Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?

A former England international and Arsenal and Chelsea star has tragically died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer. Amy Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 and has sadly passed away after fighting the condition for 11 years.

Former Chelsea footballer Amy Carr dies at 35 after battling a brain tumor



My deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and followers Of Amy pic.twitter.com/Vkcbz5CWpO — Azrael . (@nONsToP_aStUr) March 13, 2026

In 2024, the inspirational Carr ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for brain tumor research, raising £28,718 to help fund vital research into brain tumors. Her courage and determination throughout her battle with the illness has been an inspiration to many.

Showed Incredible Strength and Determination

Brain Tumor Research announced her passing on social media with a heartfelt statement. “We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumor at age 35. A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea FC Women, Arsenal WFC, and Reading FC Women, Amy showed incredible strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high grade brain tumor in 2015.”

Ex-England, Arsenal and Chelsea footballer Amy Carr dies aged 35 after battle with brain tumour.



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Former Chelsea and Arsenal women's footballer Amy Carr has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with a brain tumour.#amycarr pic.twitter.com/xdOtxTssng — life line (@basudevcha97339) March 13, 2026

tumorTributes have poured in for the former footballer, with one user writing, “Very sad to learn of this. May Amy’s holy soul rest in the sleep of peace.” The outpouring of support demonstrates the impact Carr had on the football community and beyond.

🔵| Former England international and ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star Amy Carr has sadly passed away at the age of 35 following a long battle with brain cancer.



Carr was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 but remained an inspiration to many. In 2024, she showed incredible… pic.twitter.com/dDNuG4CjIv — SINGLE (@Young_Fish01) March 13, 2026

Condition Uncovered After Blacking Out

Carr’s condition was uncovered in 2015 after blacking out at the sight of a spider. She underwent an MRI and discovered the tumour was the size of a golf ball. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Carr showed remarkable resilience and continued to inspire others through her fundraising efforts.

Very sad news today that former #ChelseaFCW goalkeeper 2006-8 & 9-10, Amy Carr, has passed away aged 34



Deepest condolences to anyone who knew and/or remembered her.



Amy is front left in the team picture from August 2007. https://t.co/XurCaXWdzd #CFCW #CFCHeritage pic.twitter.com/BpDed1g8K0 — The History of Chelsea FC ⭐⭐ (@stamford_bridge) March 13, 2026

Her legacy will live on through the vital research she helped fund and the countless lives she touched during her 11 year battle with brain cancer. The football world has lost a talented player and an incredibly brave individual.

Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’