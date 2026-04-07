Aston Villa
Ellie Roebuck and Lucia Kendall Earn England Call Ups as 13 Aston Villa Players Head Out on International Duty During April Break
Aston Villa goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and midfielder Lucia Kendall have been named in Sarina Wiegman’s latest England squad as 13 Villa players prepare to represent their countries during the April international break.
The Women’s Super League season has been put on hold with England gearing up for World Cup qualifiers against defending champions Spain at Wembley on 14 April.
The Lionesses then travel to Iceland four days later for another Group A3 encounter, with both England and Spain having won their opening two matches. Top spot in the group guarantees qualification to the 2027 World Cup, while second place means a route through the play-offs.
Roebuck Unlikely to Add to England Caps
While Kendall has already played twice for England in 2026, the same cannot be said for Roebuck. The Villa goalkeeper is unlikely to add to her 11 caps, with Hannah Hampton the undisputed number one. Roebuck will be hoping to secure a place as third choice keeper at next year’s World Cup.
Rachel Maltby is linking up with England’s Under 19s for their UEFA Women’s U19 EURO second round qualifiers against Latvia, Wales, and Switzerland. Sofia Kelly, who is on loan at Rangers, has been named in Wales’ Under-19s squad.
Villa Hope for International Break Boost
Heading into the February March international break, Villa fans were frustrated over their poor run of form. A 2-1 loss to Everton was followed by a thumping 4-1 defeat to lowly Liverpool, before they were thrashed 7-3 by Tottenham at Villa Park.
But since the WSL returned in mid-March, Villa held runaway leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw and beat basement side Leicester City 2-1, before giving Chelsea a scare in a 4-3 defeat.
Also read: Alisha Lehmann Suffers Injury Blow as Leicester Star Forced to Withdraw From Switzerland Squad for Crucial Turkey World Cup Qualifiers
Aston Villa
Chelsea Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea resume their Women’s Champions League qualification bid when they take on Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon. The Blues currently occupy third spot in the Women’s Super League table while the visitors are in eighth position, which sets up an important fixture for both clubs.
Chelsea are competing with Manchester United and Arsenal for the final two top three spots in the battle for Champions League qualification. The Blues slipped to third after being held to a 1-1 draw by London City Lionesses last weekend, leaving them a point adrift of United.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, March 29, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports
Bjorn Out for Rest of Season
Chelsea defender Nathalie Bjorn will miss the rest of the season. She suffered an injury moments into her comeback in the League Cup final earlier this month. The Sweden international is joined on the sidelines by Mayra Ramirez, Catarina Macario, Niamh Charles, and Millie Bright, which is, frankly, a significant injury list.
Forward Aggie Beever Jones is at risk of missing a second consecutive game after picking up an injury last weekend. The Australian duo of Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr are available for selection. This return from the Asian Cup provides a huge boost.
Villa Missing Five Through Injury
Aston Villa remain without the services of Jill Baijings, Paula Tomas, Georgia Mullett, Gabi Nunes, and Rachel Daly. Former Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns is also unavailable after sharing the news of her pregnancy earlier this month.
Japan international Maja Hijikata is set to feature following her recent return from the Asian Cup in Australia. Villa travel to Kingsmeadow with renewed belief after taking four points from their last two matches, including a commendable goalless draw against Manchester City.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Carpenter, Girma, Buurman, Baltimore; Potter, Kaptein; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Thompson; Kerr
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Roebuck; Wilms, Patten, Parker, Nighswonger; Jean-Francois, Taylor; Grant, Kendall, Maritz; Hanson
Also read: Lucy Bronze Left Frustrated by Soft Decisions as Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-1 in Champions League Quarter Final First Leg Thriller at Emirates Stadium
Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes Reveals What He Admires About Jess Park’s Game as Man United Captain Praises Fellow Number Eight’s Smashing Season
Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of Manchester United Women midfielder Jess Park. The Portugal international shares the number eight shirt with Park and has been impressed by her debut campaign following her summer move from Manchester City.
Park has registered nine goals and five assists since joining from crosstown rivals in an impressive first season. The England international has won United’s Player of the Month award a team high four times, which demonstrates her consistent quality.
Not as Easy as It Looks
Fernandes watched back some of Park’s best moments for United, including her Goal of the Month winner against the London City Lionesses. The midfielder came in off the left flank to beat her marker before driving into space and picking out the far bottom corner.
“It all starts with the first touch. She gets the control there away from the player, she gets a lot of space to then run. Then the speed to run quick like that and then to be very accurate with the shot, it’s a very good thing. It’s not as easy as it looks,” Fernandes explained, which is an absolutely spot on analysis.
Lot of Futsal in That Goal
The United captain also praised Park’s winner against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Park helped start the move with a dribble from deep before getting into the box and finishing by picking out the far top corner.
“We spoke about the number eight shirt, and she was in the middle, creating and dictating the tempo. Then she follows up and she ends up in the box with the opportunity to finish. I think the finish is fantastic. There’s a lot of futsal in that goal there,” Fernandes said.
Very Quick With Her Feet
Fernandes watched Park’s solo effort at Aston Villa, which won another Goal of the Month prize. “She’s very quick with her feet and goes onto her left foot, which the defender was probably not expecting,” he acknowledged.
Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham
Aston Villa
Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2
Khadija Shaw produced a sensational performance at the Joie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jamaican striker netted a hat trick in just 21 minutes as Manchester City demolished Tottenham 5-2 to extend their lead at the summit to seven points with four matches left.
Shaw’s treble set a new WSL record for the fastest three goals, beating Kelly Smith’s mark from 2014. City responded emphatically to last weekend’s goalless draw at Aston Villa, with Kerolin and an Amanda Nilden own goal completing the rout before halftime.
Fourth Successive Treble Against Spurs
Shaw opened the scoring in the eighth minute, giving City an early advantage. Spurs hit back immediately through Olivia Holdt, which briefly threatened to make things interesting. However, the Cityzens’ response was brutal and decisive.
Shaw restored the lead with a towering header just two minutes later. Her third arrived shortly after breaking Smith’s 12 year record, which is absolutely remarkable. It marked Shaw’s fourth successive hat trick in home league games against Tottenham, which demonstrates her dominance over Martin Ho’s side.
Cruised to Victory After Halftime Blitz
Lauren Hemp provided the assist for Kerolin’s fourth before Vivianne Miedema saw her header deflect in off Nilden. Five goals before the break allowed Andree Jeglertz to rest key players in the second period.
Spurs grabbed a late consolation through Beth England but suffered back to back WSL defeats for the first time this season. City, meanwhile are closing in on its first title since 2016, which is frankly long overdue for a club of their stature.
Shaw now has 18 WSL goals this campaign, double the tally of her nearest challenger. A third consecutive Golden Boot appears certain alongside the championship trophy.
Also read: Oxford United Still in Shock After Devastating Loss of 15 Year Old Academy Goalkeeper as Club Pays Tribute to Teenage Talent
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