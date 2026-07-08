Liverpool
Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG Monitor Wolfsburg Midfielder Ella Peddemors as Summer Transfer Battle Looms
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool are all actively monitoring Wolfsburg midfielder Ella Peddemors as interest intensifies in the Dutch international’s services.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted growing attention from European football’s elite following her impressive development since joining Wolfsburg from FC Twente midway through the 2024-25 campaign.
Peddemors remains under contract with Wolfsburg until summer 2027, placing the German club in strong negotiating position should formal approaches materialise. Real Madrid’s renewed pursuit carries particular intrigue given their previous concrete attempts to sign the midfielder before her Bundesliga move, suggesting sustained conviction regarding her qualities and developmental potential.
Steady Progression Creates Elite Club Appeal
Peddemors’ rise reflects consistency rather than spectacular breakthrough, yet that measured development has established her as genuine prospect among European football’s biggest clubs. She progressed through FC Twente’s academy while establishing herself as first-team regular, winning multiple Dutch league titles and domestic cups before gaining Champions League experience.
Wolfsburg’s patient development approach initially loaning her back to Twente for additional regular football before bringing her to Germany demonstrates structured thinking regarding her progression pathway. That methodical strategy appears vindicated through her current elite club attention.
Technical Quality Aligns With Modern Tactical Demands
The attacking midfielder combines technical gifting with tactical intelligence, comfortable receiving possession in tight spaces while linking midfield effectively with attacking phases. Her movement between lines creates crucial overloads while her work rate without possession provides defensive contribution alongside creative responsibility.
At 23, Peddemors possesses significant development runway while already demonstrating Champions League exposure and senior Netherlands recognition. That combination of experience and potential explains why Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG all identify her as legitimate transfer target despite no imminent move appearing probable given Wolfsburg’s contract strength.
Also read: Crystal Palace Sign American Midfielder Sierra Enge From Strasbourg on Two Year Deal
Liverpool
Emily Hawson Signs Liverpool Women PGA Deal From St David’s College as Welsh Teenager Commits to Professional Development
Emily Hawson has signed a two-year Professional Game Academy contract with Liverpool Women FC Under 21s, committing her future to elite-level football development.
The Year 11 student from St David’s College represents the pathway working correctly. She balanced rigorous education with serious football. Now Liverpool recognize her potential enough to invest in her full-time development.
Hawson’s recent record validates that investment. She represented Cymru Women’s U17 across Europe in UEFA qualifiers, demonstrating her readiness for competitive international football. At Liverpool, she won the Peer 2 Peer Tournament, defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the final. She finished runners-up in the national final. That is sustained performance against elite academy opposition across multiple age groups. Liverpool do not offer contracts to players without proven ability.
The structure matters. Hawson becomes a full-time athlete, training five days weekly whilst continuing morning studies. That is professional football’s modern reality for teenagers with genuine potential. You cannot develop properly at this level without immersive environments. But education remains equally important. Liverpool’s commitment to morning classes reflects sensible academy thinking about player development beyond the pitch.
St David’s College deserve credit here. They created an environment allowing Hawson to pursue her ambitions without sacrificing her education. That is harder than it sounds. Schools often struggle with the logistics of elite athletes. St David’s invested in her success. The headmaster’s joking comment about only approving a Liverpool move underlines genuine institutional pride in her achievement.
Academy Football Demands Total Commitment
Five-day-a-week training at 16 is not casual sport. It is professional commitment at adolescent age with no guarantees of senior football.
The Education Balance
Liverpool’s requirement for morning studies alongside full-time football reflects mature academy thinking about player welfare and post-football prospects. Young players need both paths available simultaneously.
The Local Support System
Schools enabling elite athletes to succeed without compromising education creates the infrastructure elite football actually requires. St David’s understood this dynamic correctly.
Also read: Beth Mead Signs Manchester City Deal as Laura Coombs Welcomes Arsenal Forward to New Women’s Facility
Liverpool
Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season With Stunning Solo Effort Against Everton at Goodison Park
Ceri Holland has been voted Liverpool Women’s Goal of the Season for a moment of genuine class against Everton in March. The Wales international collected the ball deep in her own half, carried it forward with purpose and composure, and finished with a curled strike into the top corner. It was a 3-2 victory in the Merseyside derby, which made the goal matter in context as well as execution.
What separates this goal from routine strikes is the audacity required to even attempt it. Holland could have played the safe pass. Instead, she decided the moment called for something extraordinary. That is confidence.
That is knowing your own ability and trusting it when stakes are high. In a derby atmosphere at Goodison Park, with all the emotional intensity that entails, she kept her composure and produced a finish of real technical quality.
The fan vote was decisive. Holland’s effort was a clear winner, suggesting supporters recognized something special about the goal beyond statistical quality. Cornelia Kapocs’ efforts at Anfield in the Merseyside derby and against Manchester City claimed second and third respectively. Those are quality finishes.
But Holland’s solo run involved a completely different skill set. It combined ball-carrying ability, decision-making and technical precision. Beata Olsson’s finishes against Arsenal and Chelsea rounded out the top five, all worthy contenders but none matching Holland’s complete package.
The Merseyside Element
There is something about derbies that brings out greatness. Holland delivered exactly when the occasion demanded it, which is what separates good players from great ones.
A Wider Impact
This goal defined a moment in Liverpool’s season. It came in a match that mattered, against a rival, and it came from a place of genuine technical excellence. That is why supporters voted for it so decisively.
Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract
Liverpool
Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
Liverpool midfielder Zara Shaw has hit another milestone in her recovery from injury after appearing for the club’s U21s side on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old played the opening 45 minutes against Sheffield United in Kirkby, marking her return to the pitch nearly a year on from sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing England U19s.
The Scouse midfielder rose through the Reds’ academy system to sign her first professional contract last August, despite being sidelined with a devastating knee injury. To date, she has appeared nine times for Liverpool’s senior team and scored one goal before her layoff.
Long Road Back From Devastating Injury
ACL injuries remain one of the most challenging setbacks in football, typically requiring nine to twelve months of rehabilitation before players can return to competitive action.
Shaw’s return to the pitch represents a huge step forward in her recovery, though the decision to limit her to 45 minutes shows Liverpool are taking a sensible, cautious approach with their young talent.
The 18-year-old will be desperate to force her way back into Gareth Taylor’s first team plans as quickly as possible, but rushing her return could prove disastrous. Liverpool have been extremely careful with Shaw’s rehabilitation, and this U21s appearance is clearly designed to build match fitness gradually.
Critical Period for Liverpool Women
Shaw’s potential return to the senior squad comes at a crucial time for Liverpool, who are currently battling to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table. The Reds finally recorded their first league win of the season in January, but remain in a precarious position.
Having Shaw available again would provide a significant boost to Taylor’s midfield options during the run-in.
Also read: Liverpool FC Leads New Era of Training to Tackle Matchday Sexism as Anfield Stewards Receive Specialist Education From Her Game Too Ambassador Roopa Vyas
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