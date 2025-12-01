Dragon Feeds
Maria Hansen – Eric Dier ex-Girlfriend, her Family and more
Maria Hansen is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Maria Hansen is the gorgeous Portuguese beauty who has been dating Tottenham star Eric Dier for a long time. Despite leading a luxurious life, Maria has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Portuguese beauty including her family, education and career information. Since moving to Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP, Eric Dier has become a crucial member of the North London team’s first-team squad.
His hard work and perseverance have paid off in recent seasons as he has become a first-choice centre-back. The Englishman has even flourished in the Antonio Conte era. Now, let’s find out more about his private life and his beautiful girlfriend.
Maria Hansen Childhood and Family
Maria was born in Portugal. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Portuguese beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Eric Dier.
Maria Hansen Education
Maria completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved to England with Dier after completing her education.
Maria Hansen career
Maria is the head of production at MMG. She has worked really hard to get to a comfortable stage in her career. In the initial few years, she had to work in Portugal, which made it difficult for the couple as they were obliged to maintain a long distant relationship.
Maria has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Portuguese beauty has been with Eric Dier for a pretty long time. She helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English defender overcome barriers in professional life.
Maria Hansen Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Portuguese beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Maria’s boyfriend Dier accumulates a significant amount per year through his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Maria Hansen and Eric Dier relationship
Eric Dier met his girlfriend around 2014 just before he signed for Tottenham Hotspur. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English defender was playing for Sporting CP at that time and he met the love of his life in Portugal.
The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Even though they were committed to the relationship from the beginning they had to face strong challenges as they were in different countries at the start of their career. But they were able to manage the scenario. The couple made their bond public in 2016. They mostly kept their relationship low key and were only spotted a few times by the media in public places. As of 2025, the couple are not together . They separated in 2022. Eric Dier is in a relationship with the South African model, Anna Modler. Another report indicates he is married to Anna Modler.
Maria Hansen and Eric Dier Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Maria Hansen Social media
Maria doesn’t have any social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms.
Chelsea
Do you know about Marc Cucurella Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the Spanish footballing maestro Marc Cucurella on a six-year contract. Since then, Marc has been proficient in making a name for himself in England as a member of the Blues. He has scored 5 goals for the club and has been one of the best perfoemers
Marc has had a great career so far in the world of professional football, where he has played for a number of teams before signing for the English giant Chelsea.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Marc Cucurella | Early Life
Marc Cucurella was born in Alella, Spain; he was the firstborn of his parents and was loved a lot by them. Marc’s love for the game started when he was a child. He used to play in the streets with his siblings and friends before he joined FS Alella as a futsal player.
After playing futsal for his hometown club for some time, Marc decided to make the transition to professional football. He joined the youth team at Espanyol in 2006 and later moved to Barcelona to pursue his dreams in 2012.
Marc Cucurella | Family
Marc Cucurella was born to his parents, Oscar and Patricia Cucurella. He has a younger brother named Lucas and a younger sister. Marc used to play football with his brother a lot in his childhood, which started his love for the game.
Marc’s parents were big supporters of his dream, as they wanted their son to become a footballer. They did everything they could for him in the early days of his career. Patricia, Marc’s mother, was especially a big supporter of her son. She had a superstitious belief and she convinced his son to keep long and curly hair so that he would be different from everyone on the pitch.
Marc Cucurella | Club Career
FC Barcelona
After moving to Barcelona in 2012, Cucurella quickly rose among the ranks there and made his way into the reserve team. Although still a junior, he made his debut for the reserve Barcelona team in Segunda Division B against L’Hospitalet.
Marc Cucurella continued playing for Barcelona and his efforts paid off as he was promoted to the Segunda Division through playoffs. Barcelona recognized his talents and renewed his contract until 2021. On September 1, Cucurella got his opportunity to make his professional debut against Granada, and his debut for the first team of Barcelona came on October 24. He came off the bench to replace Lucas Digne against Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey.
