Everton
Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium Confirmed as Host Venue for UK’s 2035 Women’s World Cup Bid
Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium has been included in the United Kingdom’s bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, marking another major tournament for the venue that opened just six months ago.
The announcement on Friday confirms the waterfront stadium’s rapid emergence as one of England’s most versatile sporting venues, following its selection as a host for the 2028 European Championships.
Stadium Already Proving Major Money Spinner
Colin Chong, Everton’s Chief Real Estate and Regeneration Officer, highlighted the stadium’s transformative impact on Liverpool as a global destination. “Hill Dickinson Stadium continues to underline its significance not only for our Club, but for the future prosperity of Liverpool as a world-class destination for major sporting and cultural events,” Chong stated.
The venue has already hosted rugby league fixtures and secured the 2026 Magic Weekend after beating Newcastle United to the event. These developments align perfectly with The Friedkin Group’s vision when they purchased the club last year, with the new stadium proving a game-changer for Everton’s finances.
“Recent and upcoming events—from the Rugby League Ashes Test to Super League Magic Weekend and UEFA EURO 2028—showcase the transformative impact the stadium can have on our city: generating economic benefit and opportunity, raising Liverpool’s global profile, and welcoming visitors from around the world to our waterfront,” Chong added.
Liverpool City Council Back Bid
Liverpool City Council leader Cllr Liam Robinson expressed delight at the inclusion. “We’re delighted to be part of this historic bid to stage the biggest single-sport event in UK history. If we are successful in securing host city status once again—following the UEFA EURO 2028 announcement—it would bring long-term social and economic benefits to our region while shining a light on everything that makes Liverpool special.”
The council remains engaged in discussions to improve infrastructure and transport links around the stadium. With significant money flowing into the city from these major events, local authorities recognize the economic importance of supporting the venue’s continued development.
Just six months after opening, the Hill Dickinson Stadium is rapidly establishing itself as a benchmark for event delivery in the region.
Everton
“Hazel Eyes, Red Hair, 5ft 4in” – The Shocking 1976 Liverpool vs. Everton Women’s Programme That Listed Players By Eye Colour
A 50-year-old match programme from the Liverpool versus Everton women’s charity match reveals just how far the game has progressed, with players described by their hair colour, eye colour and height rather than their footballing ability.
The programme from November 28, 1976, featured wives and girlfriends of Liverpool‘s legendary players in a friendly charity fundraiser dubbed the “Petticoat Derby” by local newspapers. Sue Neal (Phil Neal’s wife), Jean Keegan (Kevin Keegan’s wife) and Barbara Hughes (Emlyn Hughes’ wife) were listed as: “Age 25, hair red, eyes hazel, height 5ft 4in,” “Age 22, hair blonde, eyes blue, height 5ft 4in,” and “Age 28, hair brown, eyes green, height 5ft 3in” respectively.
A Snapshot of a Different Era
Football historian Steve Bolton purchased the programme on eBay and was struck by how dated it appears by modern standards. “Can you imagine England stars like Hannah Hampton, Beth Mead or Millie Bright being labelled in a match day programme today by their eye colour, hair colour and height?” Bolton asks. “It was just a different time back then.”
The match raised hundreds of pounds for charity and was watched by Merseyside legends including John Toshack and Mick Lyons. Sue Neal scored the only goal from 30 yards in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.
The FA’s 50-Year Ban
The programme represents a transitional period for women’s football. After World War One, women’s teams played friendlies for charities in front of large crowds. But the FA banned matches at its members’ grounds in 1921, claiming they were “unsuitable for females.” That ban lasted until 1971, just five years before this match.
Bolton, who became a historian after discovering his grandmother Lizzy Ashcroft was a great player after World War One, now owns one of the best collections of women’s football memorabilia in private hands. His collection includes programmes dating back to 1921 from every decade since.
“By modern attitudes it is very dated and sexist,” Bolton admits. “However, it is a thing of its time and it is a little piece of history.”
AC Milan
Asmir Begovic – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Asmir Begovic is a Bosnian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Leicester City and for the Bosnian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Asmir Begovic joined the Premier League club Everton from Italian club AC Milan in 2021. He is a talented and experienced goalkeeper who has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League and Europe. He is currently the backup goalkeeper for the English keeper Jordan Pickford at Everton.
Asmir represents Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team and has been a great leader for the team with experience over 50 appearances for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Asmir Begovic’s Net Worth and Salary
Asmir is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22 m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Leicester City.
Asmir Begovic Club Career
Asmir began his career at Portsmouth, before moving to Stoke City in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Potters, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.
