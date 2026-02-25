England
England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
England Women will play their final FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifier against Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The Lionesses will make their first ever visit to the new stadium since it officially opened last year, with kick off scheduled for 8pm in what promises to be a special evening for women’s football in the North West.
Sarina Wiegman’s side kick off their qualifying campaign away to Ukraine on neutral territory in Antalya, Turkey, next Tuesday, before the return fixture brings the group stage to a close at Goodison Park’s replacement. This represents a crucial opportunity for England to finish their qualification campaign strongly on home soil in front of passionate supporters.
Wiegman Excited About Playing at New Everton Venue
The England boss expressed her delight at taking the team to Everton’s state of the art facility for the first time. “It is very exciting for us to be playing for the first time at Everton’s new stadium,” Wiegman said. “We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of fans in the North West.”
Wiegman highlighted Liverpool’s rich football history and its many connections to the Lionesses over the years, promising it will be a very special evening. The Dutch manager stressed that every game matters, and England will give their very best to play at the highest level.
Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for England’s fixture against Ukraine go on sale to My England Football members from 27 February 2026, with general sale opening on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Fans can sign up for My England Football membership to access the priority window before tickets become available to the wider public.
AC Milan
Best Number 8 Football Players of All Time
The number eight shirt is worn by box-to-box midfielders with a sharp eye for goal and here we learn about the top 10 best number 8 football players of all time.
The number 8 soccer shirt isn’t as well-known as the numbers 7 (wings or second strikers), 9 (centre striker), or 10 (goalkeeper) (playmaker). However, everybody who wears this shirt has a significant role to play in the game. These midfielders are eager to create scoring opportunities for the club. Other soccer players have worn the number 8 shirt in positions other than the midfield.
10. Marco Tardelli
During his tenure with Juventus, the former midfielder is one of the few players in history to have won every major European title as well as everything there is in Italy. In addition, Marco Tardelli led Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup. Tardelli, one of the most decorated players in football history, began his career with Pisa in Serie C and subsequently moved to Como in Serie B before joining Juventus in 1975.
Before joining Internazionale in 1985, he spent most of his career with the Turin club, collecting several titles. Tardelli is largely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history. Tardelli was a versatile midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. He was a hard-tackling midfielder who was also technically skilled.
9. Juninho Pernambucano
Juninho was a fantastic playmaker who went on to become one of Olympique Lyon’s all-time greats, giving countless assists and scoring over 100 goals throughout his career. He was hailed as the most stylish player of his team.
Juninho’s arrival rejuvenated the Lyon team, which had never won a domestic title previously. Juninho would go on to lead his team to seven straight Ligue 1 victories. He was chosen to the Ligue 1 team of the year three times and earned the player of the year award once.
8. Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a television personality and former soccer player. Following his playing career, he became heavily involved in soccer-related media. He is presently a BBC Sports and ITV commentator.
During his career, he played for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Celtic, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest. He was able to win the Premier League while at Arsenal.
His finishing ferocity, quickness, and agility have made him a household name. Wright is Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer and Crystal Palace’s third.
Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England at the international level.
7. Gennaro Gattuso
On the field, the no-nonsense, uncompromising former AC Milan midfielder was an utter menace. His all-action, tough-tackling approach made him a fan favourite at San Siro. Gattuso was clearly identifiable by his number eight. In the mid-2000s, he was a vital player of the Rossoneri squad, which was very successful.
6. Hristo Stoichkov
Hristo was a productive forward, earning him the nickname El Pistolero (The Gunslinger), but he was also a fiery player, earning him the moniker “The Dagger.” Hristo competed in the FIFA World Cup for Bulgaria in 1994. Despite his team’s fourth-place result, he was awarded the World Cup Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tournament and the World Cup Bronze Ball for being the tournament’s third-best player.
Hristo earned the European Golden Shoe in 1990 as the highest scorer in Europe while playing for CSKA Sofia. He became a member of the Barcelona club that won four straight La Liga titles after arriving later in 1990. He presently works as a football analyst for TUDN.
5. Steven Gerrard
For many years, the ex-England star was the soul of his childhood club, Liverpool. While wearing his legendary number 8 shirt, the great Reds bestrode the Anfield turf. During his tenure at Liverpool, Gerrard was an inspirational captain who scored many key goals. Despite the fact that he did not win any league titles, he was able to lead his side to a UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.
