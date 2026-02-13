Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees

Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 30 year old Republic of Ireland international stopper has agreed to extended terms with The Toffees after establishing herself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper and one of their most consistent performers.

✍️ Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028. pic.twitter.com/0RQCl1YULA — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 13, 2026

Brosnan joined Everton from West Ham United in summer 2021, and she has gone on to make a huge impact on Merseyside. She has been a hugely valuable player for Everton, and the club have therefore moved to agree extended terms with the keeper. This is smart business from Everton, who need stability amid the chaos surrounding the club following Brian Sorensen’s departure.

Really Excited to Continue Journey

After signing on again with Everton, Brosnan said, “I’m really, really excited to be here and to continue my journey with Everton. I’ve had a great few years here, and I’m looking forward to the future. The Club means so much to me. I know how much the Club means to the city and I think it just has such a family feel to it. It’s a great club to be a part of.”

https://twitter.com/EWFCNewsFeed/status/2020074335273148768

The goalkeeper added, “It is absolutely amazing to be able to play at Goodison Park. I think Goodison is such a historic stadium and has so much history there from the Men’s team. It is really exciting for us to be able to write our own history there.”

Courtney Brosnan has extended her stay with Everton FC until June 2028.



In my latest piece, I explore her history with the club and get Brosnan's thoughts on Everton’s fight to avoid relegation.https://t.co/rjwUati43E #womensfootball #evertonfc #wsl pic.twitter.com/b5HErivt8w — Abigail (@AbbieMurphy_) February 13, 2026

Fans Mean So Much to Us

Brosnan praised the Everton supporters who have backed the women’s team. “The fans, they mean so much to us. They back us week in and week out and show up and support us so much. It means a lot to us to have them in our corner. We want to create memories and exciting moments at Goodison.”

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2022283939201597838

Everton are next in action on Sunday when they play host to West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.

Also read: Could Anna Powell, Barry John’s Granddaughter, Play for Wales After Gwalia United Move?