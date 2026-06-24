Everton
Everton Confirm Hamburger SV as Pre-Season Double-Header Opponent on August 1st
Everton have announced Hamburger SV as their opponents for a German double-header during pre-season preparations. Both the men’s and women’s squads will travel to the Volksparkstadion on Saturday 1 August, with Scott Phelan’s Everton Women facing HSV-Frauen at 1.30pm CEST before David Moyes’ men take on the Bundesliga hosts at 5pm.
The confirmation completes Everton’s fully mapped pre-season schedule after earlier fixtures against Dundee, Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City and VfB Stuttgart were already locked in alongside a Newcastle United friendly at Murrayfield. The Hamburg trip provides a rare opportunity for travelling supporters to follow both Everton teams on foreign soil during the same weekend.
Cultural Significance of Hamburg Visit
The club has highlighted the trip’s broader appeal beyond football, pointing to Hamburg’s shared port heritage with Liverpool and the Beatles connection that runs through both cities. Hamburg will host a Bongo’s Bingo evening on Friday 31 July, pairing former player appearances with the atmosphere of a German beer hall for supporters heading to the fixture.
The social dimension of the trip adds value to what is traditionally viewed as a pre-season preparation period, creating an opportunity for supporters to experience both cultural elements and competitive football.
Complete Pre-Season Framework Established
Everton’s confirmed schedule now spans from mid-July through mid-August, concluding before the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday 22 August. The full fixture list provides adequate preparation time for both squads ahead of competitive fixtures resuming.
Ticket details for the Hamburg trip are expected shortly, with pre-season fixtures to be live-streamed where broadcasting rights and territorial restrictions allow.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Set to Decide Next Club This Week as NWSL Sides Push London City Lionesses for Barcelona Legend
Everton
Scott Phelan Named Permanent Everton Women Head Coach After Successful Interim Period Climbing Table
Scott Phelan has been appointed permanent head coach of Everton Women following an impressive interim spell that saw the Blues climb the table with an exciting, free-flowing style of play. The appointment comes after Phelan oversaw a significant turnaround in the team’s performance and trajectory during his temporary role.
Phelan, who joined Everton as a youth player at age eight, expressed pride at securing the permanent position. The manager detailed his journey through the club’s academy system and outlined ambitions to continue driving progress across the women’s department during his first extended interview in the role.
Phelan Brings Fresh Philosophy to Blues
The appointment represents continuity following the successful period where Phelan’s approach energised players, staff and supporters alike. His emphasis on attacking football and creative expression contrasted with previous tactical approaches, establishing a new identity for Everton Women moving forward.
The squad responded positively to his methods, demonstrating improved performances and results that justified the interim arrangement becoming a permanent fixture. Phelan’s ability to establish rapport with the playing group during his temporary spell proved instrumental in convincing the club hierarchy to offer him the full-time contract.
Long Term Vision Established
Having progressed through Everton’s youth system, Phelan brings deep understanding of the club’s philosophy and culture. His appointment signals the club’s commitment to building a sustainable project with a manager embedded in the organisation’s long term planning.
The Blues will now look to build on recent improvements during pre-season preparation as they target higher league positions in the coming campaign under Phelan’s leadership.
Also read: Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season
Everton
Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium
Everton landed approximately £250,000 after hosting the England Women team for their World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine last week at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness revealed the financial windfall to Football Insider, emphasising that revenue generation was not the primary motivation behind staging the fixture.
The Lionesses secured a commanding 3-0 victory in front of just over 26,000 supporters, bouncing back impressively after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain the previous week. Wyness acknowledged the crowd attendance as disappointing but stressed that hosting major events remains crucial for the club’s long term strategy.
Stadium Visibility Takes Priority Over Immediate Revenue
Wyness made clear that while the financial return was modest, the real benefit for Everton centres on raising the profile of their new venue as a multi purpose entertainment destination. The former CEO believes hosting diverse events beyond matchday fixtures will generate significant opportunities down the line.
“It’s not really a big money earner, but it’s all about stadium usage and getting as many things in there as possible,” Wyness explained. The Toffees are planning to introduce concerts from 2027 onwards, with every event treated as a valuable learning experience for staff operating the facility.
Club Eyes Women’s Football Hub Status
Wyness suggested Everton could become a northern hub for women’s football given the Hill Dickinson Stadium’s location away from London’s dominance. He praised the venue’s design and acoustics while acknowledging there remains room for improvement in event management and revenue generation as the club gains experience hosting external events.
The former chief believes Everton will eventually unlock significantly greater financial returns as they refine operations at their impressive new home.
Also read: Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
Everton
Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.
Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.
Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce
After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.
Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.
Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern
“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”
Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
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