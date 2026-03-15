Arsenal Dragon
Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
A former England international and Arsenal and Chelsea star has tragically died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer. Amy Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 and has sadly passed away after fighting the condition for 11 years.
In 2024, the inspirational Carr ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for brain tumor research, raising £28,718 to help fund vital research into brain tumors. Her courage and determination throughout her battle with the illness has been an inspiration to many.
Showed Incredible Strength and Determination
Brain Tumor Research announced her passing on social media with a heartfelt statement. “We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumor at age 35. A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea FC Women, Arsenal WFC, and Reading FC Women, Amy showed incredible strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high grade brain tumor in 2015.”
tumorTributes have poured in for the former footballer, with one user writing, “Very sad to learn of this. May Amy’s holy soul rest in the sleep of peace.” The outpouring of support demonstrates the impact Carr had on the football community and beyond.
Condition Uncovered After Blacking Out
Carr’s condition was uncovered in 2015 after blacking out at the sight of a spider. She underwent an MRI and discovered the tumour was the size of a golf ball. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Carr showed remarkable resilience and continued to inspire others through her fundraising efforts.
Her legacy will live on through the vital research she helped fund and the countless lives she touched during her 11 year battle with brain cancer. The football world has lost a talented player and an incredibly brave individual.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Arsenal Dragon
London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
London City Lionesses host Arsenal at the Copperjax Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as the Gunners look to extend their winning streak. Arsenal have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions and are overwhelming favourites to make it eight against the promoted side.
The Lionesses are 12th in the table, having struggled since their promotion from the Championship. Arsenal, meanwhile, sit fourth with two games in hand and are pushing hard for a top three finish, which would guarantee Champions League football next season.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Copperjax Community Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports
Arsenal Unbeaten Against Promoted Sides
Arsenal have won all four previous meetings against London City Lionesses in all competitions by an aggregate score of 20-1. The Gunners lost their first WSL game against a promoted side in May 2014 but have since been unbeaten in all 28 of their such league games.
Alessia Russo is looking to become the third player to score against 100 percent of the teams they have played against in the WSL, alongside Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr. The England striker has been in sensational form and won February’s Player of the Month award.
Lionesses Struggling at Home
London City Lionesses have scored six goals in their last five matches, but have conceded the most penalties this season, with six. They have also been awarded the most penalties, with three, which suggests their matches are eventful encounters.
The Lionesses’ first WSL game was against Arsenal on MD1 this season, going 1-0 ahead before ultimately losing 4-1. Eder Maestre hopes his side can put up more resistance this time around.
Predicted Lineups
London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Startup; Pattinson, Flint, Bartle, Dotor; Bergsvand, Aleixandri; Godfrey, Fleming, Allen; Follis
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): van Domselaar; Fox, Catley, Williamson, McCabe; Little, Walti; Foord, Miedema, Russo; Blackstenius
Also read: Jess Park Opens Up: Lionesses Star on Joining Man Utd From Man City and Message of Freedom That Has Her Thriving Ahead of League Cup Final
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Forced to Remove Post After Sexist Comments as Club Act Quickly to Close Comments Following Smilla Holmberg Presentation
Arsenal were forced to delete a social media post following sexist comments in response to the presentation of Smilla Holmberg. The 19 year old Sweden international defender joined the club from Hammarby in early January and faced abuse online after her unveiling.
Speaking in the Sports Bladepodden Femme Plus podcast ahead of a World Cup qualifier, Holmberg addressed the situation after the club removed the post. This is an unfortunate reminder that women’s football still faces discrimination despite the sport’s incredible growth in recent years.
Did Not Focus on It That Much
“To be honest, I did not focus on it that much myself. I was mostly proud to have signed and was happy about it. I was busy with everything, there was a lot in my head with the move, finding an apartment, and getting into everything. I was also nervous about everything,” Holmberg said.
The Swedish defender showed maturity in handling the situation by focusing on her professional responsibilities rather than dwelling on the negative comments. Her excitement about joining Arsenal clearly outweighed any disappointment from the abuse she received.
Part of Women’s Football Becoming Bigger
Holmberg added, “It is part of women’s football becoming bigger, then things like that come with it as well. In an ideal world it would not exist. The men also have to put up with a lot that has nothing to do with football.”
When asked about the club’s decision to shut down the comments, she said, “It is hard for me to say if I am being honest. I fully trust that the club is doing the best thing and that they can handle the situation as well as possible. A club like Arsenal knows what it is doing and has good conditions in all positions.”
Arsenal deserve credit for acting swiftly to remove the post and protect their player from further abuse online.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Star Wins Women’s Player of the Month for February After Scoring Three Goals in Four Games
Alessia Russo has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for February after scoring three goals in four games to help the Gunners progress in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. The striker topped the poll with 38 percent of the vote ahead of wingers Caitlin Foord and Olivia Smith.
This is Russo’s second Player of the Month award of the season after her victory in November’s vote. The England international has been in sensational form throughout the campaign, and this recognition is absolutely deserved for her contributions across multiple competitions.
Impressed in Midfield Against Manchester City
The start of the month saw Arsenal come up against Manchester City in the Women’s Super League, with Russo starting in the number 10 position and impressing in midfield. She supported goalscorer Olivia Smith, who led the line in a 1-0 win over the league leaders.
Russo then started on the bench for the first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League playoff tie against OH Leuven in Belgium, but came off the bench to score the final goal in a comfortable 4-0 victory. Her impact as a substitute proved crucial in establishing a commanding lead.
Scored 50th Arsenal Goal Against Leuven
After the WSL clash with Brighton was postponed, Arsenal returned to Meadow Park to face Leuven once again. Russo was up front for the second leg and scored twice in a 3-1 win, which saw the Gunners cruise through to the quarter final. The second of her goals against Leuven was her 50th as a Gunner, with 16 of those coming in the Champions League.
Russo continued her excellent form into international duty, scoring twice for England in their 6-1 victory over Ukraine before playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Iceland at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground. It is the sixth time in her Arsenal career that she has won the Player of the Month vote.
Also read: Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash
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