Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Arsenal defender Emily Fox has earned a spot in Emma Hayes’ 26 player United States squad for March’s SheBelieves Cup tournament. The selection comes as welcome news for the Gunners’ full back, who has endured frustrating injury problems during the crucial WSL title race run in.
Fox will compete against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia when the tournament kicks off in early March. Hayes has picked nine defenders in total, with Fox expected to challenge for the starting right back position despite her recent absence from Arsenal’s matchday squads through injury concerns.
Hayes Takes Hardline Stance on Availability
The United States boss made it clear that she will only select players who are actively featuring for their clubs, which explains why Chelsea‘s Catarina Macario misses out entirely. Macario has not appeared for the Blues recently, and Hayes openly admitted she has no idea when the forward will actually be available again.
Sophia Smith also failed to make the cut after conversations between player and manager confirmed the forward needs more recovery time. This is sensible squad management from Hayes rather than rushing players back for a preparatory tournament.
World Cup Qualifying Focus Intensifies
Hayes is using the SheBelieves Cup as vital preparation ahead of the autumn World Cup qualifying campaign that will determine whether the United States reaches the next tournament. Big names like Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Trinity Rodman headline the squad as Hayes begins finalizing her best starting eleven.
Fox faces a race against time to prove her fitness both for this tournament and for Arsenal’s remaining WSL fixtures. The defender has been crucial when available this season, but needs consistent game time to rediscover her best form ahead of the grueling qualifying schedule.
Arsenal Women vs OH Leuven: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host OH Leuven at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Gunners are cruising towards the quarter finals after a commanding 4-0 victory in Belgium last week, with a London derby against Chelsea awaiting the winners.
Renee Slegers’ side were absolutely ruthless in the first leg, with goals from Frida Maanum twice, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord putting the tie beyond doubt. OH Leuven needs to overturn a four goal deficit, which looks frankly impossible given Arsenal’s current form. The defending champions have been exceptional recently and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Kick-off: 8:00 GMT, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Disney+
Mead Still Out With Shin Fracture
Beth Mead remains unavailable after suffering a hairline fracture to her shin in the Manchester City victory. The England forward will be a significant miss, but Arsenal have coped brilliantly without her in recent matches. Goalkeeper Anneke Borbe returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in the Champions Cup final.
Olivia Smith will not feature after picking up a suspension following her yellow card in the first leg. Kyra Cooney-Cross is a doubt due to illness, while Taylor Hinds is back in contention after recovering from a foot problem.
Leuven Face Mission Impossible
Arno van den Abbeel’s side needs to produce the performance of a lifetime to have any chance of progressing. They were completely overwhelmed in the first leg and struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against Arsenal’s organized defence. Linde Veefkind returns from suspension, but it will take far more than one player to turn this tie around.
The Belgian outfit will at least want to restore some pride and avoid further embarrassment at Meadow Park.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
OH Leuven (4-2-3-1): Seynhaeve; Everaerts, Biesmans, Mertens, Janssen; Hermans, Pusztai; Bosteels, Kuijpers, Reynders; Conijnenberg
Why Has the WSL Stopped for Four Weeks? League Takes Month Long Break During Crucial Stage of Title Race and Relegation Battle
The Women’s Super League has shut down for four weeks with no domestic football until mid March. This lengthy interruption has left fans frustrated at a time when the season is reaching boiling point, with Manchester City pulling away at the top while several clubs scrap for survival at the bottom.
The break could not have come at a worse time for teams in good form. Arsenal have won four straight matches and will be worried about losing their rhythm. Chelsea finally seems to be recovering from their slump. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool and West Ham desperately need every match possible to climb away from danger.
Australia Hosting Major Tournament
The main culprit is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup being held in Australia throughout March. This major international tournament runs from early March through to March 21. It features top players from across the WSL, including Australian stars like Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, and Alanna Kennedy, plus several Japanese internationals.
Running WSL matches while these players are on the other side of the world would be ridiculous. Teams would be forced to play without key personnel, which would completely undermine the competition. Chelsea without Kerr is a very different proposition. Manchester City would be seriously weakened without Fowler.
FIFA Rules Force Club’s Hand
FIFA regulations mandate that clubs must release players for international duty during designated windows. This particular window is classified as Type II, which allows for longer absences to accommodate travel to distant locations like Australia. Clubs have no choice but to comply.
The break does have one silver lining. Injured players get vital recovery time at a stage of the season when bodies are breaking down. The WSL has been absolutely hammered by injuries this campaign. The league returns March 15 for the final push.
Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?
Brighton‘s Women’s Super League clash against Arsenal has been postponed after the pitch at Broadfield Stadium was deemed unplayable. The match was scheduled for 14:30 GMT on Sunday but was called off following a referee inspection that revealed the surface was waterlogged beyond use.
The club confirmed the postponement in a statement, with no rearranged date yet announced. Pitch covers were removed ahead of the scheduled kick off, but heavy rain had rendered the playing surface unusable. This is a nightmare for both clubs, who now face fixture congestion issues later in the campaign.
Gunners Lose Ground in Top Four Race
Arsenal will be kicking themselves over this postponement. The Gunners sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but crucially with two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Manchester United played their fixtures on Sunday, meaning Arsenal have lost ground without kicking a ball.
Renee Slegers’ side have been flying recently with four consecutive WSL victories and would have backed themselves to take all three points at Brighton. Instead, they must wait to continue their excellent run of form. This delay could prove costly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Fixture Pile Up Looms for Both Sides
Brighton sit seventh with 17 points from 15 matches and have impressed under Dario Vidosic this season. The postponement creates a headache for both clubs as they search for a suitable rearranged date.
Arsenal face a particularly brutal schedule with Champions League knockout football resuming shortly. Squeezing in another domestic fixture will not be easy. Brighton will also struggle to find space in an already packed calendar. Postponements like this always cause problems further down the line when everyone is scrambling to fit matches in before the season ends.
