Twitter erupts as Ethan Nwaneri’s latest Instagram post suggest breaking Arsenal transfer move

Swedish Striker’s Move Hangs in Balance as Negotiations Enter Critical Phase

Ethan Nwaneri has inadvertently become Arsenal’s unofficial transfer ambassador after being spotted wearing a Sporting CP jersey featuring Viktor Gyokeres’ name yesterday. The 18-year-old’s social media post has sent Arsenal fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a subtle hint that the Swedish striker’s Emirates move is imminent.

While Nwaneri’s jersey choice has sparked speculation about his own future amid interest from Chelsea and several Bundesliga clubs, the focus remains firmly on what this means for Arsenal’s pursuit of their primary striker target. The timing is particularly intriguing given the current state of negotiations between the two clubs.

Viktor Gyokeres Deal Teeters on Knife’s Edge

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres has reached a critical juncture, with sources suggesting the club is now seriously considering withdrawing from negotiations over Sporting’s valuation demands. The Portuguese giants are holding firm on their £69 million including add-ons valuation, while Arsenal’s latest proposal falls short of their expectations.

The 27-year-old striker, who scored 54 goals in all competitions last season, has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to reports. However, the stumbling block remains the transfer fee structure, with Sporting demanding €70 million upfront and a further €10 million in achievable add-ons.

Arsenal’s negotiating position has been complicated by reports suggesting Gyokeres could go on strike to force an exit, while the striker has reportedly given up a proportion of his proposed salary to allow Arsenal to inflate their transfer offer.

Read More: Anthony Gordon to Arsenal: Complete Scout Report & SWOT Analysis

Sporting’s Hardline Stance

Sporting CP’s reluctance to negotiate reflects their strong bargaining position. With Gunners officials having left Lisbon after failing to strike a final agreement, the Portuguese club knows they hold the cards. Their European qualification and financial stability mean they’re under no pressure to sell their star asset.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (Via ESPN)

The situation has created an opening for rivals, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce waiting in the wings should Arsenal’s deal collapse. This external pressure adds urgency to Arsenal’s decision-making process.

Nwaneri’s Future Secure Despite Jersey Controversy

While the Sporting jersey incident has raised eyebrows, Arsenal remain confident that Nwaneri will sign a new contract despite external interest. The teenager’s playful social media activity appears more connected to his excitement about potential new teammates than any desire to leave North London.

The Verdict

Arsenal face a crucial 48-hour period in their Gyokeres pursuit. The club must decide whether to meet Sporting’s demands or walk away from their top striker target. Nwaneri’s jersey choice, while seemingly innocent, has perfectly captured the anticipation surrounding a deal that could define Arsenal’s season.

With negotiations at an impasse, Arsenal’s next move will determine whether the Swedish goal machine becomes the final piece in Arteta’s title-winning puzzle or remains in Lisbon for another season.

Here are some of the reactions from X users:

Could be a fan of Gyokeres — Oli (@oliinoz) July 10, 2025

It's simple. He's waiting for the here we go for Gyokeres — LEGACY (@_LEGACY_97) July 9, 2025

https://twitter.com/RyanSteezer1/status/1943043784503164959

https://twitter.com/Opeyemi43497599/status/1943041650147926400

https://twitter.com/Takoyaki_boyzzz/status/1943043315169136765

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?

