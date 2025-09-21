Emerson Palmieri Girlfriend Thaiany Xavier Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Thaiany Xavier? Meet The Girlfriend Of Emerson Palmieri

Thaiany Xavier is famous for being the girlfriend of Ligue 1 club Marseille, Emerson Palmieri. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Thaiany has been the biggest supporter of Emerson for several years. The Chelsea loanee was going through heartbreak when he met with his girlfriend. However, they only focused on the present and enjoyed every moment together.

The Italian star has experienced a love-hate relationship with the West London club. In August 2021, they shipped him to Lyon on a loan move as Thomas Tuchel’s team didn’t require him at that time. However, after the injury to their prime left-back, Ben Chilwell they became desperate to call back Emerson who has given high-level performances in his stint at the French club. Emerson moved to the Ligue 1 club, Marseille where he will get €700,000 along with a bonus fee of €300,000.

In the end, he decided to stay and focus on the project at hand, rather than going back to Stamford Bridge. Still, 31 years old, the Italian player can achieve massive success in the coming years. Whatever he does, his partner, Thaiany will always be by his side as she has been for several years.

Today we are going to reveal many intriguing facts about the Brazilian beauty. So stay tuned to know everything about the girlfriend of Emerson Palmieri.

Thaiany Xavier Childhood and Family

Thai (nickname) was brought into the world on June 28, 1994. The Brazilian beauty likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. She has a brother named Hudson Xavier. The siblings have a great relationship and often spend time together. However, we will continue our search and update the article if we find any relevant data. So stay tuned!

Thaiany Xavier is Brazilian. (Credit: Instagram)

Thaiany Xavier Education

Thaiany completed her high school graduation from a local institution. Whether she joined a university after her graduation is a mystery to us. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas.

Thaiany Xavier career

Thaiany’s career information is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared many details about her job and the source of her earnings. But our guess is that she is a housewife. Taking care of the children and managing all the house chores is very challenging, and she has excelled in her role. We don’t have much information currently; hence we couldn’t verify our claim.

Thaiany has a large Instagram audience and fans love her reels. Even though she hasn’t taken any step to use her influencer power, she has the ability to generate handsome revenue through her social media promotions. She has a great fashion sense, so she could use her knowledge to educate her audience positively.

Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri have been together since 2017. (Picture was taken from maxima.uol.com.b)

Thaiany Xavier Net Worth

Thaiany hasn’t disclosed her net worth yet. If our claim about her being a housewife is valid, then she might not have a significant source of income. However, considering his partner’s considerable earnings, she doesn’t face any challenges in enjoying a luxurious life. Emerson Palmieri has a net worth of €14 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €3 Million per yea.

Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri relationship

Emerson Palmieri met with his girlfriend at some point around 2017. The duo didn’t want to attract excessive attention towards their love life, and hence they maintained secrecy while dating. Many fans didn’t know anything about their relationship until they publicly announced it in late 2020. The couple have three children.

The couple is currently madly in love, and nothing is stopping them from tying the knot. However, we believe they might want to take some time before taking the big decision. Thaiany is not Emerson’s first love. He was in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Isadora Nascimento.

However, things didn’t work out between them as planned, and they separated before 2017. Emerson has avoided sharing any details regarding his breakup with his former girlfriend.

Emerson Palmieri and his girlfriend, Thaiany made their relationship public in late 2020.

Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri Children

Thaiany Xavier gave birth to Emerson Palmieri’s son Bernardo on September 28, 2019. This was the second time the Italian star became a father as he already has a daughter, Manuela Xavier, from his previous relationship.

Emerson Palmieri with girlfriend and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Thaiany Xavier Social media

Thaiany is very active on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 189k followers on Instagram. Mainly she posts pictures of herself with her husband, children and friends. Through her social media activities, we noticed that she loves travelling a lot and often flaunts her bikini body while on beach vacations. She showcases her strong fashion sense through her Instagram channel.

