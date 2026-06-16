Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium.

Everton landed approximately £250,000 after hosting the England Women team for their World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine last week at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness revealed the financial windfall to Football Insider, emphasising that revenue generation was not the primary motivation behind staging the fixture.

🥇 The first goal scored by an England team at Hill Dickinson Stadium! pic.twitter.com/k2YgRMkFQn — Hill Dickinson Stadium (@EvertonStadium) June 10, 2026

The Lionesses secured a commanding 3-0 victory in front of just over 26,000 supporters, bouncing back impressively after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain the previous week. Wyness acknowledged the crowd attendance as disappointing but stressed that hosting major events remains crucial for the club’s long term strategy.

Everton has released a comprehensive event guide for supporters attending the England Lionesses’ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifying fixture against Ukraine at Hill Dickinson Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Jb8kFbx8G3 — ScouseScene (@scousescene) June 3, 2026

Stadium Visibility Takes Priority Over Immediate Revenue

Wyness made clear that while the financial return was modest, the real benefit for Everton centres on raising the profile of their new venue as a multi purpose entertainment destination. The former CEO believes hosting diverse events beyond matchday fixtures will generate significant opportunities down the line.

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“It’s not really a big money earner, but it’s all about stadium usage and getting as many things in there as possible,” Wyness explained. The Toffees are planning to introduce concerts from 2027 onwards, with every event treated as a valuable learning experience for staff operating the facility.

🦁 Great to see so many people backing the @Lionesses! pic.twitter.com/3sSOgxaoPj — Hill Dickinson Stadium (@EvertonStadium) June 12, 2026

Club Eyes Women’s Football Hub Status

Wyness suggested Everton could become a northern hub for women’s football given the Hill Dickinson Stadium’s location away from London’s dominance. He praised the venue’s design and acoustics while acknowledging there remains room for improvement in event management and revenue generation as the club gains experience hosting external events.

The former chief believes Everton will eventually unlock significantly greater financial returns as they refine operations at their impressive new home.

A great evening with @Lionesses, Ukraine and thousands of football fans! 🙌



Watch the latest edition of Backstage on YouTube now. — Hill Dickinson Stadium (@EvertonStadium) June 11, 2026

Also read: Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds