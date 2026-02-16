Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy

Yuka Momiki has won over Everton supporters with a classy gesture following the club’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. The Japan international stayed behind after the final whistle to ensure every child in attendance got a photo and a chance to hold her player of the match trophy.

Scott Phelan’s side secured a third consecutive win to move up to eighth in the Women’s Super League table. Honoka Hayashi scored the only goal of the contest at Goodison Park as the Blues continued their impressive recent run of form under their interim boss.

Class Act From Japan International

Supporter Colin Stokes revealed on social media that Momiki refused to leave until she had met with every young fan who wanted to see her. “This is what the women’s game gets so right. Yuka Momiki stayed out after the game until every child in the stadium had had a photo and a hold of her player of the match trophy. My daughter was so excited.”

This kind of gesture goes way beyond what is expected from professional footballers. Momiki signed from Leicester in the summer and has already built a strong connection with the Everton fanbase through performances like this, both on and off the pitch.

Momiki Shining in Difficult Season

The Blues’ campaign has been massively disappointing overall, but Momiki has been one of their brightest sparks. The 47 cap Japan international has made 16 appearances with 11 starts, contributing one goal and one assist.

Her defensive work rate has been particularly impressive. Despite standing just 5 foot tall, Momiki wins 50 per cent of her aerial duels while also excelling on the ground. She makes over three ball recoveries per game and wins more than half her ground duels.

Momiki looks like brilliant business from Everton. If she continues performing at this level while building relationships with supporters through gestures like Sunday’s, she will become a genuine fan favourite at Goodison Park.

