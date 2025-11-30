Ella Toone Stars With Goal and Three Assists as England Thrash China 8-0 at Wembley in Dominant Display

Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone delivered an attacking masterclass with one goal and three assists as England demolished China 8-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was involved in four of England’s eight goals, setting up Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway and former United teammate Alessia Russo whilst adding one herself from a goalkeeper error.

The Lionesses beat China 8-0 to mark their biggest-ever win at Wembley 😬



China are the 16th-ranked team in the world by FIFA… pic.twitter.com/U45Loxavlm — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2025

Toone’s Four-Goal Involvement Inspires Lionesses

Toone’s goal came from a comical Chinese mistake when their goalkeeper misplaced a pass directly into her path, allowing the midfielder to coolly slot into an empty net. The pick of her three assists was an excellent cutback on the wing, delivering an unstoppable cross for Mead to convert.

The United star completed 80% of her passes and won 100% of her dribble attempts whilst creating three big chances and registering three key passes. She attempted two shots and delivered one cross in a complete attacking performance that highlighted why Sarina Wiegman values her creativity.

United captain Maya Le Tissier enjoyed a quieter afternoon at centre-back, making four clearances and five recoveries as England dominated possession. The 23-year-old won four of five duels and completed 93% of her passes with China barely threatening throughout.

Jess Park came off the bench and was unlucky not to score after hitting the woodwork with a fine effort. The midfielder made one key pass but completed just 76% of her attempts—below her usual accuracy.

United Stars on Opposite Sides in Japan Victory

Hinata Miyazawa got the better of her United teammates Jayde Riviere and Simi Awujo when Japan defeated Canada 3-0 earlier on Saturday. The Japanese midfielder missed one big chance and had two shots whilst completing 77% of her passes.

Riviere performed well despite the defeat, winning two of three tackles and making three clearances. She also won five ground duels and created one key pass from left-back as Canada came under sustained pressure.

THE LIONESSES GET THEIR BIGGEST EVER WIN AT WEMBLEY🦁



An 8-0 scoreline against China at Wembley breaks the record books🚀



📷 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/e8Rth8zekK — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) November 29, 2025

Awujo played 58 minutes, completing 75% of her passes but failing to register a shot or make significant defensive impact in a quiet display for the 21-year-old.

