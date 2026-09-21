Everton Secure Second Successive Own Goal Victory as West Ham Wasteful Finishing Frustrates Codina 94th Minute Disaster

Everton have established concerning pattern establishing their second consecutive Women’s Super League victory through opponent own goal, securing Laia Codina’s 94th-minute own goal deflection following their Charlton engagement preceding pointless shot accumulation. The Toffees’ repeated victory methodology spanning consecutive own-goal outcomes suggests systematic finishing deficiency transcending merely marginal engagement quality, validating realistic institutional concern regarding their attacking execution sustainability throughout their season development.

Everton’s deliberate acknowledgement that they “failed to register a shot on target despite having two presentable opportunities” combined with their own-goal dependent victory pattern establishes credible performance concern suggesting underlying tactical limitations undermining their attacking framework. Their “slick build-up play” recognition alongside their finishing execution failure suggests disconnection between their structural attacking approach and their conversion capability, validating realistic assessment regarding their championship-level capability limitations.

Codina Own Goal Represents Defensive Catastrophe Rather Than Attacking Achievement

Momiki’s dangerous cross delivery combined with Codina’s 94th-minute deflection establishment represents defensive momentary lapse rather than Everton’s deliberate tactical execution, suggesting their victory resulted from opponent misadventure rather than confident attacking performance. That own-goal dependency pattern spanning consecutive fixtures establishes institutional concern regarding genuine attacking capability deficiency transcending merely momentary finishing inconsistency explanation.

The boss's verdict on our second win in a row! 🔵💬 pic.twitter.com/ENowvqgqP0 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) September 20, 2026

West Ham Finishing Execution Prevents Deserved Engagement Recognition

West Ham’s Ueki 4.71 rating combined with Gago’s 3.71 and Asseyi’s 4.75 assessments, suggests adequate attacking involvement undermined through conversion execution deficiency rather than fundamental capability limitation. Their “spurned several half-chances” acknowledgement alongside Kramzar’s Everton wasted opportunity validates competitive engagement compromised purely through marginal finishing variation rather than tactical framework inadequacy.

Momiki Performance Excellence Validates Substitution Impact

Momiki’s 6.80 player-of-match rating, combined with her dangerous late-game crossing establishment, demonstrates elite substitution impact,suggesting meaningful contribution transcending merely own-goal consequence facilitation. That performance rating validates her genuine attacking contribution quality despite their controversial own-goal consequence.

This own-goal dependency pattern feels strategically concerning for Everton’s development trajectory. Rather than establishing sustainable championship capability, their repeated own-goal victories suggest systematic attacking execution requirements demanding urgent coaching attention supporting their authentic elite engagement throughout their season development.

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