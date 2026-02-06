Uncategorized
Exploring Rangers’ Star Jack Butland’s Relationship – Who is his Girlfriend?
Jack Butland has been one of the most important players of the Scottish Premiership club, Rangers. Butland is married to Annabel who was an air hostess. The couple married in Italy in 2022 and have four children as per reports. Here is everything about the couple and their relationship.
Jack Butland & Annabel Relationship
Based on reports, Butland started dating Annabel Peyton in 2016 during his stint at Stoke City. Jack Butland was earlier in a relationship with Steph Parsons for 9 years, but the couple broke up in 2016. Butland and Annabel met during their trip in Dubai. The couple dated for 3 years and Butland proposed to her in 2018. They got engaged in the same year. Their first son George was born in 2019.
In 2021, Butland and Annabel welcomed their second son, Freddie Matthew. It is also revealed that the couple have three children together. In 2022, Jack Butland married Annabel in Italy in a grand ceremony which was attended by many people. Nathan Redmond, Joel Ward, and other footballers graced the event. Jack Butland and Annabel share a beautiful relationship and have been together over the years.
Who is Jack Butland’s Wife?
Jack Butland’s wife Annabel worked as an Air Hostess before her marriage. She worked in Dubai and was part of the Emirates Cabin Crew. She was in the headlines after being spotted in the Monaco Grand Prix with Butland. Jack Butland proposed Annabel in 2018 in Italy.
Annabel Peyton – Family & Education
Annabel Peyton was born in England. There is no information about her family and education. A report revealed she lived in the Isle of Wight before moving to Dubai for a job. Annabel Peyton doesn’t share her personal information and we could not track any information about her education. She lives a simple life with her husband and kids.
Annabel Peyton is Jack Butland’s Lucky Charm
Ever since Butland met Annabel, everything changed for the footballer. The lady luck brought more success for Jack Butland and his fame reached the next level. The footballer is blessed with two sons and a daughter. Butland and Annabel travel a lot and take their kids to new places every year. In 2019, he took her and their first son to the Amalfi Coast in Italy . In 2021, the couple visited Paris. They traveled to Singapore in 2023.
Annabel Peyton Social Media
Annabel Peyton has a private Instagram account. She doesn’t have more than 2k followers. Annabel’s Instagram is not verified yet. Annabel Peyton’s account has more than 575 posts which indicates she is active on Instagram. Whenever Annabel goes out with Jack Butland and kids, she shares pictures in her story.
Celtic Star Paulo Bernardo is Engaged – Who is his Girlfriend Viviana Gonzaga?
Paulo Bernardo has been one of the key players for the Scottish Premiership club, Celtic. The youngster from Portugal has represented the national team at under-21 level. Bernardo’s love life reached the next stage when the youngster got engaged to his girlfriend last Christmas.
Paulo Bernardo Proposes His Girlfriend
Paulo Bernardo is engaged to his Viviana Gonzaga. The couple have been dating for more than 3 years and will tie the knot later this year. Viviana Gonzaga shared a picture of Bernardo proposing to her before Christmas with the caption ‘Soon to be Mr. and Mrs’. The post received attention as the couple received wishes from Celtic teammates including Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand.
Who is Paulo Bernardo’s Girlfriend?
Paulo Bernardo’s girlfriend Viviana Gonzaga is from Portugal. According to her Instagram, she is a Digital Creator. We don’t have an information about her profession. Viviana Gonzaga’s Instagram photos indicate she might be a model, but there is no information about the same. The couple have been in a relationship for more than 3 years. Viviana Gonzaga shares pictures on her feed whenever the couple travels together. Viviana Gonzaga is from Portugal, but she lives in Glasgow with her partner.
Paulo Bernardo and Viviana Gonzaga Relationship
Based on their Instagram handle, the couple have been in a relationship since 2022. Paulo Bernardo is younger than his girlfriend, but that doesn’t stop them from being the best couple. The couple travel to different places every year to celebrate events. Both love dogs and adopted one in 2024. Viviana Gonzaga shared a mirror selfie in which Paulo Bernardo holds the dog. In 2025, Viviana Gonzaga celebrated Paulo Bernardo’s 23rd birthday in New York.
