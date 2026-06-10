Elise Hughes Departs Crystal Palace After Four Years Following Club’s Second Promotion to Women’s Super League

Elise Hughes has confirmed her departure from Crystal Palace after her contract expires at the end of June. The Welsh forward’s exit comes as the South Londoners secure promotion to the Women’s Super League for the second time, completing a remarkable trajectory that Hughes has been central to.

Thank you, Elise ❤️💙



We can confirm that Elise Hughes will depart the club, upon the expiration of her contract.



Everyone at the club would like to thank Elise for her hard work and contribution, and wish her all the best for the future 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AANzRaP4kx — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) June 10, 2026

The 25-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Charlton Athletic in summer 2022 and delivered immediately. She scored 34 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions, establishing herself as one of the club’s most important attacking outlets. Her peak came during the 2023/2024 title-winning season when she netted 16 league goals in the second tier. That form should have catapulted her into genuine contention for the elite level.

Wales forward Elise Hughes has left Crystal Palace, a little more than a month after helping them return to the Women's Super League ⚽️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/P2P2nl0CJb — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 9, 2026

Then came the setback. An anterior cruciate ligament injury cut her season short at a critical moment. But Hughes showed genuine character in her recovery. She returned to fitness and played in every league game this season as Palace finished their campaign strongly enough to leapfrog former neighbours Charlton Athletic into an automatic promotion place on the final day.

Elise Hughes with the 93rd minute equaliser in Wales' #FIFAWWC qualifier against Czechia last night! 🦅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1m1TN6TQT0 — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) March 4, 2026

That timing raises questions. Hughes leaves having achieved significant things at Palace. She helped deliver two promotions. She was their prolific attacking force. Yet her departure is announced as the club steps up. It is the kind of exit that suggests a clean break rather than a natural conclusion.

Wales international Elise Hughes has left Crystal Palace after four seasons with the Eagles ⚽️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/myOD3JGqQP — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 8, 2026

The Recovery Story

Hughes proved her resilience after the ACL injury. Coming back to play every game shows genuine mental strength and fitness.

The Promotion Paradox

Palace achieved promotion partly because Hughes has been there consistently. Her departure weakens their WSL prospects materially.

Elise Hughes' 96th minute equaliser the last time we faced Durham🤌⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qkAEpJtuDm — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) January 23, 2026

Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club