4. Lothar Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, having participated in five FIFA World Cups with Mexico’s Rafael Marquez. In 1990, Matthaus guided West Germany to World Cup victory. In his club career, he has represented Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.
In 1990, he was voted European Player of the Year, and in 1991, he won the inaugural FIFA Player of the Year title. At the age of 38, he even received the German Footballer of the Year award in 1999. That only goes to demonstrate how reliable a performer he was on stage.
Matthaus is known for his marauding runs from midfield when his exceptional control and acceleration leave opponents for dead. The German legend has exceptional positional awareness, vision, and the ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from any distance. He was also a fantastic tackler and an all-around midfielder.
3. Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is a World Cup champion and one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been Real Madrid’s number eight for over a decade. Before joining Real Madrid in 2014 and wearing the number 8, he won the World Cup with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos is a deep-lying playmaker who has led Real Madrid’s attacking squads for the past seven or eight seasons. Kroos, unlike many of the other players on this list, does not wow football fans with his ability, but he is the team’s beating heart, connecting the defensive line to the attack and beginning build-up play.
2. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon is widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders of all time. When he played for the Blues and England, the all-action goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder was known for wearing the number 8 shirt. Lampard has exceptional skill and vision, which enabled him to assist and score several goals throughout his illustrious career.
1. Andres Iniesta
The former Barcelona midfielder was one of the finest number 8 players in contemporary history. For rival defenders and midfielders alike, the twinkle-toed ex-Spanish international was a nightmare to face. His dribbling skill and penchant for always finding a way out of tight circumstances made him one of football’s most dangerous opponents.
He established a deadly midfield triangle with Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets that helped Barcelona win several La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies. Andres also demonstrated his knack for scoring crucial goals. Take, for example, a crucial goal that helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Not to mention his two goals in the 4-0 thrashing of fellow finalists in the 2012 Euro final in Italy. He has been one of the best footballers in history. Iniesta was the greatest player of Spain during his days.
Bristol Rovers
Fraser Forster – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for England national football team and here, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster, born on March 17, 1988, is a professional football player from England who primarily plays as a goalkeeper. Known for his towering height and exceptional shot-stopping abilities, Forster has had a notable career at both the club and international levels.
Off the field, Forster is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. He has earned respect from fans and teammates alike for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. Fraser Forster’s career trajectory and achievements serve as a testament to his talent and commitment as a goalkeeper. With his imposing presence, remarkable shot-stopping abilities, and international experience, he continues to be a valuable asset to his club and country.
Fraser Forster Net Worth and Salary
The English keeper Fraser Forster plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League and now receives a salary of £4,004,000 annually. Forster’s salary has been increased by 10% and this will help the youngster as well. His estimated net worth of £33 million is mostly due to his successful profession. Forster has committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the fact that his current contract with the team is due to end on June, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the goalkeeper would leave the club after his contract ends.
Fraser Forster Club Career
Forster initially signed with the Scottish team on a loan basis in 2010, but his effect was so great that Celtic opted to make the move permanent. Forster had a great deal of success while playing for Celtic, winning several Scottish Premier League championships and receiving praise for his remarkable work in UEFA Champions League and other European events.
Forster moved to the south coast in 2014 when Southampton of the English Premier League were interested in his strong performances. He immediately made himself the Saints’ first-choice keeper by putting on reliable performances and showcasing his shot-stopping skills.
Forster spent time on loan at Celtic while he was at Southampton in order to restore his form and confidence. For the 2019–2020 season, he rejoined the Scottish club and once more showed his remarkable goalkeeping abilities. Forster made a second loan return to Celtic in 2021. Even though an injury ended his loan period early, he never stopped showcasing his talent anytime he was on the pitch.
Forster made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season, helping them secure an 8-0 victory against Newport County in the EFL Cup. He continued to feature in the EFL Cup games until Southampton were eliminated by Chelsea on penalties. Due to injuries, Southampton signed Willy Caballero, but Forster made his Premier League return in December, contributing to wins against West Ham and a draw against Tottenham.
Forster joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in June 2022 and made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. He later played in the Premier League draw against Brentford and achieved a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth. In February 2023, Forster received more playing time following Lloris’ injury against Manchester City.
Fraser Forster International Career
Forster’s performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, and he made his international debut in 2013. Forster has represented England on several occasions, participating in international tournaments such as the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, he possesses excellent aerial ability and has made numerous crucial saves for his country.
