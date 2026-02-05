Tottenham
England Under 19 International Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham WFC as Forward Commits Future to Spurs
England Under 19 international Araya Dennis has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Women. The forward, who has featured in the last two UEFA Women’s Under 19 Euros, has made five appearances in all competitions for Spurs and spent loan spells with promotion winning Crystal Palace and Southampton.
Dennis told tottenhamhotspur.com: “I’m really happy to sign my new deal. I love being a part of this group, and I love the ambition of the club as well. It’s something I want to be a part of.” This is exactly the kind of commitment Tottenham needs from their young players as they look to establish themselves as a top four WSL side.
Martin Ho Praises Bright Young Talent
Head coach Martin Ho praised the young forward’s potential and desire to improve. “Araya is a bright young talent with huge potential and we’re really pleased she has committed her future to the club. She has shown a strong desire to learn, develop and improve every day, and we believe this environment is the right place for her to continue that growth.”
This is smart business from Tottenham, who are tying down promising young players before they attract attention from bigger clubs. Dennis has shown glimpses of her quality in limited appearances, and loan spells have helped accelerate her development.
Loan Spells Aid Development
Dennis’s loan spells at Crystal Palace and Southampton have been crucial for her progression. Palace won promotion to the WSL during her time there, giving her experience of a successful campaign and what it takes to compete at the highest level.
Tottenham currently sit fourth in the WSL table, level on points with Arsenal, and are enjoying their best ever season under Ho. Keeping young talent like Dennis at the club will be vital as Spurs look to challenge for Champions League qualification and establish themselves among the elite.
Liverpool
Liverpool Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at St Helens Stadium on Sunday in a match that could define their entire season. The Reds sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table on just two points, though crucially only two points separate them from 11th place West Ham. Victory is not optional here, it’s essential.
Last weekend provided genuine reason for optimism. Liverpool demolished London Bees 6-0 in the FA Cup, a dominant display that suggested their new January signings had finally started clicking. That form must translate to the league immediately or the title race narrative pivots dangerously toward relegation battle talk.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, January 25, 2026
Venue: St Helens Stadium, Liverpool
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
Bergstrom Already Justifying Winter Investment
New arrival Alice Bergstrom has made an immediate impact since joining in January. The defender scored twice in the London Bees demolition and played with the kind of attacking verve Liverpool desperately needed on the right flank. Her versatility is genuinely refreshing, capable of operating as both defender and attacking midfielder depending on circumstances.
However, Liverpool faces a significant problem. Martha Thomas, signed on loan from this weekend’s opposition, is ineligible to play against her parent club due to loan agreement restrictions.
That removes depth from the attack when they need it most. Anna Josendal remains unavailable after arriving only recently, while Beata Olsson and Leanne Kiernan continue their absence from the squad.
Tottenham Strengthened and Ready to Exploit
Spurs arrived in January having identified their weaknesses. The return of Cathinka Tandberg and Olga Ahtinen from international duty provides genuine attacking firepower. These aren’t squad players either, they’re match winners capable of deciding fixtures single-handedly.
Olivia Holdt has been absolutely outstanding since her January 2025 arrival. The Denmark international controls matches from midfield with remarkable maturity for someone still settling into English football. She scored immediately on debut and has maintained that standard consistently. Charlotte Grant remains unavailable but getting closer to full fitness.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool (4-3-3): Falk; Woodham, Fisk, Clark, Bernabe; O’Sullivan, Nagano, Holland; Kapocs, Bergstrom, Enderby
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kop; A.Nilden, Gaupset, England, Holdt; Rybrink, Vinberg; Hunt, Hamano, Summanen; Koga
Liverpool
Tottenham Midfielder Returns From West Ham Loan Ahead of Schedule After Making Just 10 Appearances for Struggling Hammers
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anna Csiki has returned to the club following her loan spell at West Ham United.
The 26 year old Hungarian international was set to spend the whole season with The Hammers but has returned to north London ahead of schedule after making just 10 appearances in all competitions.
In her brief time with West Ham, Csiki scored one goal for the club as they struggled desperately at the bottom of the WSL table. The midfielder joined spurs from Swedish OBOS Damallsvenskan club BK Häcken in summer 2024 and became the first Hungarian to play in the Barclays Women’s Super League.
Future at Spurs Remains Uncertain
With Csiki now back at Tottenham, the next step in her career is not yet known. This is a puzzling situation given West Ham’s desperate need for quality midfielders as they fight relegation. The player is under contract with Spurs until summer 2028, so she may still have the opportunity to force her way into new head coach Martin Ho’s plans.
Csiki has made 13 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions, providing two assists. Whether Ho sees her as part of his long term vision remains to be seen, though Spurs are flying high in fourth place and may not need to rush her back into the squad.
Available for Liverpool Clash
Tottenham are next in action on Sunday when they travel to the BrewDog Stadium to face Liverpool. Csiki is expected to be available for selection for the matchday squad for the trip to Merseyside, though it would be surprising to see her thrown straight back into action.
West Ham desperately need reinforcements as they sit second bottom with just five points from 12 matches. Losing Csiki mid season makes their survival battle even more difficult.
Tottenham
Tottenham Women Striker Cathinka Tandberg Reveals Whom She Dreams of Meeting
Tottenham Hotspur Women striker Cathinka Tandberg has revealed meeting Harry Kane would be a dream come true as the Norwegian star hopes the England captain eventually returns to the club.
The 21 year old, who has scored three goals in five WSL games since her summer arrival, grew up idolizing Kane and attended matches at White Hart Lane with her family as a child.
“He’s a striker. He’s scoring goals and I think just that made me fall in love with him. I’m a striker as well and I love scoring goals. So, yeah, he was very good at that time. I just followed him and wanted to do the same as him,” Tandberg told talkSPORT.
Childhood Dream Club Move
Tandberg admitted being a lifelong Spurs supporter played a significant part in her decision to join the club. “Obviously, it plays a part. I’ve been a fan and playing for your childhood dream club is what you want. That played a part, but this club is going in such a good direction and it’s going forward. When it was Spurs, it was like an easy choice, of course.”
This is exactly the kind of passion Tottenham need from their players, and Tandberg’s commitment to the badge is already evident in her performances. The Norwegian has been a revelation since arriving in north London.
Top Three Ambitions Clear
Spurs currently sit fourth in the WSL table, level on points with Arsenal and above Champions League participants Manchester United. This marks a stunning turnaround from last season’s relegation battle, and Tandberg believes the mindset must be top three every year.
“I think it’s maybe a shock for people because of how it ended last year. But I think the mindset has to be top three every year. This club has the players and it has everything for it.”
Tottenham next face Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their first home game at the 62,000 seat arena this term.
