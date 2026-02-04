Everton WFC Sign Slovenian Midfielder on Deadline Day as 20-Year-Old Becomes First Player From Her Nation to Play in WSL

Everton completed a deadline day signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar, with the 20 year old set to make history as the first player from her nation to feature in the Women’s Super League. The Toffees secured their new star late in the transfer window during what proved to be a chaotic period for the club.

Kramžar joins from Italian side Roma, where she spent the past two years after breaking through in her home country. The midfielder became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A and won back to back titles with Roma before being loaned to Como for experience.

Young Star Targets WSL Success

“I feel so excited. I think we all worked a lot for this. I am happy to be here and start my journey,” Kramžar explained after completing the move. “It is nice to be the first Slovenian in the WSL. I am excited to show on the pitch what I can do now.”

The midfielder also revealed her long held ambition to play in England. “I enjoyed playing in Italy but I’ve always wanted to go to England, I think it is the best league in the world. I am excited to see the level here.”

Arrives During Chaotic Period at Everton

Kramžar’s signing came during an extremely turbulent time for the Toffees. Brian Sorensen was in charge when she signed, but just hours after her arrival in Merseyside, the Danish manager was sacked following poor results.

Scott Phelan has been announced as interim manager for the remainder of the season, meaning Kramžar will play under a different boss than the one who brought her to the club. This is hardly ideal for a young player moving to a new league, but the 20 year old will be determined to make an immediate impact.

Everton face London City Lionesses this weekend, where Kramžar could potentially make her debut and WSL history.

