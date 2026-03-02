Everton
Everton Star Clare Wheeler Shines for Australia in Asian Cup Win as Midfielder Produces Fantastic Performance Against Philippines in Tournament Opener
Everton Women’s star Clare Wheeler had an excellent outing as Australia began their Asian Cup campaign with a win on Sunday. The Toffees midfielder was among four Everton players selected for their respective countries alongside teammates Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa, who all play for Japan.
Host nation Australia got the tournament underway when they edged past the Philippines at Perth Stadium in front of nearly 45,000 fans with a 1-0 victory. Chelsea‘s Sam Kerr got the winner in the 14th minute, with Wheeler heavily involved in the build up to the goal.
Drew in Two Defenders Before Crossing
Wheeler was absolutely crucial in Australia’s sole goal. After receiving the ball near the right touchline, she drew in two would be defenders before fizzing in a dangerous cross to the back post. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord was on hand to head the ball back into the six yard box, and Kerr did the rest from six yards out.
The Guardian described this as fantastic work from Wheeler, who had a fine shift before being replaced by Alanna Kennedy in the 67th minute. The news outlet added that Wheeler and midfield partner Katrina Gorry impressed at the base of Australia’s midfield.
Playing as a Six With Great Effectiveness
On the AFC’s website, they wrote how Wheeler was playing as a six with great effectiveness for her country. Australia dominated the game but could not get a second goal, and Wheeler will likely be called upon again when the tournament hosts take on Iran at Gold Coast Stadium on March 5.
This is the 21st version of the Asian Cup, but Australia have only competed in it on eight occasions. They have only won it once, back in 2010 in China, with that being their sole triumph in the competition. Australia will hope to finish at the top of the pile in the 12 team tournament that runs until March 21.
Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn't 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To 'Self Doubt'
Everton
Everything Fans Need to Know Ahead of Asian Cup as Everton Women Set to Suffer Most Out of All WSL Clubs
With the Women’s Super League paused until March 15, multiple clubs across the division are preparing to say goodbye to players representing their countries at the upcoming Asian Cup. Out of all WSL clubs, none are set to suffer as much as Everton during this period, with four players taking part in the tournament.
This year’s competition is being hosted by Australia and runs from March 1 to 21 across five venues. The timing could not be worse for Everton, who face crucial matches against Tottenham and Manchester United before the tournament ends.
Hayashi Among Four Everton Absentees
Everton secured the signatures of three Japanese internationals over the summer: Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa. All three have been called up by Japan alongside Australian midfielder Clare Wheeler, who will represent the host nation.
Hayashi will be particularly missed, having racked up the fifth most minutes of any Everton player this term. Her absence leaves a significant hole in Scott Phelan’s midfield options during a critical period. More positively, Yuka Momiki will remain on Merseyside, having missed out on a place in Japan’s squad.
No Other Side Losing as Many Players
Depth is a huge concern, with no other WSL side losing as many players as Everton while they navigate fixtures against fifth placed Tottenham and second placed Manchester United. These are exactly the kind of matches where you need your strongest squad available.
Break Provides Crucial Reset Period
Sunday’s derby defeat against Liverpool was a shock after recent weeks. Everton have seen an uptick in form across February with wins against Aston Villa, London City Lionesses, and West Ham, leaving them eighth in the table.
The Toffees have formed a gap to the relegation zone and now have ample time to reset despite the absentees. With Phelan in charge on an interim basis, the club have an ideal period to figure out their direction ahead of the season run in.
Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
Everton
Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
Everton defender Ruby Mace has opened up about her difficult spell at Manchester City, describing it as some of the darkest times in her career. The 22 year old joined the Toffees in a club record move from Leicester last summer and has since excelled, topping the WSL charts for tackles and clearances despite playing out of position.
Man City Move Left Mace Questioning Herself
Mace signed her first professional contract with City on her 18th birthday in 2021, but struggled for opportunities despite giving everything in training. “You’re giving it your all, but you’re getting told there’s nothing more you can do, and you still don’t get your chance. It feels a little bit unfair, and I started to question myself,” she told Sky Sports.
Her family intervened, reminding her of her quality and encouraging her to chase her dreams elsewhere.
Leicester Revival Sparked Career Transformation
A loan move to Leicester proved to be the turning point. Mace rediscovered her love for football at a club that genuinely wanted her. “I felt so loved. I felt like I was going into a family where they wanted me there, they wanted to see my name on the teamsheet,” she explained in an interview with Sky Sports.
That feeling of being valued unlocked her best performances, and she made the move permanent before Everton came calling.
World Cup Dream Driving Everton Star Forward
Despite missing out on recent England camps, Mace is determined to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s 2027 World Cup squad. She earned her first senior cap in December 2024 but remains a regular for the Under 23s.
Playing as a makeshift centre back this season has showcased her versatility, though she hopes to return to midfield when the team needs her there. One hundred percent the World Cup is in her sights.
Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield
Everton
Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season
Martina Fernandez has urged the Everton Women squad to use their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool as motivation for the remainder of the campaign. The defender delivered a defiant message despite the disappointment of losing to their Merseyside rivals at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.
Everton crashed out of the FA Cup after a performance that fell well below the standards they have set in recent weeks. Liverpool dominated proceedings with Mia Enderby and Beata Olsson scoring before Jennifer Falk’s own goal gave the Toffees brief hope of a comeback.
This Hurts and Will Be Our Fuel
Fernandez thanked supporters for their backing and insisted the pain of derby defeat will drive Everton forward when they return to action. “The next game, when we come back from the international or the next derby, this hurts, this is like our fuel, and this will make sure we will give our everything,” the defender stated.
She added, “We have the best fans absolutely, and they are our number 12 player, so we need them more than ever. We need to keep pushing, and we have like three good results the last three weeks, so we need to stick to that also and keep working together with the fans.”
Tottenham Awaits After International Break
Everton face a challenging run of fixtures when the Women’s Super League resumes following the international break. Scott Phelan’s side travel to fifth placed Tottenham on March 15 before facing second placed Manchester United a week later.
They then get the opportunity to exact revenge on Liverpool in the league clash at Goodison Park on March 28. Everton sit eighth in the WSL table, having won their previous three league matches before this cup exit.
The Toffees were made to look second best by a Liverpool side sitting three places and seven points below them in the standings.
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women's Champions League Quarter Finals