In 2015, Begovic joined Chelsea as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, but still managed to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including starting in the Premier League and Champions League. He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, where he played for two seasons before joining AC Milan in 2019.
After a loan period with AC Milan for 6 months, he joined the Premier League club Everton on 20 July 2021 on a 12-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. He made his premier league for Everton debut against Aston Villa on 18 September 18 and the match resulted in a 3-0 loss. The footballer moved to Leicester City for the 2025 EFL Championship season.
Asmir Begovic International Career
Begovic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2008, earning over 50 caps and serving as their captain. He played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, their first major tournament as an independent nation.
After the World Cup, Begovic continued to be a regular starter for the national team, helping them qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was also appointed as the team’s captain, a role he held for several years. The goalkeeper was a part of the national team for 11 years.
Asmir Begovic Family
Asmir was born on 20 June 1987 in Trebinje, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. His parents are Amir and Ajnija Begovic. His father Amir, was also a goalkeeper who played for Leotar and Iskra Bugojno whilst his mother, Ajnija, hails from Stolac.
The Begović family fled the Bosnian War to Germany when Asmir was four years old, where he began to play organized football with the local youth club FC Kirchhausen in Heilbronn. When he was 10, his family moved to Edmonton in Canada. Throughout Asmirs football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Asmir Begovic’s Wife – Nicolle Begovic
Asmir Begovic is married to Nicolle Begovic. She is a dedicated equestrian athlete with a resolute approach and commitment to the much-loved sport of Dressage. With a strong commitment and high expectations of the sport to which she has dedicated herself full-time, Nicolle demands high expectations of herself and her approach to the discipline she loves with a passion. The couple also has two daughters. the name of the eldest daughter is Taylor. The youngest one’s name is not available.
Asmir Begovic Sponsors and Endorsements
The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. But Asmir is the founder of the Asmir Begovic Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that has been created to help needy children. It also helps to build and rebuild recreational facilities in England and Bosnia.
Asmir Begovic Cars and Tattoos
Asmir Begovic has been spotted driving a Jeep in the streets of Bournemouth. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Everton
Hannah Forshaw to Step Down as Everton Women CEO After Just One Season
Hannah Forshaw will leave her position as chief executive officer of Everton Women at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing a premature conclusion to her tenure after just nine months in the role. She joined the Toffees in September following The Friedkin Group’s takeover, but both parties have agreed to part ways following internal discussions about the long-term direction of the club.
Everton confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that Forshaw will remain in post until May to ensure a smooth transition. The club indicated that discussions led both parties to agree a different long-term direction was appropriate, though Forshaw’s continued presence until season’s end would support a smooth transition to new leadership.
Brief But Significant Tenure
Forshaw’s appointment in May 2025 was hailed as a statement of intent by The Friedkin Group, who tasked her with overseeing Everton Women’s historic transition to Goodison Park. The move transformed the iconic stadium into the UK’s largest dedicated women’s football venue following the men’s team’s relocation to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
During her brief spell at the helm, Forshaw oversaw several significant developments. Most notably, she sanctioned the club-record signing of England international Ruby Mace from Leicester City in September, a deal reportedly worth considerably more than the initial £100,000 bid rejected by the Foxes. The 22-year-old midfielder became Everton’s ninth signing of the summer window, reflecting ambitious recruitment under new ownership.
Forshaw also played a crucial role in establishing Everton Women as a standalone entity after the club was sold to parent company Roundhouse Capital Holdings in July, creating opportunities for minority investment and operational independence.
Challenging Season on the Pitch
The timing of Forshaw’s departure coincides with a difficult campaign for Brian Sorensen’s side. Everton currently sit tenth in the WSL with just five points from nine matches, having recorded one win, two draws and six losses while conceding 19 goals. The struggles represent a significant setback for a club that had shown ambition during the summer transfer window.
The Athletic reported that a review regarding the leadership structure will examine whether a CEO will sit above the organizational framework or if a managing director will take charge instead. This suggests The Friedkin Group are considering a fundamental restructuring of how Everton Women operates within the broader club hierarchy.
Forshaw, who previously spent over 12 years at Liverpool including as vice president of operations, brought significant Premier League experience to the role. Her two-year stint as chief operating officer at The Jockey Club demonstrated her ability to manage large sporting organizations, making her a seemingly ideal candidate to guide Everton Women’s expansion.
The club confirmed they will provide updates on the new leadership structure later in the season, thanking supporters for their understanding during the transition period.
