Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City

Erin Cuthbert marked her 300th Chelsea appearance in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, wearing the captain’s armband for the occasion. The Scotland international sat down with the club to reflect on nearly a decade at Stamford Bridge, and what she had to say painted the picture of a player who has grown enormously without ever losing what made her stand out in the first place.

Cuthbert joined Chelsea from Glasgow City in 2017 as a teenager and has since played pretty much every position on the pitch. Midfielder, striker, winger, full back and back to midfielder again. She is candid about the journey and clear about who she still is at the core of it all.

Still the Same Player, Just Smarter

Cuthbert describes herself as tenacious, and that has never changed. What has evolved is her reading of the game and her movement, sharpened by years of playing in different roles and learning from every single one of them.

Erin Cuthbert opens the scoring on her 300th Chelsea appearance 💥



📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zWVWa9s1le — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 10, 2026

She says she is wiser now, more knowledgeable, but the desire to take risks, be brave and be a good team player remains exactly as it was when she first walked through the door.

The Adjustment of Becoming a Professional

Settling into life at Chelsea was not instant. Cuthbert recalls the physical and mental overload of full-time professional football after years of balancing training with university in Glasgow. It took her body months to adjust to the demands, and she only truly felt at home when her teammates began to trust her with the ball in tight situations.

Erin Cuthbert – a true Chelsea legend. 🫡



Erin celebrated her 300th game in blue on Sunday. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/MmIAil6BAU — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 11, 2026

How Much the Club Has Changed Around Her

The facilities Cuthbert trains in today bear no resemblance to what existed when she arrived. She recalls players sitting on the floor in a changing room with not enough lockers to go around, and reflects that the growth at Chelsea has mirrored the growth of the women’s game as a whole.

A modern day Chelsea legend 💙



Erin Cuthbert reached her 300th appearance for the Blues yesterday 👏 pic.twitter.com/p4GCxqBaNq — PFA (@PFA) May 11, 2026

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