Everton prediction: Probable line-up to face Liverpool in the FA Cup

Everton travel to Anfield for the second time in the space of one month as they take on league leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup third-round fixture on Sunday.

The Toffees have lost just one league game since Marco Silva was sacked and they have bounced back against all odds to reach 11th place on the standings. Duncan Ferguson led the team brilliantly before Carlo Ancelotti took charge.

This time, they would be facing their mighty rivals in another Merseyside derby and would be hoping to put in a solid performance, contrast to what happened a month ago. A win would boost them with some much-needed confidence.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti (Getty Images)

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side seem to take no game for granted and this fixture will be a stern test for Ancelotti, whose side exited from the EFL Cup in the quarter-finals. Everton would be heading into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Team News

Long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin is yet to return to the team and Andre Gomes will be on the sidelines as a result of his dislocated ankle. Alex Iwobi will be another absentee after he picked up a thigh injury against Arsenal.

Andre Gomes dislocated his ankle against Tottenham (Getty Images)

While Morgan Schneiderlin is available for action, Bernard and Fabian Delph are still a doubt for the game at Anfield.

Everton prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Jordan Pickford (GK)

The English shot-stopper will continue in goal. Though he has not been up to the mark this term, he is their first-choice.

Djibril Sidibe (RB)

The former Monaco man has been impressive with his forward runs and would be expected to help the team in their attack. He should start ahead of Seamus Coleman.

Djibril Sidibe (Getty Images)

Yerry Mina (CB)

The Colombian was not at his best against Gabriel Jesus in the last outing. But he has improved this season and is expected to retain his spot.

Mason Holgate (CB)

The youngster is making a big difference for the team with his performances week in and out. He has done well so far and will partner Mina in the heart of the defence and hope to help the team with a clean sheet.

Lucas Digne (LB)

He would be crucial for the team at both ends of the pitch and will have to put in a solid performance in this high-octane derby. He would start ahead of veteran Leighton Baines.

Tom Davies (CM)

The 21-year-old did not have a good game last time around as he was deployed in an unnatural position. Davies taking centre stage in this fixture would be helpful for the team and he would start for sure.

Tom Davies (Getty Images)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM)

The Iceland international should start ahead of Schneiderlin and is expected to make the game easier for the Toffees. His experience would be valuable for the team in clashes like these and he must be at the top of his game.

Richarlison (LW)

The Brazilian has been a lone bright spot for the Merseyside outfit throughout the season. He would be hoping to put in a better performance and see that the team does well.

Theo Walcott (RW)

Though he hasn’t contributed much, he is expected to start in the place of absentees Iwobi and Bernard. An improvement in his game would be a boost for the team going into the second half of the season.

Everton forward Theo Walcott (Getty Images)

Moise Kean (ST)

The Italian hasn’t been anywhere near his best but has been preferred by Ancelotti. He might retain his spot, leaving Cenk Tosun on the bench.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST)

The Sheffield-born striker has been lively in recent fixtures. He has the ability to make a difference and would be counted upon to bang in the goals.