SD Eibar
In 2018, Barcelona was about to face some financial problems, so they thought it was time for Marc Cucurella to leave the nest and get some experience. They loaned him to SD Eibar for one year with an opinion to buy the fullback. He made his debut for Eibar by coming off the bench against Espanyol and despite his team losing the game 1-0, Cucurella received praise for his performance.
Getafe
At the end of his loan tenure, Eibar decided to buy Cucurella and make him a permanent player for the team. However, just after sixteen days of becoming a permanent player for his loaned club, Marc was loaned again to Getafe. He made his debut for Getafe on the European stage (UEFA Europa League) against Trabzonspor, where he came off the bench to replace Robert Kenedy.
He played in eight games for Getafe in that campaign, which ended after 11 months in the last 16 in a 2-0 aggregate loss against Italian giants AC Milan. In March 2020, Getafe decided to buy Cucurella by triggering the buyout clause in the loan contract. He played for the Spanish team for almost a month, only to be bought out of Spain by a Premier League team.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion had their eyes on Marc Cucurella for some time and on August 31, 2021, they decided to bring him into the Premier League. Marc signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, making his debut for them on September 11 in a win against Brentford.
He started to show his Spanish magic in the Premier League, impressing even non-Brighton fans with his performances. In a match against his future club Chelsea on December 29, Cucurella chipped the ball beautifully to Danny Welbeck, who netted it to equalize and draw the game.
He scored his first goal on May 7, 2022, in a 4-0 win against Manchester United, which stunned the fans of the Red Devils. At the end of the season, Cucurella was named the Players’ Player of the Season award at his club and was also voted Player of the Season.
Chelsea
Cucerella was catching the attention of many people with his performances and it was about time a big club came for him. The Premier League giant Chelsea decided to sign Cucu on a six-year deal from Brighton. On 15 December 2024, Cucurella broke the shackles and scored his first EPL goal for Chelsea which also ended in a victory over the Brentford club.
He made his debut for the Blues, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win against Everton. He started the next game against the Tottenham Hotspurs and contributed by assisting a goal from the corner. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, and Marc remained a mainstay in the defense of the Blues until the break for the 2022 World Cup. After that, a muscle injury cut his season short, but he was a mainstay in the Chelsea team led by Graham Potter.
Marc Cucurella | International Career
Marc Cucurella’s international career has been short, he was called up by Spain’s manager Luis Enrique to replace Jose Gaya in the matches against Switzerland and Germany in November 2020. However, he was not used in the game and was kept waiting on the bench. Cucurella made his debut for the national team in a friendly against Lithuania, where he also acted as the captain of the team.
He was part of the U-23 Spain squad that won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marc Cucurella | Sponsors and Endorsements
Chelsea player Marc Cucurella is currently not in an endorsement deal with any brand. However, he is an ambassador for Matrix Fitness, and he posted a video announcing it on his Instagram.
Marc Cucurella | Philanthropic Activities
Marc Cucurella is not known to be involved in or have done any philanthropic activity; however, as many players are starting to give back to the community, we can expect him to do the same soon.
Marc Cucurella | In Popular Culture
Marc Cucurella has 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and has a cult following in Spain and England. He is quite in tune with popular culture but is far away from influencing trends or staring at them right now.
Marc Cucurella | Net Worth and Health
Marc Cucurella has a net worth of around £28 million; however, he has a market value of 30 million euros, which is equivalent to $35 million. He earns over £5,720,000 every year at Chelsea.
Cucurella is currently healthy and is able to compete on a regular basis for the Blues. He hasn’t suffered any injuries recently and is keeping his body in good shape.
Marc Cucurella | Cars and Tattoos
There has been no information on the car collection of Marc Cucurella; however, it is speculated that he owns a Rolls Royce after he posted a photo of his wife and himself in front of the car on Instagram.
Marc Cucurella does not have any visible tattoos on his body. He doesn’t seem to be the type to ink his body, especially with all the fitness regimes he promotes online on his social media accounts.
Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 Club, Lyon and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is playing for the Ligue 1 club, Lyon. He was also part of top english clubs like Arsenal and Southampton.
Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £4 Million per year playing for Lyon. With a cracking season, Ainsley is sure to increase his value.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career
At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.
