United Dragon
Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract
Ella Toone has raised serious questions about her Manchester United future, suggesting that summer conversations need to happen about what comes next for the English striker.
With one year remaining on her contract and her role in the team diminishing, Toone is clearly contemplating her options during what is shaping up to be a significant transfer window for the club.
The 26-year-old has been a United player since their inaugural season in 2018, making 213 appearances and scoring 64 goals. But this season was difficult to watch from a personal perspective. She managed just three goals in 25 matches, hampered by injury and increasingly sidelined by the rise of Jess Park as the team’s primary attacking catalyst. That shift in hierarchy matters. Players know when they are being phased out, and Toone is clearly aware of her changing role.
Her comments while on England duty were telling. She said it is time to talk about her future and that she needs to make a decision about what is best for her. She qualified it by saying she is currently a Manchester United player, but the language suggests uncertainty rather than commitment. After this summer off for her wedding and hen do, she will reassess in pre-season.
A Club in Transition
Manchester United finished terribly, winning just one of their last ten matches. They reached a Champions League quarter-final but lost to Bayern Munich. They lost the League Cup final to Chelsea. That is not good enough for a player of Toone’s stature and experience. She wants to compete for trophies, and right now the club is not delivering that.
The Bigger Picture
United are losing Malard to NWSL interest, potentially selling Terland, and now Toone is questioning her future. Marc Skinner has serious work to do rebuilding this squad and convincing his best players to stay.
Also read: Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker
Manchester United
Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker
Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing Melvine Malard this summer, with two NWSL clubs already submitting bids for the French forward.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of her contract and has become a target for teams competing in the Champions League, giving her plenty of options to explore.
Malard has been one of United’s most consistent attacking threats since joining in 2023. She scored six league goals last season and four in the Champions League, including in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Over the weekend in the World Sevens tournament, she was electric, scoring six goals as United reached the final before losing to Chelsea. Her form has attracted serious interest from across the Atlantic.
The timing is problematic for United. They finished fourth in the WSL, missing out on European football entirely. They have won nothing this season after losing the League Cup final to Chelsea in March and finishing as runners-up in the World Sevens. For a player of Malard’s quality and ambition, those results may be difficult to accept. She will be thinking about where she can win trophies and compete at the highest level.
The Contract Situation is Key
Malard’s contract expires next year, which gives her leverage. United cannot afford to lose her for nothing, but they also cannot force her to stay if she wants to leave. They will need to offer her something compelling: either a new deal with better terms or accept that she will depart.
What United Need to Do
Marc Skinner’s rebuild requires keeping his best players. Losing Malard would be a major setback to any ambitions United have of challenging for titles next season. The club needs to move quickly to convince her that Old Trafford is where her future lies.
Also read: BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
United Dragon
Manchester United Women Name Strong World Sevens Squad With Rolfo Absent as Brentford Beckons
Manchester United Women announced their World Sevens Football squad on May 22, 2026 ahead of the London Edition tournament at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30.
The squad features 20 players across all positions with Lea Schuller, Ella Toone and Jess Park headlining the attacking options. Noticeably absent is Fridolina Rolfo, United’s most recognisable name, raising questions about her fitness heading into a critical summer of squad restructuring.
A Season of Near Misses Sets the Stage
United finished fourth in the Women’s Super League this season, missing Champions League qualification after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. They also reached the League Cup final for the first time in club history before losing narrowly. Trophy-less seasons sting regardless of progression.
The World Sevens represents United’s final competitive opportunity this campaign and redemption for finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich in Portugal last May.
The Squad That Could Win It All
Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel and Kayla Rendell cover the goalkeeping positions. Defensively, Maya Le Tissier, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Jayde Riviere, Millie Turner, Gabby George and youngster Jess Simpson all travel. Emma Watson returns from a loan spell in Mexico strengthening midfield options alongside Toone, Park, Simi Awujo, Lisa Naalsund and Julia Zigiotti. Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland, Ellen Wangerheim and Schuller provide substantial attacking firepower.
The Fixtures Ahead
United open Group 2 against West Ham at 17:00 on Thursday, May 28. They then face Aston Villa at 15:00 on Friday followed by Tottenham at 20:00 that same evening. Semi-finals on Saturday morning at either 11:00 or 12:00 precede a potential 14:30 final. Awujo won the breakout star award in Portugal last year. She can win this entire tournament.
Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence
United Dragon
Melvine Malard Watched Lyon Get Crushed 4-0 by Barcelona in Oslo as World Sevens Awaits
Manchester United forward Melvine Malard attended the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo on May 23 backing her former club OL Lyonnes against Barcelona. The WePlayStrong House provided a free fan festival before kick-off where Malard participated in meet and greet sessions alongside former Barcelona defender Jana Fernandez.
It ended in heartbreak for the French international as Barcelona demolished Lyon 4-0 at Ullevaal Stadion, claiming their fourth European title through an Ewa Pajor brace and Salma Paralluelo double.
Barcelona Were Simply Unstoppable
Lyon dominated the first half and had a goal disallowed by VAR before Barcelona took total control after the break. Pajor struck smartly after the restart then added her second 15 minutes later. Lyon completely capitulated after conceding twice and Barcelona ran riot.
Malard’s dream of seeing her former club finally end a four-year European drought ended emphatically. Lyon’s rebuild under Jonatan Giraldez brought promise but ultimately delivered humiliation. Reaching their 12th UWCL final only to lose 4-0 represents devastating underachievement.
Malard’s Genuine Love for Lyon
Despite playing for Manchester United, Malard openly declared loyalty to Lyon beforehand. She came through their youth academy and made over 50 appearances for the French giants before moving permanently to Manchester. Her emotional investment was genuine.
She specifically highlighted midfielder Melchie Dumornay as a player she studies for inspiration, planning to note tactical tricks observed during the final. That kind of professional dedication whilst attending a rival’s game deserves genuine respect.
World Sevens Focus Now
With Lyon’s campaign over, Malard redirects attention toward World Sevens Football at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30. She expressed excitement about the format offering breathing space after a long intense season. United finished fourth missing Champions League qualification. Winning the World Sevens becomes their final chance for silverware this campaign.
Also read: Chelsea and Real Madrid Reignite Interest in BK Hacken Teenager Felicia Schroder as Swedish Striker Continues to Dazzle
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