Ella Toone Says Hip Injury Taught Her Massive Lesson About Body Care as England Prepare for Spain World Cup Qualifier

Ella Toone has emerged from a four-month injury absence with a clear understanding of what she needs to do differently going forward. The Manchester United midfielder sustained a complicated hip stress fracture caused by overuse and missed significant portions of the season, including crucial World Cup qualifying matches for England in March and April.

🗣️ "I have to look after my body much better than I have been doing."



Ella Toone on what she's learnt from an injury hit season ahead of her return to action for the Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/aN8SRAL8U4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2026

She returned for United’s final three league games and played in last week’s World Sevens tournament as the Reds finished runners-up to Chelsea. Now she is back in the England camp for Friday’s qualifier against Spain in Mallorca, a match that will secure automatic World Cup qualification for Brazil 2027 if the Lionesses avoid defeat.

Ella Toone on importance of having a strong mindset after recovering from injury 💪 pic.twitter.com/fj2CS0uFVi — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 2, 2026

Toone was brutally honest about what her body told her during the recovery process. She acknowledged she is no longer 18 and that her body has endured plenty of wear and tear. The injury forced her to confront the reality that recovery and rest are not luxuries but necessities if she wants to prolong her career. During rehabilitation, she kept fit through swimming while watching teammates thrive in her absence.

Confidence in camp and belief in the squad 💪



Ella Toone speaks ahead of our World Cup qualifier against Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/RUR1QpOKAY — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2026

Learning the Hard Way

The injury cost United dearly. Toone’s absence contributed to them missing out on European football next season after failing to finish in the top three. That is a significant consequence of injury management failure, both hers and potentially the club’s in terms of managing workload.

Competition and Perspective

While Toone was sidelined, players like Lucia Kendall, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jess Park stepped up. That is natural progression. But it also means Toone cannot assume her place. She has to earn it back through performance, not sentiment.

Sarina Wiegman confirmed that attackers Ella Toone and Lauren James are fully fit and available for England's upcoming match against Spainpic.twitter.com/UJ3ViT7G0j — Ayodele (@ayowole_obi) June 4, 2026

The Road Ahead

Toone says she plays best without pressure. That mindset will be crucial as she reintegrates into the England setup and fights for her shirt back. Ella Toone learned massive lesson from hip injury. Manchester United midfielder returns for England vs Spain World Cup qualifier after four-month absence.

Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract