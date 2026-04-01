Everton Dragon
Everton Women Send 18 Year Old to Norwegian Side BK Rosenborg on Loan Until November as Academy Graduate Chases Regular Minutes
Everton Women have confirmed that academy graduate Issy Hobson has joined Norwegian outfit BK Rosenborg on loan until the end of the Toppserien campaign in November. The 18-year-old defender signed her first professional contract with the Toffees last November after impressive loan spells with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.
Hobson made history in 2024 when she became the youngest ever Women’s Super League goalscorer, netting a stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal aged just 16 years and 180 days. That record-breaking moment announced the young defender as one of the most impressive prospects across the WSL.
Derby Moment Won Over Everton Hearts
During last month’s WSL pause, Hobson instantly won over Everton fans with a brilliant moment during the FA Cup Merseyside derby at Liverpool. The defender was captured putting her fingers in her ears during the Reds’ pre-match anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, perfectly summing up her Evertonian credentials.
The Toffees fell to a 2-1 defeat that day, but the gesture from Hobson showed exactly what the club means to her. Evertonian, Everton player, one of us.
Phelan Turning Tide at Goodison
Since Scott Phelan’s arrival as interim boss following Brian Sorensen’s sacking, Everton have overseen three wins and brought genuine positivity despite recent losses to Manchester United and Liverpool.
The defeat at Old Trafford was particularly encouraging, with Imma Gabarro forcing a late equaliser before Melvine Malard’s 94th-minute winner.
Survival looks likely this term following the fantastic 2-1 win against Tottenham in March. At 18, Hobson is one for the future, and a spell in Norway getting consistent minutes could be the best way to develop before becoming a regular upon her return.
Also read: San Diego Wave Complete Transfer of USA Forward as Chelsea Striker Signs Contract Through 2030 Season in Record NWSL Deal
Everton Dragon
Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
Everton have posted their best financial results in eight years, with revenues climbing to a club record £196.7 million during the 2024/25 season.
The Toffees’ pre-tax loss fell to just £8.6 million, though that figure was boosted by £49.2 million generated from internal restructuring of companies housing both Goodison Park and the club’s women’s team.
The final season at Goodison Park saw gate receipts top £20 million for the first time in 17 years, while commercial revenue grew a substantial 22 per cent following new and improved deals with Red Bull, vodka manufacturer Nemiroff, and corporate payments company Corpay. Goodison-related memorabilia also provided a significant boost.
Wage Bill Falls as Financial Discipline Improves
In a rarity for a Premier League club, Everton’s wage bill actually fell, down £4.6 million to £152.1 million. That represented the fifth lowest wage bill in the division from the most recently published financials, making the club’s 13th-place finish an overachievement in financial terms.
The accounts also highlight the financial stabilisation under TFG, with onerous short-term, high interest loans refinanced on more advantageous terms. Unlike previous years, there was no going concern warning from auditors that cast doubt over the club’s ability to meet liabilities.
Hill Dickinson Stadium Set to Transform Revenue
Revenues for 2026 are expected to rise to around £250 million to £260 million, depending on final league placing. New partnerships have been signed with major sponsors such as Pepsi and Budweiser, alongside the stadium naming rights deal with legal services firm Hill Dickinson.
Everton spent £52.4 million on new players in 2024/25, signing Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, and Charly Alcaraz permanently, while receiving £56.2 million from sales of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa and Neal Maupay to Marseille.
Everton Dragon
Everton Midfielder Sustains ACL Injury and the Outlook For The Spanish Star is Looking Grim
Inma Gabarro has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will rule the Everton midfielder out for an extended period. The 23 year old Spanish international sustained the injury during Everton’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon. This is absolutely devastating news for the Toffees.
Everton announced the news via a post on their official club X account this evening. Moreover, Gabarro left the field in the 55th minute and was replaced by Kelly Gago during the Merseyside derby.
Ruptured Her Anterior Cruciate Ligament
Gabarro’s condition has now been fully assessed by the Everton medical team. Furthermore, it has been determined that the player has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament. She will miss the remainder of the current campaign as well as a large chunk of next season.
The Spaniard’s injury capped off a disappointing Merseyside derby for the blue side of Liverpool. Everton was 3-0 down before producing a response in the second half, which proved to be too little too late for the Toffees.
Still Plenty to Play For
Everton have three games remaining this season, with still plenty to play for. Consequently, the Toffees are able to record a top half of the table finish with a positive sequence of results, which would represent a successful campaign overall.
Nevertheless, Everton have home games against Chelsea and Leicester City remaining, along with a trip to Arsenal. The fixtures provide opportunities to finish the season strongly despite losing Gabarro. He has been an important part of the midfield this campaign.
The injury represents another blow to women’s football. With ACL injuries continuing to plague the game at an alarming rate, which highlights the urgent need for further research into prevention methods and recovery protocols.
Also read: 15-Year-Old Signs New Two Year Deal With Sydney FC as She Commits Future Until ‘This’ Year
Everton Dragon
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the table. Spurs are fifth and chasing a top three finish, while the Toffees sit eighth after winning three consecutive league games.
Martin Ho’s side thrashed Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in an extraordinary encounter at Villa Park. Everton, meanwhile, beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their most recent outing before the international break to continue their impressive winning streak under Scott Phelan.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports
Spurs Scoring Goals but Leaking Them Too
Tottenham have scored 11 goals in their last five matches, which demonstrates their attacking threat under Ho. However, they have not kept a clean sheet in five matches, which will concern the Norwegian boss ahead of this encounter.
Charlotte Grant has returned to contention for the FA Cup after recovering from injury sustained in mid November. Drew Spence has completed her suspension after serving the final game ban. Long term absentees include Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz.
Toffees on Three Game Winning Streak
Everton have won each of their last three league games and could record four consecutive victories in the WSL for the first time since winning their opening four fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign. That run included a 1-0 win over Spurs, which gives them confidence.
Courtney Brosnan is ranked second in saves per match in the competition, with 4.2, which highlights how much work the goalkeeper has had to do. Everton will be without their four Asian Cup players, including Clare Wheeler, who helped Australia reach the knockout stages.
Predicted Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Spencer; Grant, Bartrip, Nildén, Petzelberger; Vinberg, James, Summanen; Holdt, Tandberg, Bizet
Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Stenevik, Vanhaevermaet, Bjorn, Finnigan; Kühl, Hope; Payne, Galli, Veje; Snoeijs
Also read: Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash
Home » Dragon Feeds » Everton Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”