Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss

Everton have posted their best financial results in eight years, with revenues climbing to a club record £196.7 million during the 2024/25 season.

The Toffees’ pre-tax loss fell to just £8.6 million, though that figure was boosted by £49.2 million generated from internal restructuring of companies housing both Goodison Park and the club’s women’s team.

The final season at Goodison Park saw gate receipts top £20 million for the first time in 17 years, while commercial revenue grew a substantial 22 per cent following new and improved deals with Red Bull, vodka manufacturer Nemiroff, and corporate payments company Corpay. Goodison-related memorabilia also provided a significant boost.

Everton’s Annual Report and Accounts for the 2024/25 season have recorded a club record turnover of £196.7m, an increase of £9.8m on the previous year, and a significantly reduced loss of £8.6m for the financial period 🔵 pic.twitter.com/HaU86CwebL — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 31, 2026

Wage Bill Falls as Financial Discipline Improves

In a rarity for a Premier League club, Everton’s wage bill actually fell, down £4.6 million to £152.1 million. That represented the fifth lowest wage bill in the division from the most recently published financials, making the club’s 13th-place finish an overachievement in financial terms.

The accounts also highlight the financial stabilisation under TFG, with onerous short-term, high interest loans refinanced on more advantageous terms. Unlike previous years, there was no going concern warning from auditors that cast doubt over the club’s ability to meet liabilities.

Angus Kinnear, Everton’s Chief Executive Officer: “Over the course of the financial year, and particularly following the change in ownership, the Club made significant progress in stabilising the financial position and creating a platform for long-term growth.



“The delivery of… pic.twitter.com/0nuQlg18Sp — 𝐓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐄 𝐓𝐕 (@ToffeeTVEFC) March 31, 2026

Hill Dickinson Stadium Set to Transform Revenue

Revenues for 2026 are expected to rise to around £250 million to £260 million, depending on final league placing. New partnerships have been signed with major sponsors such as Pepsi and Budweiser, alongside the stadium naming rights deal with legal services firm Hill Dickinson.

Everton spent £52.4 million on new players in 2024/25, signing Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, and Charly Alcaraz permanently, while receiving £56.2 million from sales of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa and Neal Maupay to Marseille.