Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG Monitor Wolfsburg Midfielder Ella Peddemors as Summer Transfer Battle Looms

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool are all actively monitoring Wolfsburg midfielder Ella Peddemors as interest intensifies in the Dutch international’s services.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted growing attention from European football’s elite following her impressive development since joining Wolfsburg from FC Twente midway through the 2024-25 campaign.

According to our sources, Dutch 🇳🇱 international Ella Peddemors has gathered interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool. Her contract with Wolfsburg still runs until the end of the 2026/27 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/9J4zGhq0QK — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) July 7, 2026

Peddemors remains under contract with Wolfsburg until summer 2027, placing the German club in strong negotiating position should formal approaches materialise. Real Madrid’s renewed pursuit carries particular intrigue given their previous concrete attempts to sign the midfielder before her Bundesliga move, suggesting sustained conviction regarding her qualities and developmental potential.

Dutch international Ella Peddemors is attracting interest from Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool, according to Soccerdonna.



The 23-year-old midfielder remains under contract with Wolfsburg until 2027.✍️ pic.twitter.com/38eNK0Btae — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 7, 2026

Steady Progression Creates Elite Club Appeal

Peddemors’ rise reflects consistency rather than spectacular breakthrough, yet that measured development has established her as genuine prospect among European football’s biggest clubs. She progressed through FC Twente’s academy while establishing herself as first-team regular, winning multiple Dutch league titles and domestic cups before gaining Champions League experience.

🚨 Mercato



Le PSG s’intéresse également à la milieu néerlandaise Ella Peddermors (23 ans) pour renforcer l’entre jeu parisien.



__ @soccerdonna pic.twitter.com/fsOcwd1wUd — 100 % PSG Féminines (@100PSGFeminines) July 7, 2026

Wolfsburg’s patient development approach initially loaning her back to Twente for additional regular football before bringing her to Germany demonstrates structured thinking regarding her progression pathway. That methodical strategy appears vindicated through her current elite club attention.

Technical Quality Aligns With Modern Tactical Demands

The attacking midfielder combines technical gifting with tactical intelligence, comfortable receiving possession in tight spaces while linking midfield effectively with attacking phases. Her movement between lines creates crucial overloads while her work rate without possession provides defensive contribution alongside creative responsibility.

MERCATO ☀️ | Le PSG serait intéressé pour recruter la milieu de terrain néerlandaise Ella Peddemors.



🗞 @soccerdonna

📸 @oranjevrouwen pic.twitter.com/lLFTPKdAdm — PSG FémiNews (@psgfeminews) July 7, 2026

At 23, Peddemors possesses significant development runway while already demonstrating Champions League exposure and senior Netherlands recognition. That combination of experience and potential explains why Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG all identify her as legitimate transfer target despite no imminent move appearing probable given Wolfsburg’s contract strength.

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