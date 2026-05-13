Chelsea Dragon
Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City
Erin Cuthbert marked her 300th Chelsea appearance in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, wearing the captain’s armband for the occasion. The Scotland international sat down with the club to reflect on nearly a decade at Stamford Bridge, and what she had to say painted the picture of a player who has grown enormously without ever losing what made her stand out in the first place.
Cuthbert joined Chelsea from Glasgow City in 2017 as a teenager and has since played pretty much every position on the pitch. Midfielder, striker, winger, full back and back to midfielder again. She is candid about the journey and clear about who she still is at the core of it all.
Still the Same Player, Just Smarter
Cuthbert describes herself as tenacious, and that has never changed. What has evolved is her reading of the game and her movement, sharpened by years of playing in different roles and learning from every single one of them.
She says she is wiser now, more knowledgeable, but the desire to take risks, be brave and be a good team player remains exactly as it was when she first walked through the door.
The Adjustment of Becoming a Professional
Settling into life at Chelsea was not instant. Cuthbert recalls the physical and mental overload of full-time professional football after years of balancing training with university in Glasgow. It took her body months to adjust to the demands, and she only truly felt at home when her teammates began to trust her with the ball in tight situations.
How Much the Club Has Changed Around Her
The facilities Cuthbert trains in today bear no resemblance to what existed when she arrived. She recalls players sitting on the floor in a changing room with not enough lockers to go around, and reflects that the growth at Chelsea has mirrored the growth of the women’s game as a whole.
Also read: Chelsea Women to Make History in New Zealand This Summer With Two Pre-Season Tour Fixtures Confirmed
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women to Make History in New Zealand This Summer With Two Pre Season Tour Fixtures Confirmed
Chelsea Women are heading to the southern hemisphere this summer, with Sonia Bompastor’s side set to play two matches as part of a pre-season tour that will take them to both New Zealand and Australia.
The Blues will face Auckland FC’s Women’s Invitational XI at Eden Park on August 8, playing at the 50,000-capacity national stadium in what will be a historic occasion. It marks the first time any WSL club has ever played a match on New Zealand soil, and also the first time any Chelsea side, men’s or women’s, has visited the country.
Eden Park First Before Sydney Showpiece
Four days after the Auckland fixture, Chelsea travel to Sydney for the second leg of the tour. They will take on the A-League Women All Stars on August 12 at Allianz Stadium as part of the 2026 Sydney Super Cup. The fixture gives Bompastor’s squad a second high-profile warm-up ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 campaign.
Why This Tour Matters for Women’s Football
The significance of Chelsea’s visit to New Zealand extends well beyond a pre season workout. Auckland FC are preparing to enter the A-League Women’s competition in 2027, and the fixture at Eden Park puts women’s football in front of a massive potential audience in a country that hosted the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has a growing appetite for the game at the elite level.
What to Expect From the Chelsea Squad
Ellie Carpenter is confirmed to be part of the travelling squad. Sam Kerr’s involvement remains uncertain given the ongoing situation around her Chelsea future. Bompastor will use both fixtures to build match sharpness and assess her options before the new WSL season gets underway.
Also read: Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women to Face Auckland FC Invitational XI at Eden Park in August as Wellington Phoenix Delete Salty Response to Tour Announcement
Chelsea Women are heading to New Zealand this summer, with Auckland FC confirming on Tuesday that a Women’s Invitational XI will take on the eight-time WSL champions at Eden Park on August 8 as part of the New Zealand International Football Festival.
The selected squad will be drawn from local and regional female footballers and coached by Football Ferns legend Jenny Bindon. Auckland FC are set to enter the A-League Women’s competition in 2027, and club CEO Nick Becker framed the fixture as a statement of intent for what is to come.
Auckland See This as a Pathway Moment
Becker was clear in his messaging around the announcement. With Auckland’s A-League Women entry still a year away, he described the Chelsea fixture as a chance for local players to test themselves against some of the best professionals in the world, while also giving fans a taste of what the club’s women’s setup will look like when it formally launches next season. The focus, he stressed, will always be on developing local talent and creating pathways into the professional game.
Chelsea’s Wider Australian Tour
The New Zealand leg is one part of a broader southern hemisphere tour for both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s sides. The women’s team, which includes Ellie Carpenter, will also play the A-League All Stars in Sydney. Sam Kerr’s involvement remains uncertain given her contract situation at the club. The men’s side, currently without a permanent manager, are scheduled to face Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham during the tour.
Wellington Could Not Hide Their Frustration
The announcement did not land well everywhere. Wellington Phoenix, who just reached the A-League Women’s grand final and drew six thousand fans for a playoff fixture, posted a pointed response on X before promptly deleting it, questioning why Chelsea had not chosen to play a team that actually exists and is thriving in New Zealand women’s football.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Chelsea Dragon
Naomi Girma Ruled Out of Women’s FA Cup Semi Final as Chelsea Face WSL Champions Manchester City
Chelsea head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City without star defender Naomi Girma, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.
Girma missed Chelsea’s final WSL fixture of the season, a 3-1 victory over Leicester, and Sonia Bompastor confirmed ahead of the cup tie that the setback has not cleared up in time for the American international to feature this weekend.
Hampton Fit and Ready Despite Being Rested
There is better news on the goalkeeping front. Hannah Hampton, who was named on the bench against Leicester with Livia Peng given the starting spot, is fully fit and available for selection. Bompastor was clear that Hampton’s omission from the starting lineup was a rotation decision rather than an injury concern, with Peng having earned her opportunity through her performances across the season.
City Riding High After WSL Title Triumph
Chelsea’s opponents arrive in extraordinary form. Manchester City were confirmed as WSL champions earlier this week after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday made it mathematically impossible for them to be caught. It is their first league title since 2016 and Andree Jeglertz’s side will be looking to carry that momentum directly into cup competition.
Jeglertz spoke about the psychological benefit of winning a title, making clear his belief that success breeds the kind of mentality that can sustain a team across multiple competitions in quick succession.
The Wider FA Cup Picture
Sunday’s semi final between Chelsea and City is the second of two ties on the day. Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier fixture, with both winners booking their places in the Women’s FA Cup final. The competition now enters its most decisive stage with only four teams remaining in contention for the trophy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
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