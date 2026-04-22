England
England’s Future Remains Bright With U23 Trophy Win
For football fans of all colours up and down the country we are well into the business end of the 2025/26 campaign, and even for those fans who follow the Women’s Super League (WSL) more closely, the shenanigans that are taking place in the domestic Premier League cannot have passed them by.
Arsenal’s title capitulation for another season allied to Tottenham Hotspur’s serious risk of relegation has had neutrals bouncing with anticipation…but whilst that may still dominate the headlines the ever growing Women’s side of the game and solid WSL scores continues to make strides of its own.
On Saturday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s England’s squad took yet another victory on their continuing upward trophy curve in more recent years as they look to again qualify for the upcoming World Cup. With Arsenal striker Alessia Russo’s first half winner over Iceland to return a 1-0 victory, the squad have maintained their 100% record so far as they eye the 2027 global tournament. That is not to say they were not made to work for the win, they were, but they again held out strong.
However, when it comes to the headlines of the weekend, that should not be what is front and centre as to much less fanfare and mainstream media acknowledgment, on Friday evening the England Women’s Under 23 side tasted success of their own.
With goals coming from London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin, Birmingham City defender Hannah Silcock and Leicester City’s Olivia McLoughlin, the young Lionesses took a largely comfortable 3-0 victory over Sweden in the European Competition friendly finals to add silverware to their own collections and add further anticipation to the minds of fans when it comes to what the next generation of talent could achieve on the European and World stage for the country.
The European Competition is only in its second year of being and is a season long tournament contested by the 12 leading teams on the continent, so when you add the age cap restrictions into place, it is not really the sort of friendly tournament the name implies and is a very good testing ground for the hopeful household names of the future.
England certainly did not have it all their own way either, they opened the competition with a 5-0 thrashing by Germany and could only manage a draw against Portugal, however four strong and defensive minded straight victories showed lessons had been learned, and their attacking qualities came to the fore in the Final as they scored twice in the opening nine minutes to stamp their authority and control on the game.
It was the perfect start for former Leicester City head coach Lydia Bedford, as she was only handed the role of coach last month and she will be hoping for far more success as the future months tick by. With continued success going Wiegman’s way having already picked up back to back European Championships, the Dutch 56 year old with an unhealthy obsession with Burna Boy, will be delighted that the next crop down are already beginning to knock on her door and make her think about future options.
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.
Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.
Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal
Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.
Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.
Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision
After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”
The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.
Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway Gives Update on Future, Post Bayern Munich Amidst Arsenal Rumours as England Midfielder Says She is Very Close to Announcing New Club
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has given more details about her plans after she leaves Bayern Munich this summer. The 27 year old has spent four years in Germany and is now linked with a move back to the Barclays Women’s Super League, having announced her intention to depart the Frauenbundesliga at the end of her contract.
Ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with Ukraine in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Stanway said she was very close to announcing her new club. “I’m very close. I’ve had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina, and you’ll find out sooner or later,” she told journalists.
Enjoyed Successful Seven Year Stint at City
Stanway enjoyed a successful seven year stint at Manchester City before joining Bayern, but she has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal this year. The Gunners are believed to be front runners for her signature as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season.
Stanway also reflected on how much she had enjoyed her time at Bayern and how challenging it had been to make the decision to leave. “It was really difficult. I’ve absolutely loved my time at Bayern. Honestly, joining the club has probably been one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. From the moment I got there, it felt like home.”
Never Want to Get Over It
The England international continued, “It was a really difficult decision to tell them that I wasn’t going to be re-signing, and that’s because I still love it there. I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern. I never want to get to the point where I’m not enjoying something, or I’m a little bit over it.”
Bayern face Manchester United in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League later this month, with Stanway hoping to end her German adventure on a high note.
Also read: Manchester City Women Trigger One Year Extension on Vivianne Miedema Contract as Netherlands Star Set to Remain at Joie Stadium Until Summer 2027
England
England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
England Women will play their final FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifier against Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The Lionesses will make their first ever visit to the new stadium since it officially opened last year, with kick off scheduled for 8pm in what promises to be a special evening for women’s football in the North West.
Sarina Wiegman’s side kick off their qualifying campaign away to Ukraine on neutral territory in Antalya, Turkey, next Tuesday, before the return fixture brings the group stage to a close at Goodison Park’s replacement. This represents a crucial opportunity for England to finish their qualification campaign strongly on home soil in front of passionate supporters.
Wiegman Excited About Playing at New Everton Venue
The England boss expressed her delight at taking the team to Everton’s state of the art facility for the first time. “It is very exciting for us to be playing for the first time at Everton’s new stadium,” Wiegman said. “We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of fans in the North West.”
Wiegman highlighted Liverpool’s rich football history and its many connections to the Lionesses over the years, promising it will be a very special evening. The Dutch manager stressed that every game matters, and England will give their very best to play at the highest level.
Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for England’s fixture against Ukraine go on sale to My England Football members from 27 February 2026, with general sale opening on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Fans can sign up for My England Football membership to access the priority window before tickets become available to the wider public.
Also read: Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season
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