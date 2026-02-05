England Under 19 International Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham WFC as Forward Commits Future to Spurs

England Under 19 international Araya Dennis has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Women. The forward, who has featured in the last two UEFA Women’s Under 19 Euros, has made five appearances in all competitions for Spurs and spent loan spells with promotion winning Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Dennis told tottenhamhotspur.com: “I’m really happy to sign my new deal. I love being a part of this group, and I love the ambition of the club as well. It’s something I want to be a part of.” This is exactly the kind of commitment Tottenham needs from their young players as they look to establish themselves as a top four WSL side.

Martin Ho Praises Bright Young Talent

Head coach Martin Ho praised the young forward’s potential and desire to improve. “Araya is a bright young talent with huge potential and we’re really pleased she has committed her future to the club. She has shown a strong desire to learn, develop and improve every day, and we believe this environment is the right place for her to continue that growth.”

This is smart business from Tottenham, who are tying down promising young players before they attract attention from bigger clubs. Dennis has shown glimpses of her quality in limited appearances, and loan spells have helped accelerate her development.

Loan Spells Aid Development

Dennis’s loan spells at Crystal Palace and Southampton have been crucial for her progression. Palace won promotion to the WSL during her time there, giving her experience of a successful campaign and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

We haven't seen much of Araya after the first weeks of the season, but her on-the-ball skills stood out. Nice to know there's enough confidence in her development to extend her contract. And maybe speaks to the lack of urgency in bringing in an additional RW player this window. https://t.co/cMDadoeZNg — SpursWomen Blog (@spurswomenblog) February 5, 2026

Tottenham currently sit fourth in the WSL table, level on points with Arsenal, and are enjoying their best ever season under Ho. Keeping young talent like Dennis at the club will be vital as Spurs look to challenge for Champions League qualification and establish themselves among the elite.

