Manchester United
Manchester United Women Appoint Eva Olid as Head Coach Following Marc Skinner Departure
Manchester United Women have completed the appointment of Eva Olid as their new head coach, replacing Marc Skinner following his departure earlier this week after five years in charge.
The 40-year-old Spanish manager arrives following her remarkable Hearts tenure where she guided the Scottish club from their second tier toward their inaugural Scottish Women’s Premier League title success during the 2025-26 campaign, establishing herself as proven elite-level coach capable of delivering under pressure.
Olid brings genuine championship-winning pedigree combined with demonstrated ability to maximise individual player potential whilst implementing attacking football philosophies aligned with Manchester United’s stated developmental vision.
Her Hearts achievement particularly resonates given her success developing young talent within constrained resources, suggesting optimal alignment with Manchester United’s commitment toward homegrown and academy player development.
Spanish Coach Brings Championship Experience and Tactical Philosophy
Olid’s Hearts success represents remarkable achievement elevating the club from Scotland’s second tier toward domestic championship triumph, demonstrating genuine coaching capability extending beyond simply managing established elite performers.
Her five-year Hearts tenure suggests sustained excellence rather than temporary success, validating Manchester United’s confidence in her ability to deliver long-term competitive improvement.
Director of Women’s Football Matt Johnson specifically highlighted Olid’s ability to implement exciting football styles whilst maximising individual player development, suggesting Manchester United identified coaching philosophy genuinely aligned with their stated institutional objectives.
Olid Replaces Skinner Amid Championship Expectations
Olid’s appointment follows Skinner’s departure amid reports suggesting frustration regarding limited summer recruitment investment despite competing elite clubs substantially strengthening their squads. That context suggests Manchester United’s new coach arrives recognising genuine recruitment constraints, potentially enabling more realistic expectations regarding competitive objectives during her inaugural campaign.
Olid’s expressed excitement regarding Manchester United’s infrastructure combined with her emphasis upon academy development and support staff quality suggests she identifies genuine institutional strengths despite recruitment limitations.
Her willingness to commit until June 2028 with optional extension suggests confidence in Manchester United’s competitive direction despite their recent managerial transition.
Also read: Chelsea Complete Giulia Dragoni Signing From Barcelona as Italy Youngster Commits Four Year Contract
Manchester United
Marc Skinner Departs Manchester United Women After Five Years as Manager Following Breakdown in Club Relations
Marc Skinner has officially departed Manchester United Women following five years in charge, with the club announcing his exit on August 3 ahead of the upcoming Women’s Super League campaign.
The 43-year-old manager leaves despite signing a new two-year contract extension with optional 12-month additional commitment last summer, suggesting fundamental breakdown in working relationships between Skinner and club ownership rather than mutual agreement regarding future direction.
Skinner’s departure comes amid reports suggesting he actively pushed for increased recruitment investment as competing elite clubs substantially strengthened their squads during the current transfer window. His exit represents particularly frustrating timing given Manchester United’s simultaneous departure of multiple established performers including Alessia Russo, Katie Zelem, Hannah Blundell, Leah Galton, Millie Turner, Melvine Malard and Lucia Garcia during recent transfer windows.
Recruitment Frustration Appears Central to Manager Departure
Skinner’s reported frustration regarding limited reinforcements combined with Manchester United’s stated preference toward youth development rather than competitive recruitment appears fundamental to his exit. Multiple sources suggest the manager genuinely believed the club required significant investment to remain competitive within elite Women’s Super League structures, particularly as rival institutions substantially strengthened their attacking options during this transfer window.
INEOS ownership’s approach toward the women’s programme contrasts sharply with Skinner’s apparent expectations regarding competitive resource allocation, suggesting philosophical differences regarding club investment strategy extending beyond merely this transfer window.
Supporter Reaction Reveals Genuine Divisive Legacy
Skinner’s departure has generated genuinely divided supporter reaction, with some celebrating the exit whilst others passionately defend his contributions including the 2024 FA Cup triumph. That polarised response suggests his tenure proved consistently controversial, combining genuine trophy success with periods of frustrating competitive inconsistency and persistent squad instability through repeated departures.
This exit feels genuinely significant for Manchester United Women’s competitive trajectory. Rather than securing elite manager commitment, they experience significant leadership disruption during crucial pre-season preparation period.
