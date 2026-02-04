Everton
Everton WFC Sign Slovenian Midfielder on Deadline Day as 20-Year-Old Becomes First Player From Her Nation to Play in WSL
Everton completed a deadline day signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar, with the 20 year old set to make history as the first player from her nation to feature in the Women’s Super League. The Toffees secured their new star late in the transfer window during what proved to be a chaotic period for the club.
Kramžar joins from Italian side Roma, where she spent the past two years after breaking through in her home country. The midfielder became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A and won back to back titles with Roma before being loaned to Como for experience.
Young Star Targets WSL Success
“I feel so excited. I think we all worked a lot for this. I am happy to be here and start my journey,” Kramžar explained after completing the move. “It is nice to be the first Slovenian in the WSL. I am excited to show on the pitch what I can do now.”
The midfielder also revealed her long held ambition to play in England. “I enjoyed playing in Italy but I’ve always wanted to go to England, I think it is the best league in the world. I am excited to see the level here.”
Arrives During Chaotic Period at Everton
Kramžar’s signing came during an extremely turbulent time for the Toffees. Brian Sorensen was in charge when she signed, but just hours after her arrival in Merseyside, the Danish manager was sacked following poor results.
Scott Phelan has been announced as interim manager for the remainder of the season, meaning Kramžar will play under a different boss than the one who brought her to the club. This is hardly ideal for a young player moving to a new league, but the 20 year old will be determined to make an immediate impact.
Everton face London City Lionesses this weekend, where Kramžar could potentially make her debut and WSL history.
Brighton
Everton Women vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Everton Women host Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday evening as Brian Sørensen’s side look to climb out of the relegation zone. The Toffees sit 10th in the WSL table with 11 points from 13 matches, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool with only one team facing relegation this season.
Brighton arrive at Walton Hall Park sitting ninth with 11 points from their campaign, making this a crucial six pointer for both sides desperate to move away from danger. Interim manager Chris Roberts has steadied the ship since Dario Vidošić’s absence, but the Seagulls remain perilously close to the drop zone.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Friday, January 24, 2026
Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool
TV: TBC
Sørensen Welcomes Key Returns
Everton have encouraging injury news with several players returning to the squad. However, they will be without veteran striker Toni Duggan while Heather Payne faces a late fitness test after reporting back from international duty with an Achilles problem. Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has suffered another setback by twisting her ankle in training this week.
Sørensen signed a new contract extension recently and desperately needs results to justify the club’s faith. The Toffees have struggled for consistency this season and cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals.
Brighton Dangerous Despite Defensive Issues
Brighton welcome back veteran defender Maria Thorisdottir and striker Pauline Bremer but will be without midfielder Vicky Losada due to suspension. The Seagulls have just one clean sheet in 18 league games this season, with only relegated sides conceding more. This represents a golden opportunity for Everton.
Predicted Lineups:
Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Vanhaevermaet, Wheeler, Payne, Finnigan; Clare, Hayashi; Thomas, Gago, Bissell; Vignola
Brighton (4-3-3): Walsh; Pattinson, Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand; Losada, Kullberg, Aparicio; Bremer, Terland, Caeiro
Everton
Everton Midfielder Karen Holmgaard Suffers ACL Injury in Fourth Minute of FA Cup Win as Danish International Faces Season Ending Surgery
Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard has suffered a devastating ACL injury that will keep her out for the remainder of the season.
The 26-year-old Danish international sustained the injury in the fourth minute of Everton’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round tie against West Bromwich Albion at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.
Holmgaard went down early and had to be replaced by Clare Wheeler, with manager Brian Sørensen admitting after the match that he feared the worst. The Everton medical team has now fully assessed the injury and confirmed she has ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament.
Cruel Blow for Toffees Midfielder
This is an absolutely heartbreaking setback for Holmgaard, who will now undergo surgery before beginning the lengthy rehabilitation process. The midfielder will miss the remainder of the season and is likely to remain sidelined for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, ruling her out for potentially 10 to 12 months.
ACL injuries continue to plague women’s football at an alarming rate, and Everton have been hit particularly hard this season. The club must now navigate the second half of the campaign without one of their key midfield options during a crucial period.
Everton March On Despite Injury Crisis
Despite losing Holmgaard so early, Everton went on to demolish West Brom 5-0 thanks to a double from Yuka Momiki and goals from Ornella Vignola, Toni Payne and Issy Hobson. The Toffees showed impressive resilience to put the injury setback behind them and secure passage to the fifth round.
Everton sit 10th in the WSL table, just four points above the relegation zone. Losing Holmgaard for the season makes their survival battle significantly harder, though the squad has shown the character needed to fight through adversity. The fifth round draw takes place this evening.
Everton
Everton Striker Kelly Gago Hands in Transfer Request With Hopes of Returning to France Just Months After Signing New Deal
Everton forward Kelly Gago has handed in a transfer request as the 27 year old looks to return home to France during the January window.
The move comes as a shock given Gago signed a new contract with the Toffees at the end of 2025, just months after joining from Nantes in January last year.
Gago scored four goals in nine games last season and asserted herself as a solid option up front for Everton. However, despite a positive first campaign on Merseyside, the club signed exciting forward Ornella Vignola in the summer who has started all 12 WSL games this season.
Vignola Emergence Forces Gago Out
The talented Spaniard has been favoured over Gago up front and has become a revelation for her new team this season. Vignola has proven undroppable for Toffees boss Brian Sorensen, leaving the France international clearly unsettled in England and making her departure in January all but guaranteed.
Gago has already been linked with PSG in the January window. With the striker looking to return home to France, Paris could be an ideal destination given their need for attacking reinforcements and her familiarity with French football from her time at Nantes.
Everton May Not Replace Departing Forward
Should Everton let their forward go, they may not sign a backup in the current window. The Toffees also have Katja Snoeijs who can play up front and they wouldn’t be left too short of attackers once Gago departs.
Everton may choose to spend their money for Gago in a different department as they boast the second worst defensive record in the WSL. They sit 10th in the table, four points above bottom placed Liverpool with only one team facing relegation this season.
