were eliminated in the group stage itself. In 2012, Ibrahimovic was named as the captain of his national team and performed brilliantly. However, like 2008, his team could not pull through and were sent home in the group stage itself.
The 2016 Euros saw Sweden finish bottom of their group, and Ibrahimovic subsequently announced his retirement after playing for over 15 years for his country. Ibrahimovic ended his international career as the 6th highest appearance and the highest goal-scorer (62) in the national team’s history.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Family, Wife and Personal Life
Ibrahimovic was born on Oct 3, 1981 to Sefik Ibrahimovic and Jurka Gravic in Malmo, Sweden. The 39-year-old has one sibling called Sanela and four half-siblings. In 2002, he met Helena Seger, and the pair got married four years later in 2006. In the same year, they had their first child, a boy named Maximilian Ibrahimovic. In 2008, they had their second child, another boy named Vincent Ibrahimovic.
Helena Seger is a businesswoman and a former model but she has also been there for Zlatan through thick and thin and is often seen with him on their family trips to America, Sweden, and several other countries.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sponsorships & Endorsements
The Swede has plenty of sponsorships deals across the globe. Currently, he is under contract with Nike. However, he has previously been contracted to both Adidas & Puma.
Apart from this, Ibrahimovic also has contracts with Volvo, Nivea, Vitamin Well Sports, and gaming console manufacturing company Microsoft Xbox. However, there is no information on his earnings from these endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Popular Culture
The name ‘Zlatan’ was trademarked in May 2003 at the Swedish patent & Registration Office for ‘most likely being perceived as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, courtesy of which he receives exclusive rights to his name.
The Swedish post office in 2014 issued a set of five postage stamps featuring Ibrahimovic. He also features in the EA Sports FIFA video games series. In February 2016, Auto Images (a Swedish Production company) released a documentary of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, titled ‘Becoming Zlatan’. In 2019, a statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled outside Malmo’s stadium to commemorate his footballing services. The statue is 8ft 9 inches and weighs almost 500 kilograms.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tattoos
Ibrahimovic has 12 tattoos on his body. He has his surname tattooed in Arabic on the right arm along with his sons’ names Maximilian and Vincent. His lower back has the Buddhist tattoo ‘Five Deva Faces Yantra’, which represents wind, water, fire, creative perception & space.
On his back, he has the tattoo of a roaring lion. Another Buddhist tattoo, Ibrahimovic also has the ‘Yant Prajao Khao Nirote’ on his upper right arm, which represents stopping the suffering of a family. He also has the phrase ‘Only God can Judge me’ tattoo on his rib cage. Lastly, Ibrahimovic also has tattoos depicting a feather, a Koi fish, Polynesian tribal, and ace of hearts and clubs.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cars
The Swede has several cars in his lavish homes around the world. He has a Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari Monza SP2, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari 488 Pista while he also has several Volvo cars due to his sponsorship deal with them.
He currently owns the Volvo ZC70 as part of an endorsement deal. Besides this, he also has a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Social Media
Ibrahimovic is active on all three major social media platforms.
FAQs about Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an approximate net worth of around $190million.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Swedish.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for nine clubs in his senior career – Malmo, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint Germain, Ajax, and Manchester United.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never won the FIFA World Cup.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned £187,000-a-week at AC Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is married to Helena SEger.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has two children.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 12 tattoos