In 2024, Paulo Bernardo celebrated Viviana Gonzaga’s 23rd birthday in Bora Bora Island. Every year, Paulo takes his girlfriend to new places. Both support each other in their journeys. Viviana Gonzaga is the biggest fan of Celtic and is seen cheering for her partner on match days. When Celtic won the title last season, she posted a picture with her partner holding the trophy with a caption “My Champion“.
Viviana Gonzaga Family & Social Media
There is no information about Viviana Gonzaga’s family and education. It is revealed that her family lives in Portugal. Viviana does not share her personal information. She is active on Instagram with more than 10k followers. Viviana Gonzaga posts stories on match days and during trips. Her feed includes pictures of her photoshoots and pictures of her boyfriend. She posts her activities on stories and shares reels as well.
Where Calvert-Lewin’s scoring run sits among the Premier League’s great streaks
(Stock ID: 208506805)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goalscoring run at Leeds United has quickly become one of the Premier League’s standout talking points. Seven goals across six consecutive Premier League matches is hard to ignore, particularly when so many of them have come at moments when Leeds needed a lift rather than padding a scoreline late on. This is a level of form that invites closer analysis from platforms such as LiveScore Bet UK.
Scoring in six straight league games puts Calvert-Lewin into rare territory. Scoring in six consecutive Premier League matches, he now holds the longest scoring streak the league has seen in six years, a level of consistency rarely sustained in the modern game.
In doing so, he’s also equalled a 65-year club record at Leeds, placing his run firmly in the club’s history rather than just this season’s narrative. Looking back at some of the most notable goal streaks helps put his achievement into perspective.
Jamie Vardy – 11
The benchmark remains Jamie Vardy, who scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches during Leicester City’s title-winning season. Across that run, Vardy scored 13 goals, averaging just over a goal per game. The streak came against a mix of opponents, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, and was built largely on counter-attacks and quick transitions.
Vardy’s streak became a weekly talking point as it gathered pace, eventually breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s long-standing record and becoming one of the defining storylines of the season.
Ruud Van Nistelrooy – 10
Before Vardy, Ruud van Nistelrooy held the record with goals in 10 consecutive Premier League matches for Manchester United. His run spanned the latter part of the 2002–03 season, and the first two games of the 2003-04 season, and included goals against Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle.
The streak underlined his role as United’s main source of goals at the time and was a major factor in their title challenge that season.
Alexander Isak – eight
Last season, Alexander Isak put together a run of eight consecutive Premier League matches with a goal, a streak that arrived at a key moment in Newcastle United’s season. Isak joined Newcastle in 2022 for a club-record fee at the time, and this run of form felt like a clear return on that investment. His goals came against a range of opponents and helped sustain Newcastle’s momentum during a demanding stretch of fixtures, reinforcing his status as the club’s leading attacking figure and justifying the expectations that came with his price tag.
Daniel Sturridge – eight
Daniel Sturridge also scored in eight straight Premier League games during Liverpool’s 2013–14 title challenge, a season remembered for its attacking intensity. His run came alongside Luis Suarez, who won the Golden Boot that season, and featured goals against sides including Everton, Arsenal and Fulham, helping Liverpool remain firmly in the title race deep into the season.
Despite Liverpool’s second-place finish in the league that season, Sturridge’s streak was a key part of Liverpool’s attacking surge and remains one of the standout individual runs of that era.
Vardy and Van Nistelrooy’s eight-game streaks
Both Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jamie Vardy also recorded goalscoring streaks of eight consecutive Premier League matches, though the context around each was very different. Vardy’s eight-game run came during the 2019–20 season, but it was inevitably overshadowed by his record-breaking 11-game streak.
Van Nistelrooy’s run, meanwhile, came earlier in his Manchester United career during the 2001–02 season, and in hindsight felt like a sign of what was to come.
Players with seven-game runs
A number of Premier League greats have also recorded seven-game goalscoring streaks, underlining how rare that level of consistency remains.
