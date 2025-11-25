Exploring the Love Life of English Footballer Lotte Wubben-Moy and Cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart

Lotte Wubben-Moy, the defender from England’s women football team has been in an open relationship with the British Cyclist, Tao Geoghegan Hart, for a long time. Hart scripted history by winning the grand tour at the Giro d’Italia in 2020 and he was the youngest British cyclist to do it. The young couple have been the talk of the town since they made their relationship public.

Lotte Wubben-Moy boyfriend Tao Hart

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Tao Geoghegan Hart Relationship

As per reports, Lotte Wubben-Moy has been dating the Team GB Olympian since 2021. The couple have confirmed their relationship on Instagram and have made appearances frequently. There is no information whether they have been in a relationship since 2021, but they have been dating for more than 4 years. Both Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart reside in London and studied at the same school. It is not known when the couple will get married.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and her partner – PC – Instagram of Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lotte Wubben Moy has always supported her partner during events and races. She wished Hart for the 2025 season on her Instagram. On the other hand, Hart has always been extending his support to Lotte Wubben-Moy. Whenever there is a match, he goes to the stadium and cheers for his sweetheart. The cyclist also attended the Euro Women’s finals 2025 which was won by England.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart travel a lot. They explore new places and enjoy their moments. Both go for trekking and cycling together. The couple also play badminton and golf. When Hart was injured before the 2023 Giro race, Lotte Wubben-Moy supported him and shared a post. The couple really enjoy their team and are all set to tie the knot soon.

Tao Geoghegan Hart – Education & Family

Tao Geoghegan Hart was born in Holloway, London. Hart’s father is Tom and there is no information about his mother. It is revealed that his family members are from Ireland and Scotland. Hart completed his schooling at Stoke Newington School where he was a member of the football team. Hart was also interested in swimming and participated in competitions.

Tao Geoghegan Hart – Career

Hart is a Cyclist who has several achievements to his name. When he was 25, he won the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race and became the fifth Britisher to win it. He was also the youngster Britisher to secure the title. His passion for cycling began at 5 when he learned to ride a bike. As a youngster, he used to ride on the BMX cycle. His father gifted him a Specialized Dolce which prompted him to participate in the 2008 Dunwich Dynamo cycle ride.

As of 2025, Hart rides for the Lidl–Trek of UCI WorldTeam and he has a 3-year deal with the team. He finished 3rd at the Tour of Slovenia. Over the years, Hart rode for teams like Team Sky and Bissell Development Team. When Hart was 18, he secured first place at Giro della Lunigiana. He finished 3rd during the 2012 National Junior Road Series.

