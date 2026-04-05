27-Year-Old Star Insists Tottenham Really Hungry to Improve Against Chelsea in FA Cup Quarter Final Despite Three Straight WSL Defeats

Tottenham midfielder Eveliina Summanen has insisted the team are really hungry to improve against Chelsea in Monday’s Women’s FA Cup quarter-final despite suffering three consecutive defeats in the Women’s Super League. The experienced Finnish international sees the cup clash at Kingsmeadow as an opportunity to bounce back from the difficult league run.

While Tottenham have endured a tough period in the WSL, including 5-2 losses to both Manchester City and Arsenal, Summanen believes there have been plenty of aspects in the performances that Martin Ho and his players can build on during the closing stages of the campaign.

Anything Can Happen in Cup Football

“We know that Chelsea is a good team, but we’ll have this week time to prepare for it and give our best shot,” Summanen explained. “We’ve not had the best performance the last few games and we’re really hungry to improve. We have a good chance against Chelsea and obviously it’s a cup as well, so that adds that little extra bonus to the game.”

The midfielder was part of the squad for Tottenham’s historic FA Cup run in 2024 when they reached the final for the first time in club history. She knows exactly what cup football can produce and insists anything can happen over 90 minutes.

Season is a Marathon Not a Sprint

When asked about the recent run of results, Summanen remained philosophical. “The football season is long. There are going to be ups and downs, and all the difficult moments actually give a little bit more than those good moments. It’s still the first season with Martin as well; it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon in a way.”

Eveliina Summanen on Tottenham's trip to Chelsea on Monday (FA Cup quarter-final), 1.30pm kick-off…



“We know that Chelsea is a good team, but we'll have this week time to prepare for it and give our best shot.

“We've not had the best performance the last few games and we're… pic.twitter.com/jTFPc8QYvD — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) April 4, 2026

Kick off at Kingsmeadow is scheduled for 1.30 pm UK time on Easter Monday.

Eyes on the prize 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mgCoJVVjxh — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 4, 2026

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