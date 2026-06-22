England Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Turns Down Manchester City Contract as Playing Time Dries Up

Khiara Keating has reportedly rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City as her current deal enters its final year.

The 21-year-old England international saw her playing opportunities severely diminish during the 2025-26 campaign, starting just four Women’s Super League matches compared to 22 in her breakthrough season.

According to @em_sandy , Khiara Keating has turned down a contract extension offer from Manchester City 👀 pic.twitter.com/a3qthhs9Yo — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 22, 2026

Keating’s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn since her remarkable emergence as City’s number one goalkeeper during the 2023-24 season. The teenager became the youngest ever winner of the WSL’s Golden Glove award after keeping nine clean sheets, establishing herself as a genuine England prospect. However, competition for the position has limited her opportunities in recent campaigns.

International Implications of Reduced Game Time

The lack of minutes has impacted Keating’s England representation with manager Sarina Wiegman leaving her out of recent squads. The goalkeeper was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2025 last summer as second choice to Hannah Hampton but has not featured in the national team since October following her limited club football opportunities.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Khiara Keating has rejected a contract extension offer from Manchester City and is considering her future this summer.



The England goalkeeper wants regular first-team football, with several WSL clubs interested.✍️@em_sandy pic.twitter.com/w4zbE8wenV — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 22, 2026

With the 2027 Women’s World Cup approaching, Keating will need regular football to maintain her international standing. Moving away from Manchester offers the best opportunity to regain the consistency required for both club and country progress.

Liverpool Emerge as Potential Destination

Former Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor is now leading Liverpool and could represent an attractive option for the goalkeeper seeking regular football. Liverpool have goalkeeping uncertainty after failing to retain loan star Jennifer Falk, who played a key role in their survival fight last season.

Liverpool one of the clubs interested in Man City’s Khiara Keating, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the 26/27 season.



– 65 appearances for City at just 21 years old.



– debuted under Gareth Taylor



– golden glove at 19



Would you be happy with the signing?🤔 pic.twitter.com/zefYCrcKge — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) June 22, 2026

Keating remains optimistic about her chances despite recent setbacks, emphasising her readiness whenever called upon and her determination to continue developing as a top level goalkeeper.

Also read: Beth Mead Signs Manchester City Deal as Laura Coombs Welcomes Arsenal Forward to New Women’s Facility