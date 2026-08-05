Manchester United Women Appoint Eva Olid as Head Coach Following Marc Skinner Departure

Manchester United Women have completed the appointment of Eva Olid as their new head coach, replacing Marc Skinner following his departure earlier this week after five years in charge.

Ready to lead us forward.



Introducing our new head coach: Eva Olid 🤝



🔗 https://t.co/mzj6cAj12c pic.twitter.com/mtuPfSARby — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

The 40-year-old Spanish manager arrives following her remarkable Hearts tenure where she guided the Scottish club from their second tier toward their inaugural Scottish Women’s Premier League title success during the 2025-26 campaign, establishing herself as proven elite-level coach capable of delivering under pressure.

Be a part of the new era 💫



Season tickets are available now 🎟️ https://t.co/3wJlLuPEXi pic.twitter.com/5k629N6ZB0 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

Olid brings genuine championship-winning pedigree combined with demonstrated ability to maximise individual player potential whilst implementing attacking football philosophies aligned with Manchester United’s stated developmental vision.

Her Hearts achievement particularly resonates given her success developing young talent within constrained resources, suggesting optimal alignment with Manchester United’s commitment toward homegrown and academy player development.

A new Eva for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/wVEtw6L6ru — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

Spanish Coach Brings Championship Experience and Tactical Philosophy

Olid’s Hearts success represents remarkable achievement elevating the club from Scotland’s second tier toward domestic championship triumph, demonstrating genuine coaching capability extending beyond simply managing established elite performers.

After five years in Edinburgh, Eva's ready to take the next step 🔏



Watch our new head coach's first United interview ➡️ https://t.co/g8AJJMXFi0 pic.twitter.com/MQWPW7e5ol — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

Her five-year Hearts tenure suggests sustained excellence rather than temporary success, validating Manchester United’s confidence in her ability to deliver long-term competitive improvement.

Director of Women’s Football Matt Johnson specifically highlighted Olid’s ability to implement exciting football styles whilst maximising individual player development, suggesting Manchester United identified coaching philosophy genuinely aligned with their stated institutional objectives.

From Barcelona to Manchester, via Houston and Edinburgh 💫



Eva Olid's journey to United has been years in the making 📈https://t.co/9hjMUuwlcl — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

Olid Replaces Skinner Amid Championship Expectations

Olid’s appointment follows Skinner’s departure amid reports suggesting frustration regarding limited summer recruitment investment despite competing elite clubs substantially strengthening their squads. That context suggests Manchester United’s new coach arrives recognising genuine recruitment constraints, potentially enabling more realistic expectations regarding competitive objectives during her inaugural campaign.

Always on the front foot 👊



Eva's first United interview is now available 📲 https://t.co/g8AJJMXFi0 pic.twitter.com/vnbBvMPUOm — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

Olid’s expressed excitement regarding Manchester United’s infrastructure combined with her emphasis upon academy development and support staff quality suggests she identifies genuine institutional strengths despite recruitment limitations.

Her willingness to commit until June 2028 with optional extension suggests confidence in Manchester United’s competitive direction despite their recent managerial transition.

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