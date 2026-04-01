Everton Women Send 18 Year Old to Norwegian Side BK Rosenborg on Loan Until November as Academy Graduate Chases Regular Minutes

Everton Women have confirmed that academy graduate Issy Hobson has joined Norwegian outfit BK Rosenborg on loan until the end of the Toppserien campaign in November. The 18-year-old defender signed her first professional contract with the Toffees last November after impressive loan spells with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Hobson made history in 2024 when she became the youngest ever Women’s Super League goalscorer, netting a stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal aged just 16 years and 180 days. That record-breaking moment announced the young defender as one of the most impressive prospects across the WSL.

An incredible moment for 16-year-old Issy Hobson, who came off the bench to grab a last second equaliser for Everton against Arsenal in the Women's Super League 🙌 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8Qt2O8ftNK — OneFootball (@OneFootball) April 28, 2024

Derby Moment Won Over Everton Hearts

During last month’s WSL pause, Hobson instantly won over Everton fans with a brilliant moment during the FA Cup Merseyside derby at Liverpool. The defender was captured putting her fingers in her ears during the Reds’ pre-match anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, perfectly summing up her Evertonian credentials.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Issy Hobson has joined Norwegian club Rosenborg BK Women on loan until June. The talented young player is joining the Toppserien side ahead of their season, which runs until November.

Rosenborg have drawn their first two matches.#RosenborgBKWomen #IssyHobson pic.twitter.com/U0jyAnIbGU — Hope Idongesit (@JIdongesit14863) April 1, 2026

The Toffees fell to a 2-1 defeat that day, but the gesture from Hobson showed exactly what the club means to her. Evertonian, Everton player, one of us.

Phelan Turning Tide at Goodison

Since Scott Phelan’s arrival as interim boss following Brian Sorensen’s sacking, Everton have overseen three wins and brought genuine positivity despite recent losses to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The defeat at Old Trafford was particularly encouraging, with Imma Gabarro forcing a late equaliser before Melvine Malard’s 94th-minute winner.

🇳🇴 Two #WSL players have headed to Norway's top-flight on loan.



Gesa Marashi, 19, midfielder

London City Lionesses ➡️ Lillestrøm

Already made two appearances for her new side



Issy Hobson, 18, defender.

Everton ➡️ Rosenborg

England U19 international heads abroad#Toppserien pic.twitter.com/DSwCz5IQlL — English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) April 1, 2026

Survival looks likely this term following the fantastic 2-1 win against Tottenham in March. At 18, Hobson is one for the future, and a spell in Norway getting consistent minutes could be the best way to develop before becoming a regular upon her return.

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