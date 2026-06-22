Emma Hayes Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Father During ITV World Cup Coverage as She Addresses Online Criticism

Emma Hayes delivered a poignant moment during ITV’s World Cup coverage on Sunday, honouring her late father Sid while simultaneously addressing the sexist criticism she has faced online.

"Thank you for giving me so much confidence…"



Emma Hayes with a poignant message on Father's Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qXMLB7VcVG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 21, 2026

The former Chelsea Women manager and current United States women’s team head coach provided tactical analysis from New York throughout the tournament, becoming a notable voice in the broadcaster’s punditry panel.

Following her analysis segment during hydration breaks, Hayes paused before handing coverage back to the live match to mark Father’s Day. She revealed a message on the back of her jacket reading “she will change the world,” acknowledging her father’s heavenly birthday and expressing gratitude for the confidence he instilled in her to pursue such opportunities.

Hayes Addresses Sexism in Broadcasting Setup

Hayes’ heartfelt tribute arrived amidst significant backlash directed at ITV over the presentation of her analysis segments. Viewers criticized the broadcaster for requiring her to deliver tactical commentary while hunched over wooden cabinets with chalk and a blackboard, with many describing the setup as demeaning and resembling a kitchen rather than a professional broadcast environment.

ITV has been accused of “unwitting sexism” after placing expert pundit Emma Hayes in a “bureau-meets-countryside-kitchen” set for its World Cup coverage, said The Times.https://t.co/Og7DKsVpI6 — The Week UK (@TheWeekUK) June 22, 2026

The contrast proved stark compared to male pundits who operated from a sophisticated high-tech studio setup, sparking widespread accusations of gender bias. Despite the criticism, ITV subsequently made adjustments, including upgrading Hayes’ tactics board to a magnetic version and tightening camera angles to reveal less of the surrounding set.

Hayes’ Decorated Legacy Continues

Hayes remains among the most decorated managers in women’s football after claiming seven Women’s Super League titles and five FA Cups during her 12-year tenure at Chelsea. She has already achieved Olympic gold with the United States women’s team at the Paris Games in 2024, demonstrating her continued excellence on the world stage.

ITV has been accused of sexism after Emma Hayes was forced to do her tactical analysis of England's win over Croatia in what looked like a small kitchen.



One TV insider called the setup 'hugely embarrassing' and questioned whether male pundits such as Gary Neville would be… pic.twitter.com/cVyOTmykyj — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) June 18, 2026

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