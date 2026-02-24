Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad

Everton defender Ruby Mace has opened up about her difficult spell at Manchester City, describing it as some of the darkest times in her career. The 22 year old joined the Toffees in a club record move from Leicester last summer and has since excelled, topping the WSL charts for tackles and clearances despite playing out of position.

Ruby Mace: Why Everton is the perfect place after Man City… pic.twitter.com/ZO3CNP3Dfz — Thegossipblogger (@ThegossipBlgr) February 24, 2026

Man City Move Left Mace Questioning Herself

Mace signed her first professional contract with City on her 18th birthday in 2021, but struggled for opportunities despite giving everything in training. “You’re giving it your all, but you’re getting told there’s nothing more you can do, and you still don’t get your chance. It feels a little bit unfair, and I started to question myself,” she told Sky Sports.

Her family intervened, reminding her of her quality and encouraging her to chase her dreams elsewhere.

Mace: Why Everton is the perfect place for me after Man City struggles https://t.co/LV60weJFOq — Number10 (@Number10new) February 24, 2026

Leicester Revival Sparked Career Transformation

A loan move to Leicester proved to be the turning point. Mace rediscovered her love for football at a club that genuinely wanted her. “I felt so loved. I felt like I was going into a family where they wanted me there, they wanted to see my name on the teamsheet,” she explained in an interview with Sky Sports.

chatted about motherhood, dog grooming (fr), and video games with everton's hannah blundell, melissa lawley, and ruby mace 🫡https://t.co/bfAh6AhxqS — Molly Elizabeth (@molllyelizabeth) February 20, 2026

That feeling of being valued unlocked her best performances, and she made the move permanent before Everton came calling.

World Cup Dream Driving Everton Star Forward

Despite missing out on recent England camps, Mace is determined to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s 2027 World Cup squad. She earned her first senior cap in December 2024 but remains a regular for the Under 23s.

Congrats to Ruby Mace, good luck with the U23's pic.twitter.com/z7yORg7rGb — Everton Women Official Supporters Club (@ELFCFans) February 18, 2026

Playing as a makeshift centre back this season has showcased her versatility, though she hopes to return to midfield when the team needs her there. One hundred percent the World Cup is in her sights.

Also read: Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield