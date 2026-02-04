Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season

Everton Women have parted company with manager Brian Sorensen with immediate effect after more than three and a half years in charge.

The Danish boss departs alongside assistant coaches Stephen Neligan and Ashley Tootle following a disastrous start to the season that saw the Toffees win just one of their opening 14 WSL matches.

Everton Under 18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the season as interim head coach, with the 37 year old former Everton academy graduate assisted by Jennifer Foster and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon.

Terrible Home Record Proves Decisive

The decision to sack Sorensen comes despite Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Goodison Park, which was secured thanks to a late Martina Fernandez winner. However, that result represented Everton’s first league win of the season after a shocking run of six straight home defeats to start the campaign.

Five of those losses came at their new home Goodison Park following the men’s first team’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer. This frankly unacceptable home record made Sorensen’s position untenable regardless of the Villa win.

Phelan Faces Huge Challenge

Everton CEO Angus Kinnear thanked the departing coaching staff but admitted a change was necessary. “Sunday’s first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for.”

The Toffees currently sit ninth in the WSL table, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool. Phelan’s first match in temporary charge takes place this Sunday when Everton travel to London City Lionesses, where new signing Zara Kramžar could make her debut.

