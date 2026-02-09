Eni Aluko Responds to Laura Woods’ Damning Comments With Long Statement as Ian Wright Row Continues

Eni Aluko has responded to a lengthy social media thread from Laura Woods amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her feud with Ian Wright. Aluko caused outrage in 2025 when she accused Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits, and she has reaffirmed her stance this week.

The former England international, who represented the Lionesses 105 times during her career, bemoaned the fact that two men, Wright and Nedum Onuoha, were on the punditry panel for the Women’s Euro 2025 final. This reignited a debate that many thought had been settled months ago.

Woods Pushes Back on Caps Argument

Woods took to social media on Monday morning to post a long thread explaining that caps don’t win automatic work. That comment came after Aluko pointed out she was sitting in the stands of last year’s final next to Fara Williams, who has 172 England caps.

The TNT Sports presenter added, “The women’s game should be by women for women is one of the most damaging phrases I’ve heard. It will not only drag women’s sport backwards, it will drag women’s punditry in all forms of the game backwards.” This is a fair point from Woods, who has built her career on merit rather than relying on playing credentials.

Aluko Stands Firm on Position

Responding to Woods, with whom she has worked previously, the 38 year old stated, “I respect Laura’s opinion as I have always done. I believe that women’s football should prioritise women as the faces of the sport. I think women should be the dominant force in the women’s game in the same way that men are the dominant force in the men’s game.”

Aluko also slammed Wright for declining her attempted apology last year. “When I apologised to Ian Wright publicly and privately, he had an opportunity to show grace. Unfortunately my sincerity, my humility, was met with disrespect.” This ongoing feud shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

