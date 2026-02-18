Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff

Arsenal defender Emily Fox has earned a spot in Emma Hayes’ 26 player United States squad for March’s SheBelieves Cup tournament. The selection comes as welcome news for the Gunners’ full back, who has endured frustrating injury problems during the crucial WSL title race run in.

Fox will compete against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia when the tournament kicks off in early March. Hayes has picked nine defenders in total, with Fox expected to challenge for the starting right back position despite her recent absence from Arsenal’s matchday squads through injury concerns.

Hayes Takes Hardline Stance on Availability

The United States boss made it clear that she will only select players who are actively featuring for their clubs, which explains why Chelsea‘s Catarina Macario misses out entirely. Macario has not appeared for the Blues recently, and Hayes openly admitted she has no idea when the forward will actually be available again.

Sophia Smith also failed to make the cut after conversations between player and manager confirmed the forward needs more recovery time. This is sensible squad management from Hayes rather than rushing players back for a preparatory tournament.

World Cup Qualifying Focus Intensifies

Hayes is using the SheBelieves Cup as vital preparation ahead of the autumn World Cup qualifying campaign that will determine whether the United States reaches the next tournament. Big names like Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Trinity Rodman headline the squad as Hayes begins finalizing her best starting eleven.

Fox faces a race against time to prove her fitness both for this tournament and for Arsenal’s remaining WSL fixtures. The defender has been crucial when available this season, but needs consistent game time to rediscover her best form ahead of the grueling qualifying schedule.

