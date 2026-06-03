Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract

Ella Toone has raised serious questions about her Manchester United future, suggesting that summer conversations need to happen about what comes next for the English striker.

With one year remaining on her contract and her role in the team diminishing, Toone is clearly contemplating her options during what is shaping up to be a significant transfer window for the club.

🗣️ "I have to look after my body much better than I have been doing."



Ella Toone on what she's learnt from an injury hit season ahead of her return to action for the Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/aN8SRAL8U4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2026

The 26-year-old has been a United player since their inaugural season in 2018, making 213 appearances and scoring 64 goals. But this season was difficult to watch from a personal perspective. She managed just three goals in 25 matches, hampered by injury and increasingly sidelined by the rise of Jess Park as the team’s primary attacking catalyst. That shift in hierarchy matters. Players know when they are being phased out, and Toone is clearly aware of her changing role.

Ella Toone weighs up Manchester United future after tough campaign pic.twitter.com/qOtJZyM1lf — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) June 2, 2026

Her comments while on England duty were telling. She said it is time to talk about her future and that she needs to make a decision about what is best for her. She qualified it by saying she is currently a Manchester United player, but the language suggests uncertainty rather than commitment. After this summer off for her wedding and hen do, she will reassess in pre-season.

A Club in Transition

Manchester United finished terribly, winning just one of their last ten matches. They reached a Champions League quarter-final but lost to Bayern Munich. They lost the League Cup final to Chelsea. That is not good enough for a player of Toone’s stature and experience. She wants to compete for trophies, and right now the club is not delivering that.

Confidence in camp and belief in the squad 💪



Ella Toone speaks ahead of our World Cup qualifier against Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/RUR1QpOKAY — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2026

The Bigger Picture

United are losing Malard to NWSL interest, potentially selling Terland, and now Toone is questioning her future. Marc Skinner has serious work to do rebuilding this squad and convincing his best players to stay.

Career questions with Manchester United and England star Ella Toone 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dfZcS4Mu98 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 2, 2026

Also read: Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker