Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?

Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.

One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.

Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player

Estevao’s Head Start

Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.

His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.

Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.

Read More: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Could Win the Treble This Season

Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory

Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.

Declan Rice and Max Dowman (via BBC)

His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.

Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.

The Verdict

Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.

But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.

The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.

Read More: Why the Saliba-Gabriel Partnership Is Better Than Vidic-Ferdinand and Other Greatest Premier League Center-Back Duos