Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May

Everton Women and London City Lionesses have been confirmed as the latest participants in the inaugural World Sevens Football London Edition tournament taking place from 28 to 30 May at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

The addition of both clubs strengthens a field that already includes Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, with the final two teams set to be announced shortly.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Everton Women and London City Lionesses will join Aston Villa Women, Manchester United Women, Tottenham Hotspur Women, and West Ham United Women as participants in this summer’s Women's World Sevens.✍️ pic.twitter.com/C0hEHyqds7 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) April 22, 2026

The competition will feature eight elite clubs competing in a fast paced 7v7 format designed to showcase creativity and intensity in the women’s game. The London event follows earlier editions in Portugal and the United States and represents W7F’s expansion into major football markets across the globe.

The World Sevens Women ‘s Football is coming to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London from 28-30 May with 8 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL Sides :

🚨Aston Villa , Man Utd , Tottenham, West Ham , Everton & London City Lionesses confirmed ✅

my bet 🔮is one of the two remaining WSL Sides will be either Liverpool or Brighton 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EHhvWFgxN — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) April 22, 2026

Everton Excited for New Format Experience

Everton Women’s Director of Women’s Football Operations Catherine Wright expressed the club’s enthusiasm for participating in the first W7F tournament held in the UK. She described the format as an exciting opportunity for players, staff and supporters to experience something different within the women’s game at the end of the WSL season.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵London City Lionesses also joins the teams going for the World Sevens Football in London.#LCL #WorldSevensFootball https://t.co/GnlrW43Hzf pic.twitter.com/nc82moduQU — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) April 22, 2026

London City Lionesses Chief Executive Martin Semmens said the competition offered a fitting finale to the club’s first season in the top flight. He emphasised that innovation and fan experience remain central to the growth of women’s football and that the W7F format provides a fresh way for supporters to engage with the sport.

Tickets on Sale Starting at £17

W7F Chief Executive Sarah Cummins explained that the tournament is designed to bring supporters closer to the game and celebrate the end of the WSL season with an event that is fast moving, entertaining and full of energy. Tickets are now on general sale at worldsevens.com with adult prices starting at £17.

Supporters can purchase single day passes, three day packages or family tickets for the tournament.

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