Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
Everton defender Ruby Mace has opened up about her difficult spell at Manchester City, describing it as some of the darkest times in her career. The 22 year old joined the Toffees in a club record move from Leicester last summer and has since excelled, topping the WSL charts for tackles and clearances despite playing out of position.
Man City Move Left Mace Questioning Herself
Mace signed her first professional contract with City on her 18th birthday in 2021, but struggled for opportunities despite giving everything in training. “You’re giving it your all, but you’re getting told there’s nothing more you can do, and you still don’t get your chance. It feels a little bit unfair, and I started to question myself,” she told Sky Sports.
Her family intervened, reminding her of her quality and encouraging her to chase her dreams elsewhere.
Leicester Revival Sparked Career Transformation
A loan move to Leicester proved to be the turning point. Mace rediscovered her love for football at a club that genuinely wanted her. “I felt so loved. I felt like I was going into a family where they wanted me there, they wanted to see my name on the teamsheet,” she explained in an interview with Sky Sports.
That feeling of being valued unlocked her best performances, and she made the move permanent before Everton came calling.
World Cup Dream Driving Everton Star Forward
Despite missing out on recent England camps, Mace is determined to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s 2027 World Cup squad. She earned her first senior cap in December 2024 but remains a regular for the Under 23s.
Playing as a makeshift centre back this season has showcased her versatility, though she hopes to return to midfield when the team needs her there. One hundred percent the World Cup is in her sights.
Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season
Martina Fernandez has urged the Everton Women squad to use their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool as motivation for the remainder of the campaign. The defender delivered a defiant message despite the disappointment of losing to their Merseyside rivals at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.
Everton crashed out of the FA Cup after a performance that fell well below the standards they have set in recent weeks. Liverpool dominated proceedings with Mia Enderby and Beata Olsson scoring before Jennifer Falk’s own goal gave the Toffees brief hope of a comeback.
This Hurts and Will Be Our Fuel
Fernandez thanked supporters for their backing and insisted the pain of derby defeat will drive Everton forward when they return to action. “The next game, when we come back from the international or the next derby, this hurts, this is like our fuel, and this will make sure we will give our everything,” the defender stated.
She added, “We have the best fans absolutely, and they are our number 12 player, so we need them more than ever. We need to keep pushing, and we have like three good results the last three weeks, so we need to stick to that also and keep working together with the fans.”
Tottenham Awaits After International Break
Everton face a challenging run of fixtures when the Women’s Super League resumes following the international break. Scott Phelan’s side travel to fifth placed Tottenham on March 15 before facing second placed Manchester United a week later.
They then get the opportunity to exact revenge on Liverpool in the league clash at Goodison Park on March 28. Everton sit eighth in the WSL table, having won their previous three league matches before this cup exit.
The Toffees were made to look second best by a Liverpool side sitting three places and seven points below them in the standings.
Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield
Everton Women are looking to secure their second derby win of the season as they face Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday. The Toffees have picked up form recently with Scott Phelan overseeing successive wins against London City Lionesses and West Ham since taking charge at the top of the month.
Everton sit eighth in the Women’s Super League, with the league now on hold until March 15. With league action paused, Phelan’s side are back in action this weekend as they look to repeat their 4-1 opening day victory over their Merseyside rivals and secure a quarter final spot.
Six Everton Players to Miss Derby
Confirming no new injury news at his pre match press conference, Everton’s injury situation remains the same as it was ahead of last week’s win against West Ham. Katja Snoeijs remains sidelined after rolling her ankle against Manchester City in January. The Dutch forward was ruled out for four to six weeks and has been in a protective boot since.
Antionette Payne is also expected to miss out after picking up a muscle injury at the end of January. Club captain Megan Finnigan continues her recovery from knee surgery after undergoing an operation back in October. Lucy Hope will not feature either, having announced last summer that she is expecting a child.
Karen Holmgaard remains out after suffering a knee injury in January that didn’t look good at the time. Elise Stenevik completes the list of absentees, having been out since November with a severe hamstring injury.
Phelan Targeting Quarter Final Spot
Boss Phelan has made it clear that his side’s focus remains firmly on victory regardless of the competition. “We want to win, whether it’s league or cup. The focus on our group is to perform and represent the club in a way that we expect. We want to qualify for the next round of this competition.”
Liverpool has eight players unavailable, including Sam Kerr and Marie-Therese Hobinger.
Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Yuka Momiki has won over Everton supporters with a classy gesture following the club’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. The Japan international stayed behind after the final whistle to ensure every child in attendance got a photo and a chance to hold her player of the match trophy.
Scott Phelan’s side secured a third consecutive win to move up to eighth in the Women’s Super League table. Honoka Hayashi scored the only goal of the contest at Goodison Park as the Blues continued their impressive recent run of form under their interim boss.
Class Act From Japan International
Supporter Colin Stokes revealed on social media that Momiki refused to leave until she had met with every young fan who wanted to see her. “This is what the women’s game gets so right. Yuka Momiki stayed out after the game until every child in the stadium had had a photo and a hold of her player of the match trophy. My daughter was so excited.”
This kind of gesture goes way beyond what is expected from professional footballers. Momiki signed from Leicester in the summer and has already built a strong connection with the Everton fanbase through performances like this, both on and off the pitch.
Momiki Shining in Difficult Season
The Blues’ campaign has been massively disappointing overall, but Momiki has been one of their brightest sparks. The 47 cap Japan international has made 16 appearances with 11 starts, contributing one goal and one assist.
Her defensive work rate has been particularly impressive. Despite standing just 5 foot tall, Momiki wins 50 per cent of her aerial duels while also excelling on the ground. She makes over three ball recoveries per game and wins more than half her ground duels.
Momiki looks like brilliant business from Everton. If she continues performing at this level while building relationships with supporters through gestures like Sunday’s, she will become a genuine fan favourite at Goodison Park.
