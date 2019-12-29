Tottenham report: Tottenham held onto a 2-2 draw by Norwich City

Tottenham dropped points against rock-bottom Norwich City after playing a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mario Vrancic gave Norwich a shock lead in the first half as he drove the ball past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Teemu Pukki thought he had doubled Norwich’s advantage but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Christian Eriksen scored a stunning free-kick to put Tottenham back on level terms after the break. But a Serge Aurier own-goal restored Norwich’s lead before Harry Kane won and scored a late penalty for Spurs to rescue a point for his side.

Jose Mourinho made a series of changes from the Brighton game which Spurs won 2-1. It took time for Spurs to get going, with Norwich starting the game on the front foot.

Marco Stiepermann went closest to opening the scoring in the early stages but his toe-poke was kept out by Paulo Gazzaniga after Christian Eriksen had forced to clean out his own teammate, Tanguy Ndombele.

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

It had been a lively exchange, with both sides looking as vulnerable at the back as adventurous in attack, and it was no surprise to see Norwich go in front. Foyth began the trouble, losing possession to Vrancic when driving out of defence, and the Bosnian drove forward and placed a low finish.

The home side thought they had a second but Pukki’s goal was harshly disallowed by VAR for offside. That came back to haunt the Canaries in the second half as Eriksen scored a fantastic free-kick, albeit a nick off the top of the wall.

That lasted little more than five minutes, with Norwich back in front as Toby Aldeweireld’s attempt to nick the ball away from Pukki only succeeded in deflecting it off the Aurier and past his own goalkeeper.

But Spurs’ pressure always looked likely to tell, and eight minutes from time it did, Kane proving too clever for Zimmermann, cutting inside to win a penalty, which he then coolly converted, with Krul diving the other way.

