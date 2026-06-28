Chelsea
Ellie Carpenter Opens Up on Debut Chelsea Season and Why Stamford Bridge Gives the Blues a Genuine Edge
Ellie Carpenter has reflected on a debut Chelsea season that mixed personal highlights with collective disappointment, insisting she is hungry to build on her first year in England when the 2026-27 campaign begins.
The 26-year-old Australian wing-back, who joined from Lyon in July 2025 after five seasons in France, made 29 appearances across all competitions and believes the best is very much still to come.
Carpenter is refreshingly honest about where Chelsea fell short last season. A team with this much quality finishing without a WSL title should sting and clearly does. But the foundation is there, and a player who debuted at 15 and already has 101 Australia caps tends to know the difference between a building year and a bad one.
Stamford Bridge Feels Like Home
The clear theme of Carpenter’s end-of-season interview is her deep connection to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will host all 13 WSL home games in 2026-27 for a second consecutive season. She scored two of her most memorable goals there, a header against London City Lionesses in November and a thunderous long-range strike against Barcelona in the Champions League that won Goal of the Month, and believes the larger pitch and atmosphere create a genuine competitive advantage.
Season of Transition
Chelsea won the League Cup but missed the WSL title and fell short in Europe, with Carpenter acknowledging the squad experienced significant upheaval with multiple departures and new signings still finding their feet together. She pointed to the Asian Cup final with Australia in March 2026, where the Matildas lost 1-0 to Japan, as another physical and mental toll on a season that stretched her to the limit.
Her stat line of two goals, three assists, and 29 appearances from right wing-back represents solid but not spectacular output. Carpenter knows that. She has been explicit about wanting more end product and greater consistency in the final third.
Ready to Kick On
Carpenter heads into her first proper off-season in years, planning to return to Australia before coming back to Europe ahead of pre-season. Crucially, she enters 2026-27 without the adaptation period that inevitably cost her momentum in her debut campaign she now understands the English game, Sonia Bompastor’s system, and her teammates’ movements instinctively.
A full pre-season under those conditions, combined with all home games at Stamford Bridge, means Chelsea supporters may finally see the player who was regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs during her Lyon prime.
Also read: Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham
Chelsea
Chelsea Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Legora AI Platform For Training Kit Branding
Chelsea Football Club have announced Legora as an official partner in a multi-year agreement that will place the AI legal platform’s branding prominently on training kit sleeves across the men’s, women’s and Academy teams. The partnership unites two organisations committed to excellence through preparation, consistency and continuous improvement at the highest levels.
Legora, founded in 2023, operates as an agentic operating system for legal professionals, supporting lawyers across research, review and drafting of complex matters. The platform is used by over 100,000 legal professionals at more than 1,200 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across 50 markets globally. Chelsea FC’s own legal team currently integrate Legora’s system through their workstreams.
Shared Philosophy Drives Partnership
Both organisations recognise that success at elite levels relies on similar foundational principles including meticulous planning, rigorous analysis, teamwork, resilience and commitment to continual improvement. The partnership celebrates the often unseen work that precedes visible success, from early morning training sessions to detailed legal preparation for complex matters.
Rob Hamblin, Chelsea’s general counsel, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting how Legora’s focus on supporting professionals at their highest level aligns with the club’s ambitions and values. The placement across all three teams reflects commitment to development and preparation across the entire football ecosystem.
Training Kit Visibility Demonstrates Long-Term Vision
The branding placement on training kit provides daily visibility across Chelsea’s extensive player and staff operations. The partnership launches with a long-term vision celebrating the preparation work that occurs away from public attention, recognising that elite performance emerges from dedication, discipline and countless hours of behind-the-scenes development.
Max Junestrand, Legora’s CEO and co-founder, emphasised how both organisations operate through meticulous preparation rather than relying on in-the-moment performance alone.
Also read: Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium
Chelsea
Chelsea Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Closing In on Lyon Move After Difficult Season at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is reportedly advancing towards a transfer to French champions Lyon, potentially ending her four-year spell at the Women’s Super League giants. Multiple reports from Sweden and Guardian journalist Tom Garry suggest negotiations are progressing, with a medical examination expected in the near future.
The Swedish international’s departure would represent one of the summer window’s most significant transfers. Rytting Kaneryd recently described the 2025-26 campaign as one of the toughest of her career, citing ongoing fitness issues and difficulty finding consistency as major frustrations throughout the season.
Fresh Challenge Offers Reset Opportunity
Despite Chelsea’s continued success, Rytting Kaneryd appears ready for a new environment where she can rediscover top form. She has one year remaining on her Chelsea contract but Lyon are pushing to complete the deal quickly after another dominant domestic campaign that saw them win the Première Ligue and Coupe de France while reaching the Champions League final.
The Swedish winger’s one versus one ability remains among Europe’s finest despite her recent challenges. Her acceleration, close control and confidence in possession allow her to create opportunities others would struggle with, making her a natural fit for Lyon’s possession based attacking approach.
Veteran Experience Brings Immediate Impact
At 29, Rytting Kaneryd remains firmly in her prime years with extensive experience competing in the Women’s Super League, Champions League and major international tournaments. She won three WSL titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups during her Chelsea tenure, demonstrating proven ability at the highest levels.
The move also aligns with her 2027 World Cup planning, as maintaining prominence at club level will be crucial for Sweden’s international ambitions.
Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
Chelsea
Sam Kerr Close to Finalising Free Transfer to NWSL Champions Gotham FC After Chelsea Exit Confirmed
Sam Kerr is on the verge of completing a free transfer to NWSL champions Gotham FC following her departure from Chelsea.
The legendary Australian forward has ended her six and a half year spell at Kingsmeadow where she established herself as one of the most prolific strikers in Women’s Super League history.
Kerr’s exit marks the conclusion of a trophy laden era in west London during which she won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups. The 32 year old departs as Chelsea’s joint all time leading goalscorer with 116 goals in 158 appearances, finishing her final campaign with 17 goals across all competitions despite previously battling back from a long term ACL injury suffered in January 2024.
Return to Familiar Territory in America
The Matildas captain will reunite with Gotham, the club formerly known as Sky Blue FC where she previously played between 2015 and 2017. During that earlier stint, Kerr scored 28 goals in 40 appearances before moving to London, establishing the foundation for a career that saw her finish second in Ballon d’Or voting in 2023.
The move represents her third spell in the NWSL after also starring for the Chicago Red Stars. Gotham have been aggressive in the transfer market as reigning champions, securing several former Chelsea players including Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger while also bringing in Norway international Guro Reiten.
Gotham Build Championship Contender
Kerr’s arrival provides Gotham with world class attacking firepower as they look to defend their title. The club’s aggressive recruitment strategy extends beyond the squad, with plans for a £35 million state of the art training facility featuring advanced recovery amenities.
With Gotham currently sitting fifth in the standings, Kerr’s predatory finishing could provide the catalyst for another championship challenge.
Also read: Arsenal Women Season Ticket Renewals Open for 2026-27 Campaign as Gunners Offer Six Game Bundle Option
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