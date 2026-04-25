Everton Dragon
Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Everton Women and London City Lionesses have been confirmed as the latest participants in the inaugural World Sevens Football London Edition tournament taking place from 28 to 30 May at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.
The addition of both clubs strengthens a field that already includes Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, with the final two teams set to be announced shortly.
The competition will feature eight elite clubs competing in a fast paced 7v7 format designed to showcase creativity and intensity in the women’s game. The London event follows earlier editions in Portugal and the United States and represents W7F’s expansion into major football markets across the globe.
Everton Excited for New Format Experience
Everton Women’s Director of Women’s Football Operations Catherine Wright expressed the club’s enthusiasm for participating in the first W7F tournament held in the UK. She described the format as an exciting opportunity for players, staff and supporters to experience something different within the women’s game at the end of the WSL season.
London City Lionesses Chief Executive Martin Semmens said the competition offered a fitting finale to the club’s first season in the top flight. He emphasised that innovation and fan experience remain central to the growth of women’s football and that the W7F format provides a fresh way for supporters to engage with the sport.
Tickets on Sale Starting at £17
W7F Chief Executive Sarah Cummins explained that the tournament is designed to bring supporters closer to the game and celebrate the end of the WSL season with an event that is fast moving, entertaining and full of energy. Tickets are now on general sale at worldsevens.com with adult prices starting at £17.
Supporters can purchase single day passes, three day packages or family tickets for the tournament.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Everton Fixture Details Confirmed as WSL Round 21 Clash Rescheduled for Emirates Stadium on ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League Round 21 fixture against Everton has now been confirmed following broadcast selections.
The clash against the Toffees will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday May 13 with kick off scheduled for 7pm which represents the final home game of the season.
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports which ensures fans unable to attend can still watch the action. Arsenal confirmed the fixture details on Thursday following the completion of broadcast scheduling for the final rounds of the WSL campaign.
Tickets Already on Sale from £15
Tickets for the final home game of the season are already on sale from £15 for adults and £7.50 for juniors. The pricing makes it affordable for families to attend Emirates Stadium as the Gunners close off the 2025/26 WSL season which is absolutely brilliant.
Arsenal are encouraging supporters to grab their tickets early for what promises to be an important fixture. The club wants a strong crowd to help push the team over the line in their final home match of the campaign at the Emirates.
Crucial Period for Gunners
The timing of the fixture comes during a crucial period as Arsenal continue their push for a top three finish. The Gunners remain in contention for Champions League qualification with every point proving vital in the final weeks of the season.
Everton meanwhile will be looking to finish their campaign strongly after an inconsistent season. The Toffees have shown they can be dangerous opponents on their day which means Arsenal cannot afford to take anything for granted in this fixture.
The 7pm kick off time on a Wednesday evening should attract a decent crowd with Arsenal hoping home advantage proves decisive as they aim to secure three crucial points.
Also read: Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Everton Dragon
Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection
Kenzie Weir has received a first call-up to the Scotland Women’s senior squad for next week’s crucial World Cup qualifying double header against Belgium.
The 22-year-old centre back is the daughter of iconic former Scotland, Rangers and Hearts defender David Weir, which makes this a special moment for the family.
Weir has landed her maiden call-up as a late replacement for Rangers’ Leah Eddie, who has been forced to withdraw due to injury. Currently spending time on loan to Women’s Super League 2 outfit Ipswich Town from Everton, Weir is promoted from the Scotland Women Under 23 squad.
Regular Feature for Under 23s
Weir has been a regular feature for the Under 23s over the last few seasons which demonstrates her consistent performances at youth level. She played four times for Everton before joining Ipswich on loan during the January window this season.
The defender had previously been loaned to Glasgow City where she signed ahead of 2023/24. Weir regularly played in the Petershill Park defence scoring her first senior goal in a 3-0 Champions League playoff win over Lithuanian side Gintra which showcased her ability to contribute at both ends.
Huge Boost to World Cup Hopes
Scotland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with two thumping wins against Luxembourg last month. A Caroline Weir hat trick helped them secure a comfortable 5-0 win in their opening game before they beat the same opponents 7-0 at Hampden Park.
Two positive results against Belgium this week would provide a huge boost to their hopes of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Scotland face Belgium twice with the home fixture taking place at Easter Road on Tuesday April 14 before travelling to Den Dreef Stadium on Saturday April 18 which promises to be crucial matches.
Also read: Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton
Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.
Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.
Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce
After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.
Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.
Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern
“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”
Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
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