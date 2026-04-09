Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start

Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.

For the second time this year, your nominees for Manager of the Month!



Martin Ho

Scott Phelan

Marc Skinner



Vote for your Manager of the Month now from the link in our bio! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/9bbtpK8Rpp — Kelvin Oliveira (@LopezSavan61860) March 28, 2026

Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.

Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce

After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.

Everton Women has parted company with manager Brian Sørensen with immediate effect. Everton Under-18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the season as Interim Head Coach 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mDfUqNVM04 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 4, 2026

Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.

Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern

“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”

Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.

Nice to be back at Goodison for the Merseyside derby – chilly in the stands as we await the players.



Scott Phelan has led Everton Women to three wins in four in the WSL. Liverpool Women yet to win away in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/Wlwu45P6ee — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) March 28, 2026

Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss