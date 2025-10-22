Aston Villa
Emi Buendia Girlfriend Claudia Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Claudia is famous for being the girlfriend of Argentine star Emi Buendia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claudia is the biggest supporter of Emi Buendia who plays for the Aston Villa club. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Claudia in this article.
Emiliano Buendia rose to fame after his incredible performance for the English team Norwich. The Argentinian winger helped the Canaries to get the promotion. But, later decided to move to Aston Villa where he is currently playing. Emi spent most of his early career days in Spain, that’s where he met with his wonderful partner. Follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.
Claudia Childhood and Family
Claudia was born on July 5, 1995, in Spain. We don’t have much information about her family as the Spanish beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Claudia’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.
Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.
Claudia Education
Claudia went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to Norwich with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time.
Claudia career
Claudia tried her luck in modelling during the early years of her career. Due to her alluring looks and impressive personality, she received early appreciation from the glamour industry. She had a decent run. But after the birth of her first child, she sacrificed her career in order to concentrate more on her family.
Currently, Claudia is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her children would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to make sure her children get all the help they need.
Claudia Net Worth
Claudia’s current net worth is under review. Even though she spent her early career days modelling, she didn’t achieve incredible feats. Thus, her earnings also didn’t increase a lot at that time. As she transformed into a full-time mother over time, the source of her income dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.
Emi Buendia has a net worth of $15 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. The Argentine footballer has been playing in England for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased in that span. He currently earns £3,9 Million per year at Aston Villa.
Claudia and Emi Buendia relationship
Emi Buendia met with his girlfriend in 2016 when he was playing for La Liga side Getafe. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer of Getafe FC, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Argentinian was overwhelmed by Claudia’s beauty and charm.
So, he decided to ask her out. After the Spanish beauty said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success. As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Claudia moved to Norwich with Emi as she was committed to their relationship.
The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They are not married yet, but considering the strength of their bond, they could tie the knot very soon.
Claudia and Emi Buendia Children
The duo has two sons together. Their first child, Thiago, was born in August 2018. Three years later, in March 2021, Claudia gave birth to her second child Giovanni. The Spanish beauty enjoys spending time with her children. She often takes them out for a walk and plays with them when at home. The couple also welcomed their first daughter Chloe in March 2024.
Claudia Social media
Claudia has an Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family and friends. She has put up a lot of pictures of her children on her channel. Sometimes, she shares images of the beautiful moments he spends with her partner, Emi Buendia. From her Instagram feed, we got the idea that she loves working out and travelling to new places. Whenever she travels to new places, she shares something about those locations.
Natalie Delph – Fabian Delph Wife, her Family and more
Natalie Delph is famous for being the wife of former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Natalie Delph is the gorgeous English beauty who fell in love with English footballer Fabian Delph. Despite leading a luxurious life, Natalie has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information.
After providing some top-class services under Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph switched to Everton in 2019. Since then the Englishman has struggled a lot due to injuries. However, he had the support of his lovely wife which made his life a lot easier. Now let’s find out more about his love life.
Natalie Delph Childhood and Family
Natalie was born on March 31, 1990, in Manchester. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Fabian Delph.
Natalie Delph Education
Natalie completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education and what her major was. We don’t have an information regarding her graduation . It is not known whether she is a scie student or an engineering student.
Natalie Delph career
Natalie’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Natalie has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Fabian from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.
Natalie Delph Net Worth
Natalie’s net worth is unknown to the public. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Natalie’s husband Fabian accumulates a significant amount of money through his contract with Everton, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph relationship
Fabian Delph met his wife in 2013 and they dated for just 9 months before getting married. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English midfielder already was a part of the Aston Villa first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Natalie. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Fabian is the lucky person from that perspective.
The duo got married months after they started dating each other, as they were smart enough to understand the commitment and trust between them.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph Children
The couple has three daughters together. The first one came to earth in the same year the duo met. Natalie gave birth to their second daughter, Aleya two years later and their third daughter was born after the 2018 world cup.
Natalie Delph Social media
Natalie doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private. Natalie Delph doesn’t accept requests from strangers. Her friend list includes only her close friends .
Kaine Hayden – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden is an English professional footballer who currently plays for Coventry City, and in this page, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, born on October 23, 2002, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a wing-back. He was on loan from Aston Villa at EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden has also captained the Aston Villa youth team to victory in the FA Youth Cup. As of 2026, he is a part of the EFL Championship where he plays as a right-wing-back for the Coventry City.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden has shown promise and versatility in his performances, and his loan spells have provided valuable experience for his development as a professional footballer.
Kaine Hayden’s Net Worth and Salary
Kaine Hayden, a gifted footballer who plays as a versatile wing-back and defensive player, gets an excellent weekly wage of £4,000, or £3.5 million annually. With a £3 million net worth, Kaine has achieved success in the business because of his talent and commitment. His faith and confidence in his abilities are reflected in his current contract, which is slated to end on June 30, 2026. Additionally, his market value is a respectable €1.50 million.
Kaine Hayden Club Career
On January 8, 2021, Kesler-Hayden made his senior debut for Aston Villa against Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round game. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its first-team players and staff, Villa was forced to deploy a young team. Despite Villa’s 4-1 defeat, Kesler-Hayden’s performance was praised.
Kesler-Hayden led the Aston Villa U18 team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool U18 in the FA Youth Cup final in May 2021. He later signed five-year professional contracts with Aston Villa in July 2021, joining a number of other academy youngsters.
During the 2021–2022 season, Kesler-Hayden spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Milton Keynes Dons. He made his professional league debut with Swindon Town, scored his first goal as a professional, and was named the team’s Young Player of the Season. After a productive loan at Milton Keynes Dons, Kesler-Hayden signed a loan agreement with Huddersfield Town in August 2022. Kesler-Hayden was picked up by Aston Villa in January 2023 after being on loan to Huddersfield Town. In June 2023, he then made a season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle. In 2025, he signed a £3.5 million with the Coventry City.
Kaine Hayden International Career
Kesler-Hayden has represented England at the U19 and U20 levels. He made his debut for the England U20s in September 2021 during a 6-1 victory over Romania U20s.
Kaine Hayden Family
The talented footballer Kaine Hayden was born on October 23, 2002, in Birmingham, England. Although specifics regarding his parents and siblings are kept private, it is clear that their steadfast support was crucial to Kaine’s growth and pursuit of a football career. He has advanced and developed into the gifted athlete he is today thanks to the support and confidence of the Hayden family.
Kaine Hayden’s Girlfriend
The player is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone. We don’t have any information about his dating life.
Kaine Hayden Sponsors and Endorsements
Kaine Hayden has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Kaine Hayden Cars and Tattoos
The skilled football player Kaine Hayden has elaborate tattoos on his left hand that give him a unique edge on the pitch. Kaine is focused on displaying his skill and commitment in the game, not on the specifics of his automobile. He attracts spectators’ attention with his eye-catching tattoos and superb abilities, making an impact on and off the pitch.
Marc Albrighton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marc Albrighton is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a wing-back for the English club West Bromwich Albion and in this blog, we will see more about Marc Albrighton’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Marc Kevin Albrighton joined the Premier League club Leicester City in 2014 from Aston Villa and has made over 200 appearances for the club in the period of 8 years scoring 13 goals. He also represented England’s youth national team when he was younger and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Albrighton last represented England U21 team and scored a goal in 8 matches. He is already 36 and chances of making the senior team debut look weak.
After joining Leicester City in 2014, Marc won the Premier League in the 2015–16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020–21 season with the team. He is a Leicester City legend and never had a second thought about joining another club. In the following paragraphs, we will see Marc’s profile in detail.
Marc Albrighton Net Worth and Salary
Marc Albrighton earned £64,000 per week playing as a WB/AM RL for Leicester City in the Premier League. His yearly salary amounts to £3,328,000. Marc Albrighton’s net worth is estimated to be £27,000,000. He is currently 36 years old and was born in England. His contract with Leicester City ended on June 30, 2024. The market value of the winger is valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt. There is no information about his earnings for West Bromwich Albion as he was bought on loan from Leicester City.
Marc Albrighton Club Career
Marc started his footballing career at his hometown club Mile Oak Monarchs. He was rejected by Aston Villa’s local rival club West Bromwich Albion and then later signed by Aston Villa when he was just eight years old.
After serving 9 years in the youth team, he got his first senior debut in Villa’s jersey in the UEFA Cup match at CSKA Moscow on 26 February 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He was then included in the 2009-10 preseason tournament of Aston Villa, the Peace Cup. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–1 win over Atlanta in the Peace Cup.
He made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League of the 2009-10 season. He assisted 2 goals in the 3-0 victory against the team in that match. On November 5, He signed a 5-year contract that runs till 2014.
He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for a period of 28 days on October 30 2013. Before returning from the loan, he made 4 appearances for the side. He was then released by Villa in 2014. In the same year, he joined Leicester City on a 4-year deal following the club’s return to the Premier League after a decade.
He made his debut for Leicester replacing Riyad Mahrez, in the match against Chelsea on August 23 2014. Later with the appointment of a new manager in the next season, he was given more minutes and became a regular player for the team.
He partnered with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater in the 4 man midfield lineup that season. He then signed a contract extension with the Foxes in 2021, that would allow him to stay in the club till 2024. He was loaned out to the Championship club West Bromwich in January 2023 until the end of the season. As of 2025, he is a part of West Bromwich Albion.
Marc Albrighton International Career
Marc is yet to make his senior debut for the England National football team. He represented the U20 and U21 teams when he was younger. He has 1 goal in his 8 appearances for the U21 England national side with just 15 minutes after coming in as a substitute.
Marc Albrighton Personal Life
Marc Albrighton was born on 18 November 1889 in Tamworth, England. His mother is Carol Albrighton and his father’s name is still unknown. He was an Aston Villa fan since his childhood and quotes that it was his dream to play for Villa.
Marc scored the 20000th goal in the Premier League in 2011 against Arsenal and received a £20,000 cheque from league sponsors Barclays. He donated the entire amount to the charity Acorns Children’s Hospice.
Marc Albrighton Wife – Chloe Fulford
Marc tied the knot to Chloe Fulford in 2016 after spending several years together. The stunning woman has been involved in a lot of anti-terrorism campaigns. Marc became a father on 19 February 2012 when his partner Chloe Fulford gave birth to a daughter. Currently, the couple has 2 daughters. One is named Matilde Lea and the other daughter’s name is not disclosed by the couple yet.
Marc Albrighton Sponsors and Endorsements
Marc has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The English Wing-back’s boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.
Marc Albrighton Cars and Tattoos
Marc has not been afraid of needles and has some good taste in tattoos. He has ink on his chest which has some handprints and birds. He has been spotted with his Range Rover and we have no reasons why he shouldn’t be happy with his 4-wheeler.