Fraser Forster Family
Fraser Forster was born in Hexham, Northumberland. His father, Brian Clive Forster QC, went on to become a circuit judge. It’s interesting that he prioritised rugby union and cricket before switching to goalkeeping at the age of 13. Forster joined the neighbourhood junior team Stocksfield and eventually the elite Wallsend Boys Club despite early reservations about his size. He had a noticeable growth spurt when he was 15 and later signed with Newcastle United.
Fraser Forster Girlfriend
Fraser keeps a laser-like focus on his football profession, and the public knows very little about his love life or partner. Forster seems to give his professional obligations top priority and invest a lot of time and effort into growing as a custodian. As a result, information regarding his private life, such as his marital status, has not been publicly publicised, underscoring his commitment to his sport.
Fraser Forster Sponsors and Endorsements
Fraser Forster has kept a quiet profile on social media and hasn’t been spotted publicly advocating any one particular business or brand. Forster has opted to concentrate mostly on his football career rather than pursuing extensive commercial relationships, although some players actively participate in sponsorships and endorsements.
Fraser Forster Cars and Tattoos
Fraser Forster is known for his clean-cut appearance, devoid of any visible tattoos. He has not been spotted driving publicly, and there is limited information available regarding his car preferences or ownership. Forster’s focus has primarily been on his football career, dedicating his time and energy to training and matches rather than extravagant displays of personal style or possessions.
Blackburn Rovers
Alan Shearer – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United legend who is currently an English football Pundit. Here, we will see more about his net worth, current job, former clubs, salary, wife, and more
Alan Shearer is a retired English International who played as a striker for the English club Newcastle United and for the England National Football team. He is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and as one of the best players in Premier League history. He has not won any trophy, but was one of the greatest footballers from England during his time.
The forward has the record for the most goals scored (260) in the Premier League. He was also the interim manager for the Newcastle United club. We will see more about him in this blog without delay.
Alan Shearer Net Worth
Alan Shearer has an estimated net worth of around $54 Million as reported by Goal. As he is a retired football player his salary details are unavailable. Alan Shearer currently works as a football pundit on BBC. Besides his punditry duties, Shearer has also served as an interim manager for Newcastle United in the 2008-09 season. It is revealed that he earns around $670,000 at BBC, but it has not been confirmed.
Alan Shearer Club Career
Alan Shearer started his professional footballing career at Southampton in 1998 after joining the youth squad two years prior. There he made 112 appearances in 4 years’ time before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1992.
Shearer scored 123 goals in just 162 appearances and went on to win the League in the 1995 season. He later joined his childhood club Newcastle United for a record fee in 1996. Shearer was already a legend there in Newcastle and played for 10 years before announcing his retirement in 2006.
He is the record goal-scorer in the Premier League with 260 goals to his name. Wayne Rooney is second with 208 and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur currently looks like the person closest to beating his record.
Alan Shearer International Career
Alan Shearer had a successful career with England as a player. He made his debut in 1992 against France and scored a goal. Euro 1996 was where the Newcastle legend really came into his element, where he scored five goals on home soil to win the competition’s Golden Boot award.
He ended his career with 30 goals in 63 games. His last appearance at a major tournament came in Euro 2000, where he captained England to a group-stage exit. He did, however, manage to score twice – one each against Germany and Romania.
He only ever played at one World Cup – 1998. He managed two goals in four matches and scored against Argentina in the round of 16. However, La Albiceleste beat the Englishmen 6-5 on penalties to progress to the last 8.
Alan Shearer Family
Shearer was born to Anne and Alan Shearer on 13 August 1970 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His father Alan Shearer was a sheet-metal worker and both his parents were from the working class. Alan has a sister, Karen Shearer.
There is no other information available on his family.
Alan Shearer’s Wife – Lainya Shearer
Lainya Shearer is the stunning woman who married the Newcastle star, Alan Shearer in 1991. She is a very private person and tries to avoid the media’s attention. Both Lainya and Shearer gave birth to 3 kids Hollie Shearer, Chloe Shearer, and Will Shearer. There are not many other details available about her.
Alan Shearer Sponsorship and Endorsements
The retired English International might have had some sponsorship during footballing times. But there is no information available on it. Alan Shearer has joined many sports stars to endorse Lucozade Sport. He was seen recently in the ad that was unveiled during the France vs England game.
Alan Shearer Tattoo and Cars
Unlike most footballers, Alan Shearer does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. Alan Shearer has been spotted many times driving a Range Rover and 1996 XK8 Coupe.
