Who Is Sofia Herrero? Meet The Wife Of Erik Lamela

Erik Lamela Wife Sofia Herrero Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Sofia Herrero is famous for being the wife of Sevilla star Erik Lamela. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sofia Herrero is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Erik Lamela is a complete mystery too. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning wife of Erik Lamela. Stay tuned to learn more about her.

After a long spell in Tottenham, Erik Lamela decided to take a new challenge by joining La Liga side Sevilla last summer. Since joining the Spanish side, he has developed himself as a reliable player of the squad. Today we are not going to analyze his career more, because we will focus more on his love life. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Sofia Herrero Childhood and Family

Sofia’s date of birth is June 8, 1992. The Argentinian beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. There is no information where she was born. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest.

And that is why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us. The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want.

Sofia Herrero was born in Argentina. (Photo: Twitter @tianpeako)

We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information.

Sofia Herrero Education

Sofia hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in France, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Lamela at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.

Sofia Herrero career

Sofia’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple is proud parents of two children. The Argentinian beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.

Sofia’s current role is under review. (Credit: Instagram)

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Lamela spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Sofia doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Sofia Herrero Net Worth

Sofia hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Lamela, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Sofia often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Sofia Herrero and Erik Lamela relationship

Erik Lamela met with his wife when he was 18 years old. He was playing in Argentina at that time, but he wasn’t a big star. Despite his stardom, Sofia was attracted to the French star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward.

Erik Lamela with his wife Sofia Herrero. (Credit: Instagram)

The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Lamela’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The couple has been together for over a decade now. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official.

They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony, where only a few of their close friends and family members were invited. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Sofia Herrero and Erik Lamela Children

The duo welcomed their first child, Tobias Lamela, in November 2017. They were blessed with a second son, Thiago Lamela, in August 2020. Sofia Herrero and Erik Lamela were blessed with a baby girl as well. Their first girl was born in November 2022 and her name is Amelia. Sofia Herrero and Erik Lamela have three kids and they spend their time with them on non-match days.

Erik Lamela with his newborn son. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia Herrero Social media

Sofia is not excessively obsessed with Social media. Instead, she likes spending quality time with her family. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms.

Read More: