Ella Morris Returns to Tottenham Team After Nearly Year Out With Injury as Defender Makes Comeback in 2-1 FA Cup Quarter Final Defeat to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow

Ella Morris returned to the Tottenham team after nearly a year out with injury as Martin Ho’s side lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The defender came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Kingsmeadow on Monday, which marked a significant milestone in her recovery from an ACL injury sustained in May 2025.

A comeback 314 days in the making 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LUhxd895JC — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 7, 2026

Tottenham exited the competition at the quarter-final stage but put in a brave display. Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Eveliina Summanen equalised in the 52nd minute, setting up a frantic finish.

Ella Morris is back in action for the first time since May 2025 following an ACL injury 💪



Great to see you back, Ella! 🤍



Olivia also enters the pitch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vDwZGSddOj — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 6, 2026

Suffered ACL Injury in May 2025

In late May last yea,r Morris suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee during a training session while on international duty with England. The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in 2024 on a three-year deal, which demonstrates the club’s faith in her abilities.

Ella Morris is back in a Spurs shirt – she has been out of action since May 2025 (ACL).#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/ds90DCcru1 — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) April 6, 2026

Despite her long term setback, Tottenham signed Morris to a new contract extension in January. The defender replaced Hanna Wijk with 19 minutes of the Chelsea game remaining, completing five passes with 80 per cent accuracy and winning both of her tackles.

Really Exciting for Me Says Morris

Morris thanked Tottenham fans for their support after the match. “It was really exciting for me. It’s been a long time coming, so I’m just delighted to get back out there with the girls,” she said.

Back in Lilywhite for the first time since May 2025 🤍



Brilliant to see you back on the pitch, Ella! pic.twitter.com/dYSLkmzxMI — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 7, 2026

She added: “There was a bit of shock at first when I was asked to come on. I wasn’t necessarily expecting to get any minutes so to hear my name being called was good. I appreciate all their support,” which demonstrates her humility despite facing two ACL injuries during her career already at just 23 years old.

“It's felt like a long time coming and I'm just delighted to get back out there.”



Ella reflects on her return to the team 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/H3eELNYWy2 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 7, 2026

Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty