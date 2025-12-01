Brighton
Enock Mwepu – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Enock Mwepu is a former Zambian football player who used to play for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before being forced to retire early due to a heart condition. In this blog, we will see about the Zambian’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Enock Mwepu, is a Zambian midfielder who used to play for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. A talented midfielder, he was a key part of the Seagulls’ set-up until an unfortunate early retirement. He retired due to hereditary heart condition. The footballer announced his retirement in October 2022 which came as a shocking news for mahy.
Mwepu started off the season pretty well for the then Graham Potter’s side. However, the midfielder has not played since the international break when the Zambian fell ill and he has since then been diagnosed with a heart condition that has forced him to retire early on October 10, 2022.
Enock Mwepu Net Worth and Salary
The former RB Salzburg midfielder is said to have an estimated net worth $2 Million. Playing in the Premier League for a fairly mid-table side, it is not surprising that is pretty well off until now. He has retired from the game and has been managing his ventures.
During his time in Austria, Mwepu made a supposed £4,300 a week. His salary at Brighton though was never revealed. Mwepu joined the Seagulls from Salzburg on a permanent transfer in 2021 for a rumored fee of 19.2 million pounds.
Enock Mwepu Club Career
At a fairly young age, the 24-year-old has a fairly distinguished CV boasting of clubs like RB Salzburg and Brighton which is no mean feat. Mwepu started off his professional career at Chambishi Rising and Youth Academy.
After impressing at his hometown club, the Zambian made the switch to Kafue Celtic in 2014 where he started off on a very bright note. Mwepu stayed there until 2017 after which he chose to join FC Leifering but he did not stay there for too long.
RB Salzburg came calling, just the next summer and Mwepu didn’t think twice before he jumped ship. It was at the Austrian club that Mwepu really caught the eye with his performances and this meant that he had offers from bigger leagues.
After spending three seasons for the best part with the Austrian club, Mwepu joined Brighton in the Premier League. Establishing himself as an important player for the club in his first season, big things were expected of Mwepu.
However, in what was an unfortunate turn of events, Mwepu was diagnosed with a heart ailment which meant that he couldn’t continue what was shaping up to be a very promising career.
Enock Mwepu International career
Mwepu has won 24 caps for the senior Zambia national team until now scoring six goals. He was the captain of the team and talisman in midfield and will be a huge miss to a nation who doesn’t produce star footballers that often.
Prior to this, Mwepu has progressed through almost all the youth ranks of the Zambian team. He was a regular at the U-20 level but did not feature much for the U-23 side though as he was fast-tracked to the senior team.
Enock Mwepu Early Life
Enock was born in January 1998 in Lusaka, Zambia to the couple Robby Mwepu and Emmalle Mwepu. he was one of the 6 kids of the couple. Being stuck with poverty, the family found it so difficult to even have a meal of good food. His parents were farmers who failed to make enough income before moving to Lusaka.
With the thought of escaping poverty, Enock and his siblings started playing football without boots or shirts and spent time till evening on the pitch. Mwepu’s career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.
Enock Mwepu Wife – Matilda Mwepu
Enock married his longtime lover Matilda Mwepu in January 2021. The event surprised the entire nation, as many were invited to the marriage despite being in Covid-19 pandemic. The couple has just married recently, and will hope to enjoy their time together.
Enock Mwepu Sponsors and Endorsements
The Zambian former football player has just ended his footballing career and will try to spend more time with his family and other work. Enock has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. He is currently retired, and the sponsor details when he was a player is not available.
Enock Mwepu Cars and Tattoos
Enock is crazy about automobiles and already has a G-Wagon, BMW, and has also gifted a fancy car to his wife. Looks like there won’t be enough space to park his cars in his garage if he tries to buy more cars. Enock doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and maybe in future if his mind changes he might ink himself.
Brighton
Simon Adingra Net Worth and Salary
The net worth of Simon Adingra is valued at is 4 million dollars as reported in 2026, and it is pretty sure that the youngster will reach heights within a few years. The current market value of the player is valued at 10 million euros by Transfermarkt. He earns £3,640,000 every year at Sunderland. Apart from this, the youngster has brand deals as well. His net worth has reached an all time high and it will continue to soar.
Simon Adingra Club Career
Simon started footballing at Right to Dream and played with the youths before moving to Nordsjælland in 2020. He achieved the promotion to the senior team of the club in 2021. He made his professional debut against Copenhagen on 18 April 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw. He came in as a substitute replacing Ivan Mesik and went on to score his professional goal.
He signed for the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 June for an undisclosed transfer fee. He joined the Seagulls on a four-year deal. He was loaned out immediately to the Belgian League club Union SG for a season.
He made a total of 15 appearances for the club before the World Cup began scoring 4 goals and the coach counts on him for the current season as a starter. He is now playing for Sunderland at English Premier League.
Simon Adingra International Career
Simon hasn’t represented his Country at any level. He is young and has a lot of time to showcase his talent and earn his International cap. Like many other senior and top footballers, it is also his dream to play in his country’s shirt at the International level.
Simon Adingra Family
Simon was born on 1 January 2002 in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has kept his family details secret till now. Everyone hopes that he continues his happy time with his family.
Simon Adingra Girlfriend
Simon prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young and as per reports he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Simon Adingra Sponsors and Endorsements
Simon has been seen endorsing Nike products on his social media account. He has a primary endorsement deal with Nike and as per deal he wears the company’s boot to every match he plays.
Simon Adingra Cars and Tattoos
Simon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed. He focuses on improving his game and wishes to achieve records for his club.
Barnsley
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Arsenal
Milly Adams is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Ben White. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Milly Adams has already advanced in her professional path. Milly has 31k followers on her Instagram profile. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Milly and Arsenal centre-back Ben White.
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, Ben White has become a regular under Mikel Arteta. He has barely missed any Premier League action in this campaign and remains a crucial player for the Gunners. Along with his professional life, there has been massive improvement in White’s personal life as he has found the suitable woman for his love life.
Milly Adams Childhood and Family
Milly was born on May February 2, 1997, in Hertfordshire, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben White.
Milly Adams Education
Milly went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree after completing graduation in 2019. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know what her major was.
Milly Adams career
Milly is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous bikini brands.
Milly’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential to earn money if she starts monetising.
Milly Adams Net Worth
Milly hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price.
So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Milly’s boyfriend, Ben White, earns a significant income from his Arsenal contract.
Milly Adams and Ben White relationship
Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.
The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. In February, they made their relationship public by sharing pictures on their respective social media accounts. They tied the knot in 2023. Milly Adams shared the happy news on her profile saying she married her bestfriend.
Milly Adams and Ben White Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Even though they are madly in love, their relationship is premature at this point. They might require some time before taking a big step like welcoming a baby.
Milly Adams Social media
Milly has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. With 31k followers, her reach has been phenomenal. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Milly also shares her boyfriend’s pictures. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable bikini looks. She also has several photos of Ben on her Instagram feed.
