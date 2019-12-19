Everton prediction: Probable line-up to face Arsenal

Everton play host to Arsenal on Saturday when the two sides lock horns against each other at Goodison Park.

The sacking of Marco Silva seems to have brought a change within Everton and they have been good under Duncan Ferguson so far. The Toffees performed well against Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League in the past couple of weeks.

Their defeat to Leicester City in midweek in the EFL Cup saw them go out on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. However, their short successful run can continue if they are able to topple the Gunners this weekend.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates victory following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019. (Getty Images)

Arsenal are in a poor run of form and their loss to Manchester City in the last outing intensified their struggles. They would be hoping to take away some points from this fixture.

With a win against the North London outfit, Everton would be able to climb a few places higher, which would give them the momentum to build on.

Team News

Ferguson was left out of options last time around and it seems to be the case when Everton take the field on Saturday. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Morgan Schneiderlin are long-term absentees whereas they will be joined by Andre Gomes, Theo Walcott and Lucas Digne on the sidelines.

Andre Gomes (Getty Images)

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Djibril Sidibe, and Fabian Delph seem to have recovered from their respective issues but would be doubtful for this match.

Everton prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Jordan Pickford (GK)

The English shot-stopper has not been at his best this season but has managed to be the No.1 in this position. He would be hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Seamus Coleman (RB)

The captain has not made many contributions in terms of moving forward and lost his place to Sidibe earlier. The Frenchman’s illness has allowed Coleman to return to the line-up.

Seamus Coleman (Getty Images)

Yerry Mina (CB)

The Colombian was impressive last weekend against United. He would retain his spot and will be key to stopping Arsenal’s attacks.

Michael Keane (CB)

The Manchester United academy product has not been at his commanding best but his partnership with Mina in the heart of the defence looks to be developing slowly.

Leighton Baines (LB)

The veteran was brought into the team against the Red Devils and also started against Leicester City in midweek in the absence of Lucas Digne. He is expected to start on Saturday.

Leighton Baines (Getty Images)

Tom Davies (CM)

The 21-year-old is yet to make an impact on the team. He has not lived up to his expectations this season and the sooner it changes, the team’s performance will get better.

Mason Holgate (CM)

He has been deployed in an unnatural position due to a lack of midfield options and would retain his spot. He has been excellent so far for the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi (LW)

The Nigerian has struggled since the start of this season and has lacked intensity while attacking. He must be able to capitalize on his chances.

Everton defender Mason Holgate in action. (Getty Images)

Bernard (RM)

The winger has contributed 3 goals and 1 assist so far and a lot would be expected from him in the absence of their big names.

Richarlison (ST)

The Brazilian is in red-hot form despite the team’s poor situation. He would be hoping to score enough to help the team cross the line.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST)

The Sheffield-born striker has done brilliantly in the last few games after a slow start to the season. He will be partnering Richarlison up front and the duo will be leading their attack.