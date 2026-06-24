Everton Confirm Hamburger SV as Pre-Season Double-Header Opponent on August 1st

Everton have announced Hamburger SV as their opponents for a German double-header during pre-season preparations. Both the men’s and women’s squads will travel to the Volksparkstadion on Saturday 1 August, with Scott Phelan’s Everton Women facing HSV-Frauen at 1.30pm CEST before David Moyes’ men take on the Bundesliga hosts at 5pm.

Continuing our preparations for the 2026/27 campaign with a landmark men’s and women’s double-header in Hamburg, Germany. 🇩🇪 — Everton (@Everton) June 24, 2026

The confirmation completes Everton’s fully mapped pre-season schedule after earlier fixtures against Dundee, Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City and VfB Stuttgart were already locked in alongside a Newcastle United friendly at Murrayfield. The Hamburg trip provides a rare opportunity for travelling supporters to follow both Everton teams on foreign soil during the same weekend.

Cultural Significance of Hamburg Visit

The club has highlighted the trip’s broader appeal beyond football, pointing to Hamburg’s shared port heritage with Liverpool and the Beatles connection that runs through both cities. Hamburg will host a Bongo’s Bingo evening on Friday 31 July, pairing former player appearances with the atmosphere of a German beer hall for supporters heading to the fixture.

Zu Gast beim Volksparkfestival: die Frauen- und Männermannschaft vom FC Everton! 🇬🇧🤝



📅 1. August



⏰ Frauen: 13:30 Uhr



⏰ Männer: 17 Uhr



ℹ️ Der Mitglieder-VVK startet am 30.06., der freie VVK ist für den 02.07. vorgesehen.



Wir freuen uns auf euch! 🤩



Alle weiteren Infos… pic.twitter.com/VraGppBkcw — Hamburger SV (@HSV) June 24, 2026

The social dimension of the trip adds value to what is traditionally viewed as a pre-season preparation period, creating an opportunity for supporters to experience both cultural elements and competitive football.

Complete Pre-Season Framework Established

Everton’s confirmed schedule now spans from mid-July through mid-August, concluding before the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday 22 August. The full fixture list provides adequate preparation time for both squads ahead of competitive fixtures resuming.

Everton will continue preparations for the 2026/27 campaign with a landmark men’s and women’s double-header against Hamburger SV in Germany.



The Toffees will head to Hamburg on Saturday 1 August, where David Moyes’ side take on Hamburger SV at the Volksparkstadion (kick-off 5pm… pic.twitter.com/pOgn2Q3nbf — 𝐓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐄 𝐓𝐕 (@ToffeeTVEFC) June 24, 2026

Ticket details for the Hamburg trip are expected shortly, with pre-season fixtures to be live-streamed where broadcasting rights and territorial restrictions allow.

🔵 #EFC have confirmed a double-header of friendlies for their men's and women's teams



🆚 @EvertonWomen will face HSV-Frauen at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday 1 August at 12:30 BST before David Moyes' side will take on Hamburg at 16:00 BST#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/mTL8wHNfBq — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) June 24, 2026

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