Everton
Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Yuka Momiki has won over Everton supporters with a classy gesture following the club’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. The Japan international stayed behind after the final whistle to ensure every child in attendance got a photo and a chance to hold her player of the match trophy.
Scott Phelan’s side secured a third consecutive win to move up to eighth in the Women’s Super League table. Honoka Hayashi scored the only goal of the contest at Goodison Park as the Blues continued their impressive recent run of form under their interim boss.
Class Act From Japan International
Supporter Colin Stokes revealed on social media that Momiki refused to leave until she had met with every young fan who wanted to see her. “This is what the women’s game gets so right. Yuka Momiki stayed out after the game until every child in the stadium had had a photo and a hold of her player of the match trophy. My daughter was so excited.”
This kind of gesture goes way beyond what is expected from professional footballers. Momiki signed from Leicester in the summer and has already built a strong connection with the Everton fanbase through performances like this, both on and off the pitch.
Momiki Shining in Difficult Season
The Blues’ campaign has been massively disappointing overall, but Momiki has been one of their brightest sparks. The 47 cap Japan international has made 16 appearances with 11 starts, contributing one goal and one assist.
Her defensive work rate has been particularly impressive. Despite standing just 5 foot tall, Momiki wins 50 per cent of her aerial duels while also excelling on the ground. She makes over three ball recoveries per game and wins more than half her ground duels.
Momiki looks like brilliant business from Everton. If she continues performing at this level while building relationships with supporters through gestures like Sunday’s, she will become a genuine fan favourite at Goodison Park.
Also read: Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees
Everton
Kelly Gago Sends Two Word Message as Everton WFC Announce Courtney Brosnan Contract Extension Until June 2028 Despite French Forward’s Own Uncertain Future
Everton have announced a new contract for Courtney Brosnan, to Kelly Gago’s delight. Gago was linked with an Everton exit in the winter transfer window, but she ended up remaining on Merseyside despite Brian Sorensen confirming that she had handed in a transfer request.
Paris Saint Germain wanted to sign the 27 year old, but they could not come up with the £500,000 fee that the Blues wanted. The French ace is still at Goodison Park, and she seems to be ecstatic that Brosnan has extended her stay with the club.
Well Deserved Message From Gago
The Toffees announced on February 13 that their goalkeeper had agreed terms to stay in L4 for the foreseeable future. Taking to Instagram, they said: “Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028.”
Gago reacted with a two word message, saying, “Well deserved.” Katja Snoeijs reacted with two starstruck eyes emojis, and Inma Gabarro also reacted, saying, “Couuuurtney,” with a love heart eyes emoji. This is excellent news for Everton, who need stability in their squad given the chaos surrounding the club at the moment.
Gago’s Own Situation Remains Uncertain
Gago is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2028, which is why they were able to demand such a big fee to allow her to depart. The French club offered a measly £50,000, which was nowhere near the Blues’ valuation of the attacker, who has notched nine goals since joining the Women’s Super League outfit.
Gago had claimed in an interview that she had a verbal agreement with Sorensen that she could leave the club. However, it is unclear where she stands following the Dane’s departure. She was the Friedkin Group’s first addition when they took over the women’s side.
Also read: Finland International Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur Women as Midfielder Commits Future to Spurs
Everton
Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees
Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 30 year old Republic of Ireland international stopper has agreed to extended terms with The Toffees after establishing herself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper and one of their most consistent performers.
Brosnan joined Everton from West Ham United in summer 2021, and she has gone on to make a huge impact on Merseyside. She has been a hugely valuable player for Everton, and the club have therefore moved to agree extended terms with the keeper. This is smart business from Everton, who need stability amid the chaos surrounding the club following Brian Sorensen’s departure.
Really Excited to Continue Journey
After signing on again with Everton, Brosnan said, “I’m really, really excited to be here and to continue my journey with Everton. I’ve had a great few years here, and I’m looking forward to the future. The Club means so much to me. I know how much the Club means to the city and I think it just has such a family feel to it. It’s a great club to be a part of.”
The goalkeeper added, “It is absolutely amazing to be able to play at Goodison Park. I think Goodison is such a historic stadium and has so much history there from the Men’s team. It is really exciting for us to be able to write our own history there.”
Fans Mean So Much to Us
Brosnan praised the Everton supporters who have backed the women’s team. “The fans, they mean so much to us. They back us week in and week out and show up and support us so much. It means a lot to us to have them in our corner. We want to create memories and exciting moments at Goodison.”
Everton are next in action on Sunday when they play host to West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.
Also read: Could Anna Powell, Barry John’s Granddaughter, Play for Wales After Gwalia United Move?
Everton
Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season
Everton Women have parted company with manager Brian Sorensen with immediate effect after more than three and a half years in charge.
The Danish boss departs alongside assistant coaches Stephen Neligan and Ashley Tootle following a disastrous start to the season that saw the Toffees win just one of their opening 14 WSL matches.
Everton Under 18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the season as interim head coach, with the 37 year old former Everton academy graduate assisted by Jennifer Foster and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon.
Terrible Home Record Proves Decisive
The decision to sack Sorensen comes despite Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Goodison Park, which was secured thanks to a late Martina Fernandez winner. However, that result represented Everton’s first league win of the season after a shocking run of six straight home defeats to start the campaign.
Five of those losses came at their new home Goodison Park following the men’s first team’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer. This frankly unacceptable home record made Sorensen’s position untenable regardless of the Villa win.
Phelan Faces Huge Challenge
Everton CEO Angus Kinnear thanked the departing coaching staff but admitted a change was necessary. “Sunday’s first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for.”
The Toffees currently sit ninth in the WSL table, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool. Phelan’s first match in temporary charge takes place this Sunday when Everton travel to London City Lionesses, where new signing Zara Kramžar could make her debut.
Also read: Hannah Forshaw to Step Down as Everton Women CEO After Just One Season
Home » Dragon Feeds » Everton Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”