Manchester United Star A Bit Wasteful Amid Slight Slump in Form as Norway Held to Frustrating Draw by Denmark
Manchester United striker Elisabeth Terland endured a frustrating evening as Norway were held to a goalless draw by Denmark in Monday’s international friendly.
The 24-year-old squandered a big chance and registered three shots without finding the net, continuing her recent struggle for goals at international level despite maintaining excellent defensive work rate throughout the contest.
Terland Fails to Convert Golden Opportunity
Terland’s most significant moment came when she missed what was classified as a big chance, one of three shots she registered during the 90 minutes.
One effort tested Danish goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard directly, while another was blocked by the resolute backline. The Norway international completed zero dribbles from her attempts and managed just six successful passes from 10 attempts, reflecting a disjointed attacking performance.
Defensive Contributions Provide Small Consolation
Despite the attacking frustrations, Terland demonstrated commitment to the defensive side of her game. She won 100% of her tackle attempts and made one clearance, while also completing three ground duels and winning one aerial battle. The physical presence she provided helped Norway maintain their defensive solidity, even if the final product in attack proved elusive.
Naalsund Completes Full 90 Minutes
United teammate Lisa Naalsund played the entire match in midfield but similarly struggled to impose herself creatively. The 30-year-old completed just 67% of her passes and failed to register a single key pass throughout the encounter. Her one shot on goal was well blocked by the Danish defence. Naalsund fared better defensively, winning three of four tackle attempts and coming out on top in four ground duels.
Context of Recent Form
The result came just days after Norway’s impressive 3-1 victory over Brazil, making the stalemate against Denmark particularly disappointing. Terland started the season in red-hot form for United, scoring numerous goals during Champions League qualifying that prompted discussions about a new contract to keep her at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. However, translating that club form to the international stage has proven more challenging in recent fixtures.
Both players will return to Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s WSL clash with West Ham at Old Trafford, where Terland will hope to rediscover the goalscoring touch that made her such a threat earlier in the campaign.
Ella Toone Stars With Goal and Three Assists as England Thrash China 8-0 at Wembley in Dominant Display
Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone delivered an attacking masterclass with one goal and three assists as England demolished China 8-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
The 26-year-old was involved in four of England’s eight goals, setting up Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway and former United teammate Alessia Russo whilst adding one herself from a goalkeeper error.
Toone’s Four-Goal Involvement Inspires Lionesses
Toone’s goal came from a comical Chinese mistake when their goalkeeper misplaced a pass directly into her path, allowing the midfielder to coolly slot into an empty net. The pick of her three assists was an excellent cutback on the wing, delivering an unstoppable cross for Mead to convert.
The United star completed 80% of her passes and won 100% of her dribble attempts whilst creating three big chances and registering three key passes. She attempted two shots and delivered one cross in a complete attacking performance that highlighted why Sarina Wiegman values her creativity.
United captain Maya Le Tissier enjoyed a quieter afternoon at centre-back, making four clearances and five recoveries as England dominated possession. The 23-year-old won four of five duels and completed 93% of her passes with China barely threatening throughout.
Jess Park came off the bench and was unlucky not to score after hitting the woodwork with a fine effort. The midfielder made one key pass but completed just 76% of her attempts—below her usual accuracy.
United Stars on Opposite Sides in Japan Victory
Hinata Miyazawa got the better of her United teammates Jayde Riviere and Simi Awujo when Japan defeated Canada 3-0 earlier on Saturday. The Japanese midfielder missed one big chance and had two shots whilst completing 77% of her passes.
Riviere performed well despite the defeat, winning two of three tackles and making three clearances. She also won five ground duels and created one key pass from left-back as Canada came under sustained pressure.
Awujo played 58 minutes, completing 75% of her passes but failing to register a shot or make significant defensive impact in a quiet display for the 21-year-old.
Manchester United Push to Host 2035 Women’s World Cup Final at New £2bn Stadium Instead of Wembley
Manchester United are lobbying to have their planned 100,000-capacity stadium host the 2035 Women’s World Cup final, challenging Wembley’s traditional status as England’s primary showpiece venue.
The Red Devils’ redeveloped Old Trafford has been included in the FA’s stadium submission to FIFA this week, despite the £2 billion project only existing as an artist’s impression since its unveiling in March. The United Kingdom is the sole bidder for the 2035 tournament, which will expand to 48 teams, requiring 15 stadiums.
FA View United’s Ambitions as Premature
According to The Guardian, the FA considers United’s hopes premature, believing Wembley has a stronger claim to host the final. However, FIFA will make the ultimate decision on which venues host specific matches, not the FA.
United are still awaiting government funding for the project, which includes regenerating the area surrounding Old Trafford. Progress has stalled due to a standoff with haulage company Freightliner over the value of adjacent land the club wants to purchase.
Euro 2028 Snub Provides Context
United’s Women’s World Cup ambitions follow their painful omission from Euro 2028, which will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Old Trafford was overlooked due to outdated facilities and potential redevelopment work disrupting the tournament.
Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was selected instead as one of nine Euro 2028 venues, with capacity expanding to 61,470 by 2028 after planned renovations. That decision highlighted the urgency behind United’s stadium project.
The £2bn Vision
The new 100,000-seater ground would become England’s largest football stadium, surpassing Wembley’s 90,000 capacity. United view hosting the Women’s World Cup final as vindication for their massive investment and a statement of intent about the club’s commitment to women’s football.
The timing works in United’s favour, as the 2035 tournament gives them nearly a decade to complete construction and prove the venue’s credentials through hosting major matches.
“They’re Playing at Full Capacity” – Arsenal Legend Urges Manchester United Women to Strengthen Squad After Recent Collapse
Ian Wright has called on Manchester United Women to make January signings, warning that Marc Skinner’s squad are already “playing at full capacity” and cannot improve much further without reinforcements.
The Arsenal legend’s comments come after United’s alarming recent form. Following an unbeaten start through seven WSL games and three Champions League matches, they’ve lost three of their last four . A shock home defeat to Aston Villa, followed by heavy losses at Manchester City (3-0) and VfL Wolfsburg.
Speaking on the Crossways Podcast with former Lioness Steph Houghton, Wright questioned the owners’ commitment to building a genuine title-challenging squad.
“They’ve done brilliantly Steph, finishing in the top three to get to the Champions League,” Wright said. “But it’s like the owners are just letting them get there, ‘go on, you get there,’ they are not building them up, so once they get there, they can do something. It comes back to how much do they want to see this team succeed? Because they are now playing for me at full capacity.”
Tullis-Joyce Injury Exposes Depth Issues
Wright specifically highlighted goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket as exposing United’s squad thinness. “When you lose someone like Tullis-Joyce and then you have to put in an inexperienced goalkeeper like that, who you have to say that’s the deep end. You can see now where it’s now starting to be a bit stretched for United.”
His concerns echo those raised earlier this season by Carla Ward, who insisted the club’s board had “let the women’s team down” after United faced Liverpool with just 16 players out of a possible 20 in September due to injuries.
United signed Julia Zigiotti Olme, Fridolina Rolfo and Jess Park last summer, with Park arriving in the swap deal that sent Grace Clinton to Manchester City. However, Wright believes more investment is essential if they harbour genuine Champions League ambitions beyond just qualifying for the competition.
