England’s Future Remains Bright With U23 Trophy Win



For football fans of all colours up and down the country we are well into the business end of the 2025/26 campaign, and even for those fans who follow the Women’s Super League (WSL) more closely, the shenanigans that are taking place in the domestic Premier League cannot have passed them by.



Arsenal’s title capitulation for another season allied to Tottenham Hotspur’s serious risk of relegation has had neutrals bouncing with anticipation…but whilst that may still dominate the headlines the ever growing Women’s side of the game and solid WSL scores continues to make strides of its own.



On Saturday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s England’s squad took yet another victory on their continuing upward trophy curve in more recent years as they look to again qualify for the upcoming World Cup. With Arsenal striker Alessia Russo’s first half winner over Iceland to return a 1-0 victory, the squad have maintained their 100% record so far as they eye the 2027 global tournament. That is not to say they were not made to work for the win, they were, but they again held out strong.



However, when it comes to the headlines of the weekend, that should not be what is front and centre as to much less fanfare and mainstream media acknowledgment, on Friday evening the England Women’s Under 23 side tasted success of their own.



With goals coming from London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin, Birmingham City defender Hannah Silcock and Leicester City’s Olivia McLoughlin, the young Lionesses took a largely comfortable 3-0 victory over Sweden in the European Competition friendly finals to add silverware to their own collections and add further anticipation to the minds of fans when it comes to what the next generation of talent could achieve on the European and World stage for the country.



The European Competition is only in its second year of being and is a season long tournament contested by the 12 leading teams on the continent, so when you add the age cap restrictions into place, it is not really the sort of friendly tournament the name implies and is a very good testing ground for the hopeful household names of the future.



England certainly did not have it all their own way either, they opened the competition with a 5-0 thrashing by Germany and could only manage a draw against Portugal, however four strong and defensive minded straight victories showed lessons had been learned, and their attacking qualities came to the fore in the Final as they scored twice in the opening nine minutes to stamp their authority and control on the game.



It was the perfect start for former Leicester City head coach Lydia Bedford, as she was only handed the role of coach last month and she will be hoping for far more success as the future months tick by. With continued success going Wiegman’s way having already picked up back to back European Championships, the Dutch 56 year old with an unhealthy obsession with Burna Boy, will be delighted that the next crop down are already beginning to knock on her door and make her think about future options.