Wolverhampton Wanderers Secure Emily Orman From London City Lionesses on Season Long Loan as Goalkeeper Arrives

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Emily Orman from London City Lionesses for the 2026-27 campaign, securing experienced goalkeeper depth for their Women’s Super League 2 debut season.

Welcome to Wolves, @EmilyOrman3 💛



The goalkeeper joins us on a season-long loan from WSL outfit @LC_Lionesses ✍️



🔗 https://t.co/asCgzQWgrX pic.twitter.com/9kSnY49d8N — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 21, 2026

The 23-year-old stopper arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated through London City’s remarkable promotion trajectory, making 18 league appearances during their championship-winning inaugural campaign before continuing to compete for starting opportunities.

Orman brings genuine championship-level credentials combined with proven mentality developed through competing within elite squad environments. Her journey from Chelsea to London City’s extraordinary success story demonstrates adaptability alongside competitive resilience, establishing foundation for her anticipated contribution toward Wolves’ ambitious WSL2 campaign.

Part of the Pack 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wlMH4GoccI — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 21, 2026

Loan Arrangement Provides Calculated Risk Management Strategy

The loan deal structure enables Wolves to access proven goalkeeping quality without permanent financial commitment, representing pragmatic approach for newly promoted clubs navigating second tier challenges. Orman’s availability provides established competition within goalkeeper ranks while maintaining squad flexibility regarding potential alternative options.

A Loan Wolf has entered the pack… 🐺 pic.twitter.com/XbilueHPgH — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 21, 2026

This arrangement feels particularly clever for Wolves. Rather than committing permanently to multiple goalkeepers, they balance established quality through temporary arrangement enabling evaluation across their debut second tier season. That flexibility proves valuable during developmental campaigns requiring strategic resource management.

English Youth International Brings Mentality Development

Orman’s England youth international recognition combined with London City experience suggests genuine qualities transcending pure statistical achievement. Head of Women & Girls Russ Fraser specifically highlighted her elite mentality alongside technical capability, suggesting coaching staff identify cultural value extending beyond straightforward goalkeeping performance.

Her youth provides genuine progression potential while her championship experience prevents developmental immaturity concerns. That combination feels ideally calibrated for establishing Wolves’ goalkeeping standards during their second tier establishment phase, suggesting calculated recruitment thinking rather than speculative investment.

London City Lionesses can confirm that goalkeeper Emily Orman has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.



Everyone at London City wishes Emily all the best and we look forward to watching her progress 🩵



🔗 https://t.co/az6dg5CHIy pic.twitter.com/I0OdG7n7kM — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 21, 2026

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