Everton Star Clare Wheeler Shines for Australia in Asian Cup Win as Midfielder Produces Fantastic Performance Against Philippines in Tournament Opener

Everton Women’s star Clare Wheeler had an excellent outing as Australia began their Asian Cup campaign with a win on Sunday. The Toffees midfielder was among four Everton players selected for their respective countries alongside teammates Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa, who all play for Japan.

🇦🇺 Clare Wheeler helped Australia to a 1-0 win in the #Matildas opening Asia Cup fixture!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Laila Harbert started from the off for the Young #Lionesses as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Spain Under-20s. pic.twitter.com/Xyy3amofLL — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 2, 2026

Host nation Australia got the tournament underway when they edged past the Philippines at Perth Stadium in front of nearly 45,000 fans with a 1-0 victory. Chelsea‘s Sam Kerr got the winner in the 14th minute, with Wheeler heavily involved in the build up to the goal.

Drew in Two Defenders Before Crossing

Wheeler was absolutely crucial in Australia’s sole goal. After receiving the ball near the right touchline, she drew in two would be defenders before fizzing in a dangerous cross to the back post. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord was on hand to head the ball back into the six yard box, and Kerr did the rest from six yards out.

Caitlin Foord

Australia v Philippines

MARCH 1, 2026 pic.twitter.com/A02cRpwgZP — HQ pics (@WomensSportsPic) March 1, 2026

The Guardian described this as fantastic work from Wheeler, who had a fine shift before being replaced by Alanna Kennedy in the 67th minute. The news outlet added that Wheeler and midfield partner Katrina Gorry impressed at the base of Australia’s midfield.

Playing as a Six With Great Effectiveness

On the AFC’s website, they wrote how Wheeler was playing as a six with great effectiveness for her country. Australia dominated the game but could not get a second goal, and Wheeler will likely be called upon again when the tournament hosts take on Iran at Gold Coast Stadium on March 5.

💬 "Being at home, the fact that we haven’t won it for several years lights the fire. We want to come away with a result."



Hear from Clare Wheeler about the upcoming #AFCWomensAsianCup, with less than a month to go until the tournament kicks off. #Matildas #WAC2026… — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 5, 2026

This is the 21st version of the Asian Cup, but Australia have only competed in it on eight occasions. They have only won it once, back in 2010 in China, with that being their sole triumph in the competition. Australia will hope to finish at the top of the pile in the 12 team tournament that runs until March 21.

Also read: Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn’t 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To ‘Self Doubt’