During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.
In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan. He left Arsenal and joined Southampton. Ainsley moved to Lyon after a season with Southampton. He has scored 3 goals in 69 matches for the club.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career
Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Sponsors and Endorsements
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.
Bristol Rovers
Fraser Forster – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for England national football team and here, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster, born on March 17, 1988, is a professional football player from England who primarily plays as a goalkeeper. Known for his towering height and exceptional shot-stopping abilities, Forster has had a notable career at both the club and international levels.
Off the field, Forster is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. He has earned respect from fans and teammates alike for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. Fraser Forster’s career trajectory and achievements serve as a testament to his talent and commitment as a goalkeeper. With his imposing presence, remarkable shot-stopping abilities, and international experience, he continues to be a valuable asset to his club and country.
Fraser Forster Net Worth and Salary
The English keeper Fraser Forster plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League and now receives a salary of £4,004,000 annually. Forster’s salary has been increased by 10% and this will help the youngster as well. His estimated net worth of £33 million is mostly due to his successful profession. Forster has committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the fact that his current contract with the team is due to end on June, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the goalkeeper would leave the club after his contract ends.
Fraser Forster Club Career
Forster initially signed with the Scottish team on a loan basis in 2010, but his effect was so great that Celtic opted to make the move permanent. Forster had a great deal of success while playing for Celtic, winning several Scottish Premier League championships and receiving praise for his remarkable work in UEFA Champions League and other European events.
Forster moved to the south coast in 2014 when Southampton of the English Premier League were interested in his strong performances. He immediately made himself the Saints’ first-choice keeper by putting on reliable performances and showcasing his shot-stopping skills.
Forster spent time on loan at Celtic while he was at Southampton in order to restore his form and confidence. For the 2019–2020 season, he rejoined the Scottish club and once more showed his remarkable goalkeeping abilities. Forster made a second loan return to Celtic in 2021. Even though an injury ended his loan period early, he never stopped showcasing his talent anytime he was on the pitch.
Forster made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season, helping them secure an 8-0 victory against Newport County in the EFL Cup. He continued to feature in the EFL Cup games until Southampton were eliminated by Chelsea on penalties. Due to injuries, Southampton signed Willy Caballero, but Forster made his Premier League return in December, contributing to wins against West Ham and a draw against Tottenham.
Forster joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in June 2022 and made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. He later played in the Premier League draw against Brentford and achieved a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth. In February 2023, Forster received more playing time following Lloris’ injury against Manchester City.
Fraser Forster International Career
Forster’s performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, and he made his international debut in 2013. Forster has represented England on several occasions, participating in international tournaments such as the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, he possesses excellent aerial ability and has made numerous crucial saves for his country.
Fraser Forster Family
Fraser Forster was born in Hexham, Northumberland. His father, Brian Clive Forster QC, went on to become a circuit judge. It’s interesting that he prioritised rugby union and cricket before switching to goalkeeping at the age of 13. Forster joined the neighbourhood junior team Stocksfield and eventually the elite Wallsend Boys Club despite early reservations about his size. He had a noticeable growth spurt when he was 15 and later signed with Newcastle United.
Fraser Forster Girlfriend
Fraser keeps a laser-like focus on his football profession, and the public knows very little about his love life or partner. Forster seems to give his professional obligations top priority and invest a lot of time and effort into growing as a custodian. As a result, information regarding his private life, such as his marital status, has not been publicly publicised, underscoring his commitment to his sport.
Fraser Forster Sponsors and Endorsements
Fraser Forster has kept a quiet profile on social media and hasn’t been spotted publicly advocating any one particular business or brand. Forster has opted to concentrate mostly on his football career rather than pursuing extensive commercial relationships, although some players actively participate in sponsorships and endorsements.
Fraser Forster Cars and Tattoos
Fraser Forster is known for his clean-cut appearance, devoid of any visible tattoos. He has not been spotted driving publicly, and there is limited information available regarding his car preferences or ownership. Forster’s focus has primarily been on his football career, dedicating his time and energy to training and matches rather than extravagant displays of personal style or possessions.
