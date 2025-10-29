Who Is Vanessa Troupah? Meet The Wife Of Eric Bailly

Reece James is a professional football player who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Chelsea, which he captains, and the England national team. Let us see about his net worth, wife, records, and more.

Reece James is rapidly rising to the top of the football world. His versatility as a fullback, who can quickly transform into an attacking threat, makes him a nightmare for opposing teams. James has been on fire lately, showcasing his incredible talent and solidifying his position as a crucial leader for the Blues.

However, not many are aware of his incredible journey from being a rookie in the academy to becoming the captain of one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Reece James | Early Life

Reece James started honing his skills at a very early age, thanks to his family background. Most of his family members are involved with the sport in some way or another. James’ training began at the grassroots level with the Epsom Eagles and Kew Park Rangers. Soon, he signed with Chelsea when he was just six years old.

Early in his teens, Reece played as a striker, idolizing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba; however, he turned into a midfielder. Later on, he was handed the role of playing as a wingback, and although he struggled in that position at first, he made sure to master it.

Reece James | Family

Reece James was born in Redbridge, England, to a Grenadian father and an English mother. He is the second-born child in his family and has an older brother and a younger sister.

https://twitter.com/prynx_chelsea/status/1644426651181391872

Most of Reece’s family is involved in football, his father Nigel is a football coach, while his younger sister Lauren is also a professional footballer who is currently signed with Chelsea Women. His older brother Joshua also had great talent as a footballer but chose not to go professional. As for his mother, not much is known about her, as Reece rarely mentions her in his interviews or on social media.

https://twitter.com/ishan04shah/status/1630594149039902722

Reece James | Club Career

Chelsea U-18

Reece James is a star wingback that Chelsea raised themselves. As mentioned earlier, James was signed with the Blues when he was six. He went through proper academy training and spent some time at Fulham when he was seven. He decided to go professional in March 2017 as the captain of the U-18 Chelsea team. In the 2017-18 season, he guided the U-18 team towards championship glory by winning the FA Youth Cup as their captain.

Wigan Athletic

After that season, Reece was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic to gain some valuable experience. He made his debut for the EFL team on August 4, 2018 and helped his team secure victory in their first game of the season against Sheffield on Wednesday. His stint with Wigan was quite successful, as he won three awards, including Player of the Year.

Chelsea

Reece James made his debut for the Blues in September 2019 after returning from an injury that he suffered on international duty. A week after his debut, he was featured on the squad listed to compete against Lille in the UEFA Champions League, the grandest stage of world football. He looked very confident and did not show signs of nervousness at all.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Reece James and Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates after their sides victory during The FA Cup Semi-Final match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A few months later, he established a club record by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League by scoring against Ajax and starting a comeback for the Blues. Reece James made his debut in the Premier League, coming off the bench in a match against Newcastle United. He scored his first goal in the Premier League against Brighton in September 2020. The following year, in May 2021, he won his first-ever Champions League title as the Blues beat Manchester City.

After the 2020–21 season ended, the following season was a mixed bag for Reece James. His performances were still at an elite level, but injuries held him back. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on September 5, 2022, but suffered a knee injury a month later. He returned to the pitch on December 12, 2022, but unfortunately got injured again on December 27, 2022, and was subbed in the 53rd minute. He was ruled out for five weeks. However, it did not stop there, as injuries have followed him to date, forcing him to miss around 37 matches.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1734538149580157123

Meanwhile, James returned to the field in August 2023 and was assigned as the captain of the team. However, the hamstring continued to trouble him, so he had to undergo a surgery to fix it in late December of 2023.

Reece James | International Career

Reece James has played for the U-18 and U-20 teams for England, and during his time in the youth teams, he won the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. His career for the senior team started when he received his first call-up from Garry Southgate on October 5, 2020. He made his national debut on October 8, 2021, at Wembley against Wales, coming off the bench to substitute Kieran Trippier.

James of England shields the ball whilst under pressure from Andrew Robertson of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images)

In 2021, James was in the best form of his career and had hoped to become the first choice right back for the national team. However, the knee injury he suffered at Chelsea in the same year shattered his dreams of playing for his nation in the FIFA World Cup as he was left out of the squad. After recovering from the injuries, James has shown his desire to play for his national team again, but England’s manager Garry Southgate has said that his position in the national team is at risk.

Reece James | Sponsors and Endorsements

Reece James is currently endorsed by the footwear brand Crocs, as he posted a reel endorsing the brand on his Instagram account. He is quickly rising to fame, and we can see him with some sports brands in the future.

Reece James, with his Echo Crocs on sports mode. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/QW3isQwe3M — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 24, 2023

Reece James | Philanthropic Activities

Reece James’ most notable philanthropic activity was alongside his fellow English footballers Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. The three professional athletes helped underprivileged schoolchildren get the means they deserved and needed.

James (via Getty)

Reece James | In Popular Culture

Reece James has a huge 3.2 million following on Instagram, his fame skyrocketed after he won the Champions League with the Blues. However, he is still far away from starting or impacting trends in popular culture.

Reece James | Records and Statistics

The records and statistics of Reece James are listed below in the table

Teams Appearance Goals Assists Chelsea 156 11 21 Wigan Athletic 46 3 3 Chelsea U18 42 2 8 Chelsea U23 29 4 3 Chelsea YL 8 0 3 England 16 0 3

Reece James | Net Worth and Health

The current net worth of Reece James is 48 million euros, which is equivalent to $55 million. He has significant value considering he has just started his career in professional football. With a weekly wage of £250,000, the defender earns a hefty £13 million a year playing for Chelsea.

Reece James made his last appearance on December 10 against Everton, when the Blues faced a disappointing 2-0 loss against Everton in an away match. James was in the starting lineup, only to see himself substituted after 27 minutes of the game. He has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury for the past few years, which has kept him out of action for nearly 50 matches and cast a shadow over his promising career.

Reece James | Cars and Tattoos

James’ love for cars shines through in his impressive collection, which includes a powerful Range Rover, a luxurious Mercedes with all the bells and whistles, and a practical Audi that’s perfect for everyday riding.

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1566745597209616385

James has a love for getting his body inked, he has quite a few tattoos on his body, representing different things. He has two tattoos on his right leg, one on the front side and one on the backside. The front side tattoo is simple calligraphy that says “I didn’t quit,” while the backside features the Champions League trophy, paying tribute to the fullback’s 2021 championship run.

Read More