Whether Skinner’s resignation request or eventual termination ultimately proves correct remains unclear, though his departure validates broader concerns regarding Manchester United’s commitment toward genuine women’s football competitive investment.
Also read: Wales Duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones Join Wolves Following Promotion to Women’s Super League 2
Manchester United
Manchester United Trigger Janina Leitzig Release Clause From Leicester as Proven WSL Goalkeeper Arrives
Manchester United have secured goalkeeper Janina Leitzig from Leicester City by activating her release clause, completing her permanent transfer on a three-year contract through June 2029. The 27-year-old stopper arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated across Bayern Munich’s Champions League structures and three seasons establishing herself as Leicester’s consistent performer across 69 competitive appearances.
Leitzig brings proven Women’s Super League credentials eliminating adaptation uncertainties, having competed against WSL opposition across multiple seasons while maintaining consistent performance standards. Her immediate impact at Leicester earning both Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year recognition during her debut season demonstrated rapid integration capability within English football structures despite arriving from Bayern Munich initially on loan.
Proven League Experience Removes Performance Uncertainty
Leitzig’s established WSL record provides Manchester United genuine advantage regarding goalkeeper recruitment, enabling them to assess her against familiar opposition rather than speculating regarding continental performance translation. Her three Leicester years provided comprehensive exposure to English football’s weekly demands while establishing baseline performance standards against championship-level competition.
Director of Women’s Football Matt Johnson specifically highlighted her Champions League experience combined with proven WSL consistency as decisive factors, suggesting Manchester United prioritised de-risked recruitment over speculative investment in continental talent unfamiliar with English football.
Internal Competition Defines Manchester United Integration
Neither Manchester United nor Leitzig presented her arrival as automatic starting position claim, with the goalkeeper emphasising her desire to compete within the club’s “excellent group of goalkeepers.” That language suggests genuine competitive environment where even established performers must prove capability rather than assuming predetermined roles based upon previous status.
Her challenge involves displacing Phallon Tullis-Joyce from the starting position, suggesting Manchester United’s recruitment philosophy prioritises creating competitive pressure driving performance elevation across the entire goalkeeper department. That approach feels genuinely sophisticated for squad development, using recruitment to elevate collective standards rather than simply replacing underperforming individuals.
Also read: Arsenal Break Bundesliga Record Signing 19 Year Old Lisa Baum From RB Leipzig For €600,000
Birmingham City
Birmingham City Complete Manchester United Double Signing as Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund Arrive on Permanent Deals
Birmingham City have secured permanent transfers of Manchester United pair Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund following undisclosed fee arrangements with the Red Devils. The dual signings represent significant recruitment coup as the Blues prepare for their return to the Women’s Super League following their championship promotion campaign.
Turner departs Manchester United after eight years establishing herself as experienced defensive presence, accumulating 133 appearances across all competitions while scoring nine goals from defence. Naalsund joins after three-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, making 74 appearances and contributing eight goals from midfield. Both players won Adobe Women’s FA Cup recognition during their respective Manchester United tenures.
Experienced Pair Express Genuine Project Belief
Turner articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding Birmingham’s direction, specifically highlighting the squad’s collective mentality and fighting spirit as factors driving her decision. Her language suggests conviction regarding the club’s potential rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating genuine confidence in their competitive trajectory moving forward.
Naalsund similarly expressed genuine excitement regarding Birmingham’s project, describing the club’s atmosphere and people as decisive factors in her transfer choice. Her emphasis on future brightness and project potential suggests belief in long-term competitive development rather than short-term arrangements.
Championship Winners Build Elite Squad
Birmingham’s acquisition of two experienced Manchester United performers demonstrates serious ambition regarding their Women’s Super League return. Rather than settling for developmental players, they identify established performers capable of immediate top flight contribution while providing leadership within their championship-winning squad.
This double signing feels genuinely transformative for Birmingham’s competitive trajectory. Turner and Naalsund arrive with proven championship pedigree combined with genuine trophy experience, suggesting Birmingham are building to challenge established powerhouses rather than simply consolidating their second tier success.
Also read: Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
Home » Teams » Manchester United »
Trending
-
Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal14 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”