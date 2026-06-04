Manchester United
Ella Toone Says Hip Injury Taught Her Massive Lesson About Body Care as England Prepare for Spain World Cup Qualifier
Ella Toone has emerged from a four-month injury absence with a clear understanding of what she needs to do differently going forward. The Manchester United midfielder sustained a complicated hip stress fracture caused by overuse and missed significant portions of the season, including crucial World Cup qualifying matches for England in March and April.
She returned for United’s final three league games and played in last week’s World Sevens tournament as the Reds finished runners-up to Chelsea. Now she is back in the England camp for Friday’s qualifier against Spain in Mallorca, a match that will secure automatic World Cup qualification for Brazil 2027 if the Lionesses avoid defeat.
Toone was brutally honest about what her body told her during the recovery process. She acknowledged she is no longer 18 and that her body has endured plenty of wear and tear. The injury forced her to confront the reality that recovery and rest are not luxuries but necessities if she wants to prolong her career. During rehabilitation, she kept fit through swimming while watching teammates thrive in her absence.
Learning the Hard Way
The injury cost United dearly. Toone’s absence contributed to them missing out on European football next season after failing to finish in the top three. That is a significant consequence of injury management failure, both hers and potentially the club’s in terms of managing workload.
Competition and Perspective
While Toone was sidelined, players like Lucia Kendall, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jess Park stepped up. That is natural progression. But it also means Toone cannot assume her place. She has to earn it back through performance, not sentiment.
The Road Ahead
Toone says she plays best without pressure. That mindset will be crucial as she reintegrates into the England setup and fights for her shirt back. Ella Toone learned massive lesson from hip injury. Manchester United midfielder returns for England vs Spain World Cup qualifier after four-month absence.
Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract
Manchester United
Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker
Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing Melvine Malard this summer, with two NWSL clubs already submitting bids for the French forward.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of her contract and has become a target for teams competing in the Champions League, giving her plenty of options to explore.
Malard has been one of United’s most consistent attacking threats since joining in 2023. She scored six league goals last season and four in the Champions League, including in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Over the weekend in the World Sevens tournament, she was electric, scoring six goals as United reached the final before losing to Chelsea. Her form has attracted serious interest from across the Atlantic.
The timing is problematic for United. They finished fourth in the WSL, missing out on European football entirely. They have won nothing this season after losing the League Cup final to Chelsea in March and finishing as runners-up in the World Sevens. For a player of Malard’s quality and ambition, those results may be difficult to accept. She will be thinking about where she can win trophies and compete at the highest level.
The Contract Situation is Key
Malard’s contract expires next year, which gives her leverage. United cannot afford to lose her for nothing, but they also cannot force her to stay if she wants to leave. They will need to offer her something compelling: either a new deal with better terms or accept that she will depart.
What United Need to Do
Marc Skinner’s rebuild requires keeping his best players. Losing Malard would be a major setback to any ambitions United have of challenging for titles next season. The club needs to move quickly to convince her that Old Trafford is where her future lies.
Also read: BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes Reveals What He Admires About Jess Park’s Game as Man United Captain Praises Fellow Number Eight’s Smashing Season
Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of Manchester United Women midfielder Jess Park. The Portugal international shares the number eight shirt with Park and has been impressed by her debut campaign following her summer move from Manchester City.
Park has registered nine goals and five assists since joining from crosstown rivals in an impressive first season. The England international has won United’s Player of the Month award a team high four times, which demonstrates her consistent quality.
Not as Easy as It Looks
Fernandes watched back some of Park’s best moments for United, including her Goal of the Month winner against the London City Lionesses. The midfielder came in off the left flank to beat her marker before driving into space and picking out the far bottom corner.
“It all starts with the first touch. She gets the control there away from the player, she gets a lot of space to then run. Then the speed to run quick like that and then to be very accurate with the shot, it’s a very good thing. It’s not as easy as it looks,” Fernandes explained, which is an absolutely spot on analysis.
Lot of Futsal in That Goal
The United captain also praised Park’s winner against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Park helped start the move with a dribble from deep before getting into the box and finishing by picking out the far top corner.
“We spoke about the number eight shirt, and she was in the middle, creating and dictating the tempo. Then she follows up and she ends up in the box with the opportunity to finish. I think the finish is fantastic. There’s a lot of futsal in that goal there,” Fernandes said.
Very Quick With Her Feet
Fernandes watched Park’s solo effort at Aston Villa, which won another Goal of the Month prize. “She’s very quick with her feet and goes onto her left foot, which the defender was probably not expecting,” he acknowledged.
Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham
Chelsea Dragon
Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in their first ever League Cup final on Sunday. The Red Devils will be aiming to win their second trophy in their history after their FA Cup victory in 2024 with summer signing Fridolina Rolfo one of the reasons behind United’s success this season.
In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Swede was asked how she felt about reaching a final in her first season at the club. “It feels great. We’ve been having a great season so far, and now reaching a final, it feels absolutely amazing. We are super excited because it’s these games you want to play, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Rolfo retorted.
Team Spirit Something Unique
One of the factors behind United’s success, which is frequently brought up, is that of the team spirit in the camp. Rolfo was also keen to address this and elaborated, “I would say that the team spirit is something unique and something we bring out with us on the pitch as well. We always work hard for each other, we push ourselves in training and in games, and we want to win together.”
She added, “Having such a good team spirit is what makes us more successful. We’re having fun together, and we enjoy being together.” Rolfo explained that she wants to help the team in any way she can, whether that is scoring, assisting, or just working hard, as they aspire to win a trophy.
Better Way to Go Into Game
Chelsea have already knocked United out of the FA Cup this season and boast a far superior record over Marc Skinner’s side. Rolfo chose to focus on the positives, though, and asserted confidently, “Not being a favourite, I think that’s almost the better way to go into a game. I prefer being an underdog than a favourite because if you’re a favourite, you have all the pressure on you.”
Also read: Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
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