Erling Haaland reached the mark during his record-breaking debut season at Manchester City in 2022-23, while Mohamed Salah has managed the feat at Liverpool during the 2021-22 season.
Thierry Henry achieved a seven-game run during his peak years at Arsenal in 2000-01, as the focal point of one of the league’s most dominant attacks, and Alan Shearer did the same during his time at Newcastle United in 1996-97, reinforcing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most reliable scorers.
Who Are the Most Successful Teams in the Premier League?
Since the Premier League began in 1992, success has been defined by more than just one strong season. Titles, sustained competitiveness, and long-term impact all play a role.
As of the 2025/26 season, the league has seen shifts at the top, but a small group of clubs still stand above the rest when it comes to overall achievement.
Below is an up-to-date look at the most successful Premier League teams, based on league titles and historical influence, with context that reflects where the league stands today.
Most Successful Premier League Teams Ranked
|Club
|Premier League Titles
|First Title
|Most Recent Title
|Era of Greatest Success
|Manchester United
|13
|1992–93
|2012–13
|Ferguson era
|Manchester City
|9
|2011–12
|2022–23
|Guardiola era
|Chelsea
|5
|2004–05
|2016–17
|Abramovich era
|Arsenal
|3
|1997–98
|2003–04
|Wenger era
|Liverpool
|2
|2019–20
|2024–25
|Klopp & post-Klopp
Note: The 2025–26 season is currently ongoing, with no champion yet decided.
The Most Successful Premier League Teams (Ranked)
1. Manchester United
Manchester United remain the most successful club in Premier League history. Their dominance from the early 1990s through to 2013 set the standard for success in the modern era of English football.
Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United combined consistency, squad depth, and adaptability. Even though they have not won the league since 2013, their record of 13 titles still places them comfortably at the top.
2. Manchester City
Manchester City have defined the most recent era of the Premier League. Since their first title in 2011–12, City have built a sustained period of dominance, particularly under Pep Guardiola.
Their ability to control games, rotate squads, and maintain elite performance across multiple competitions has resulted in nine league titles, making them the closest challengers to United’s overall record.
3. Chelsea
Chelsea changed the competitive balance of the Premier League in the mid-2000s. Their first title in 2004-2005 introduced a new level of defensive structure and tactical discipline.
Chelsea’s five Premier League titles came under different managers and playing styles, highlighting their adaptability. While recent seasons have been transitional, their impact on the league remains substantial.
4. Arsenal
Arsenal hold a unique place in Premier League history thanks to their unbeaten 2003–04 “Invincibles” season, an achievement no other club has matched.
Although Arsenal have not won the league since then, their long period of consistency, attacking philosophy, and recent return to title contention keep them firmly among the league’s most respected clubs. Interest remains high, whether fans are following the title race or simply looking for Arsenal tickets to experience matchday at the Emirates.
5. Liverpool
Liverpool have added to their Premier League legacy in recent years after winning the league in 2019-20, they secured another title in the 2024-25 season, confirming their return as a consistent force at the top.
While Liverpool’s Premier League title count is lower than some rivals, their sustained competitiveness and ability to challenge across multiple seasons places them among the league’s most successful teams.
How Premier League Success Is Measured
League titles are the clearest marker of success, but they don’t tell the full story. Long-term performance also includes:
- Consistent finishes near the top of the table
- Ability to compete across different eras
- Influence on playing style and standards
- Sustained relevance over decades
This is why clubs with fewer titles can still be considered highly successful.
Why the Premier League Keeps Changing at the Top
One reason the Premier League stands out is how difficult it is to dominate indefinitely. Financial controls, tactical evolution, and squad turnover mean that even the strongest teams must constantly adapt.
As a result, the league continues to get better and better, with future seasons looking to change this list.
Where Will This Go in the Future?
As of the 2025/26 season, Manchester United remain the most successful team in Premier League history, but Manchester City’s recent dominance has narrowed the gap. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool each represent distinct eras of success that have shaped the league in different ways.
While new challengers continue to emerge, these clubs have set the benchmarks that define Premier League greatness.
