Manchester United Star A Bit Wasteful Amid Slight Slump in Form as Norway Held to Frustrating Draw by Denmark

Manchester United striker Elisabeth Terland endured a frustrating evening as Norway were held to a goalless draw by Denmark in Monday’s international friendly.

The 24-year-old squandered a big chance and registered three shots without finding the net, continuing her recent struggle for goals at international level despite maintaining excellent defensive work rate throughout the contest.

FT | 🇩🇰 Denmark 0-0 Norway 🇳🇴



• Friendly



🇳🇴| Graham Hansen started and played 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Z6gcqG8aVs — ALL ABOUT BARÇA (@AllAboutBarcaa) December 1, 2025

Terland Fails to Convert Golden Opportunity

Terland’s most significant moment came when she missed what was classified as a big chance, one of three shots she registered during the 90 minutes.

One effort tested Danish goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard directly, while another was blocked by the resolute backline. The Norway international completed zero dribbles from her attempts and managed just six successful passes from 10 attempts, reflecting a disjointed attacking performance.

Defensive Contributions Provide Small Consolation

Despite the attacking frustrations, Terland demonstrated commitment to the defensive side of her game. She won 100% of her tackle attempts and made one clearance, while also completing three ground duels and winning one aerial battle. The physical presence she provided helped Norway maintain their defensive solidity, even if the final product in attack proved elusive.

Naalsund Completes Full 90 Minutes

United teammate Lisa Naalsund played the entire match in midfield but similarly struggled to impose herself creatively. The 30-year-old completed just 67% of her passes and failed to register a single key pass throughout the encounter. Her one shot on goal was well blocked by the Danish defence. Naalsund fared better defensively, winning three of four tackle attempts and coming out on top in four ground duels.

Det ender 0-0 mod Norge.



Kvindelandsholdet spiller uafgjort mod Norge i et opgør, hvor begge hold havde store chancer i 2. halvleg.



Nu ser vi frem mod VM-kvalifikationen til foråret, der sparkes i gang med en hjemmekamp mod Serbien den 3. marts 🇩🇰#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/sZsP9EGppv — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) December 1, 2025

Context of Recent Form

The result came just days after Norway’s impressive 3-1 victory over Brazil, making the stalemate against Denmark particularly disappointing. Terland started the season in red-hot form for United, scoring numerous goals during Champions League qualifying that prompted discussions about a new contract to keep her at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. However, translating that club form to the international stage has proven more challenging in recent fixtures.

⏳ FULL-TIME | 🇩🇰 Denmark 0-0 Norway 🇳🇴



• Caroline Graham Hansen started and played 60 minutes in a friendly against Denmark. pic.twitter.com/4etcKZdLnW — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) December 1, 2025

Both players will return to Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s WSL clash with West Ham at Old Trafford, where Terland will hope to rediscover the goalscoring touch that made her such a threat earlier in the campaign.

