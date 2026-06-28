Ellie Carpenter Opens Up on Debut Chelsea Season and Why Stamford Bridge Gives the Blues a Genuine Edge

Ellie Carpenter has reflected on a debut Chelsea season that mixed personal highlights with collective disappointment, insisting she is hungry to build on her first year in England when the 2026-27 campaign begins.

Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr are back at Cobham. 🏡 pic.twitter.com/7Zvuqq5gvt — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 27, 2026

The 26-year-old Australian wing-back, who joined from Lyon in July 2025 after five seasons in France, made 29 appearances across all competitions and believes the best is very much still to come.

Carpenter is refreshingly honest about where Chelsea fell short last season. A team with this much quality finishing without a WSL title should sting and clearly does. But the foundation is there, and a player who debuted at 15 and already has 101 Australia caps tends to know the difference between a building year and a bad one.

Stamford Bridge Feels Like Home

The clear theme of Carpenter’s end-of-season interview is her deep connection to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will host all 13 WSL home games in 2026-27 for a second consecutive season. She scored two of her most memorable goals there, a header against London City Lionesses in November and a thunderous long-range strike against Barcelona in the Champions League that won Goal of the Month, and believes the larger pitch and atmosphere create a genuine competitive advantage.

Season of Transition

Chelsea won the League Cup but missed the WSL title and fell short in Europe, with Carpenter acknowledging the squad experienced significant upheaval with multiple departures and new signings still finding their feet together. She pointed to the Asian Cup final with Australia in March 2026, where the Matildas lost 1-0 to Japan, as another physical and mental toll on a season that stretched her to the limit.

Ellie Carpenter appreciation post 🥹



While the Matildas couldn't get the job done in the Women's Asian Cup Final, there were a number of positives for Australia.



One of them, an outstanding performance from defender Ellie Carpenter, making the right flank her own as per usual.… pic.twitter.com/Kdl18aHMDw — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) March 21, 2026

Her stat line of two goals, three assists, and 29 appearances from right wing-back represents solid but not spectacular output. Carpenter knows that. She has been explicit about wanting more end product and greater consistency in the final third.

Ready to Kick On

Carpenter heads into her first proper off-season in years, planning to return to Australia before coming back to Europe ahead of pre-season. Crucially, she enters 2026-27 without the adaptation period that inevitably cost her momentum in her debut campaign she now understands the English game, Sonia Bompastor’s system, and her teammates’ movements instinctively.

Aussie elation from one of their finest! 🇦🇺



Ellie Carpenter is BACK in Sydney with Chelsea this August. 🏠💙



Get your tickets now, Australia! 🎟️💙 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 26, 2026

A full pre-season under those conditions, combined with all home games at Stamford Bridge, means Chelsea supporters may finally see the player who was regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs during her Lyon prime.

Also read: Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham