Exploring Rangers’ Star Jack Butland’s Relationship – Who is his Girlfriend?

Jack Butland has been one of the most important players of the Scottish Premiership club, Rangers. Butland is married to Annabel who was an air hostess. The couple married in Italy in 2022 and have four children as per reports. Here is everything about the couple and their relationship.

Jack Butland & Annabel Relationship

Based on reports, Butland started dating Annabel Peyton in 2016 during his stint at Stoke City. Jack Butland was earlier in a relationship with Steph Parsons for 9 years, but the couple broke up in 2016. Butland and Annabel met during their trip in Dubai. The couple dated for 3 years and Butland proposed to her in 2018. They got engaged in the same year. Their first son George was born in 2019.

In 2021, Butland and Annabel welcomed their second son, Freddie Matthew. It is also revealed that the couple have three children together. In 2022, Jack Butland married Annabel in Italy in a grand ceremony which was attended by many people. Nathan Redmond, Joel Ward, and other footballers graced the event. Jack Butland and Annabel share a beautiful relationship and have been together over the years.

Who is Jack Butland’s Wife?

Jack Butland’s wife Annabel worked as an Air Hostess before her marriage. She worked in Dubai and was part of the Emirates Cabin Crew. She was in the headlines after being spotted in the Monaco Grand Prix with Butland. Jack Butland proposed Annabel in 2018 in Italy.

Annabel Peyton – Family & Education

Annabel Peyton was born in England. There is no information about her family and education. A report revealed she lived in the Isle of Wight before moving to Dubai for a job. Annabel Peyton doesn’t share her personal information and we could not track any information about her education. She lives a simple life with her husband and kids.

Annabel Peyton is Jack Butland’s Lucky Charm

Ever since Butland met Annabel, everything changed for the footballer. The lady luck brought more success for Jack Butland and his fame reached the next level. The footballer is blessed with two sons and a daughter. Butland and Annabel travel a lot and take their kids to new places every year. In 2019, he took her and their first son to the Amalfi Coast in Italy . In 2021, the couple visited Paris. They traveled to Singapore in 2023.

Annabel Peyton Social Media

Annabel Peyton has a private Instagram account. She doesn’t have more than 2k followers. Annabel’s Instagram is not verified yet. Annabel Peyton’s account has more than 575 posts which indicates she is active on Instagram. Whenever Annabel goes out with Jack Butland and kids, she shares pictures in her story.