Exploring the Love Life of English Footballer Lotte Wubben-Moy and Cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart
Lotte Wubben-Moy, the defender from England’s women football team has been in an open relationship with the British Cyclist, Tao Geoghegan Hart, for a long time. Hart scripted history by winning the grand tour at the Giro d’Italia in 2020 and he was the youngest British cyclist to do it. The young couple have been the talk of the town since they made their relationship public.
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Tao Geoghegan Hart Relationship
As per reports, Lotte Wubben-Moy has been dating the Team GB Olympian since 2021. The couple have confirmed their relationship on Instagram and have made appearances frequently. There is no information whether they have been in a relationship since 2021, but they have been dating for more than 4 years. Both Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart reside in London and studied at the same school. It is not known when the couple will get married.
Lotte Wubben Moy has always supported her partner during events and races. She wished Hart for the 2025 season on her Instagram. On the other hand, Hart has always been extending his support to Lotte Wubben-Moy. Whenever there is a match, he goes to the stadium and cheers for his sweetheart. The cyclist also attended the Euro Women’s finals 2025 which was won by England.
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart travel a lot. They explore new places and enjoy their moments. Both go for trekking and cycling together. The couple also play badminton and golf. When Hart was injured before the 2023 Giro race, Lotte Wubben-Moy supported him and shared a post. The couple really enjoy their team and are all set to tie the knot soon.
Tao Geoghegan Hart – Education & Family
Tao Geoghegan Hart was born in Holloway, London. Hart’s father is Tom and there is no information about his mother. It is revealed that his family members are from Ireland and Scotland. Hart completed his schooling at Stoke Newington School where he was a member of the football team. Hart was also interested in swimming and participated in competitions.
Tao Geoghegan Hart – Career
Hart is a Cyclist who has several achievements to his name. When he was 25, he won the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race and became the fifth Britisher to win it. He was also the youngster Britisher to secure the title. His passion for cycling began at 5 when he learned to ride a bike. As a youngster, he used to ride on the BMX cycle. His father gifted him a Specialized Dolce which prompted him to participate in the 2008 Dunwich Dynamo cycle ride.
As of 2025, Hart rides for the Lidl–Trek of UCI WorldTeam and he has a 3-year deal with the team. He finished 3rd at the Tour of Slovenia. Over the years, Hart rode for teams like Team Sky and Bissell Development Team. When Hart was 18, he secured first place at Giro della Lunigiana. He finished 3rd during the 2012 National Junior Road Series.
Who is the Girlfriend of Beth Mead? – Everything About Beth Mead & Her Partner Vivianne Miedema
In this article, let us explore the love life of Arsenal women’s superstar Beth Mead and her partner Vivianne Miedema.
Two-time Euro winner Beth Mead’s relationship has never been a secret. Beth Mead, an integral part of Arsenal women’s team has been in a relationship with the Dutch Vivianne Miedema for more than 3 years. The couple live together in Hertfordshire and are taking care of their pet dog.
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema Relationship
Beth Mead is now a part of Arsenal women’s FC and her partner was a part of the team till 2024. Both fell in love in 2022 and have been together for 3 years. Vivianne Miedema was earlier in a relationship with the Scottish football player Lisa Evans for 6 years. On the other hand, Beth Mead was in a relationship with Rachael Laws and Daniëlle van de Donk before meeting Vivianne. Both have found their true love and have been supporting each other in their lives.
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have a dog named Myle. The couple loves their dog more than anything and keeps sharing pictures together. Since 2022, they have been living in their mansion in Hertfordshire. The couple’s relationship was made official by Beth Mead who announced it to the public after winning Euros in 2022. Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are still rivals on the field, but share a great chemistry off the field.
Beth Mead has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and here is what she said about her relationship – “When I was growing up, where I came from, there weren’t many people I knew that were openly gay or bisexual.” Beth also jokingly revealed she and Vivianne are the David and Victoria Beckham of women’s football. She said, “Yeah, of the lesbian world.”
Beth Mead Girlfriend – Vivianne Miedema
Vivianne Miedema is a professional footballer from the Netherlands. She has been one of the best strikers for her country scoring more than 100 goals in just 130 matches. She was a member of the team that won the UEFA Euro title in 2017. Vivianne represents Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. She was a key player of Arsenal between 2017 to 2024 scoring 80 goals in 100 matches.
Vivianne Miedema kickstarted her club journey with SC Heerenveen before moving to Bayern Munich FC. Miedema was part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was the Arsenal Player of the Season in 2020. Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal FC for the 2017/18 season where she also met her partner Beth Mead.
Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema’s Pet
The couple doesn’t have a child, but their pet dog Myle is their world. Myle Meadema travels wherever the couple goes. The couple deem Myle as their child and have opened an Instagram account for the dog. Myle explores new places with its parents and the pictures are shared on Instagram.
Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema Social Media
Both Beth Mead and Vivianne have verified Instagram accounts with more than 500k followers. The duo share their pictures on the field. They also share their travel pictures. Their posts also include their pet dog Myle. Apart from this, the couple use their account for ad collaborations and reels.
PSG Women vs. Bayern Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Bayern Munich Women travel to the iconic Parc des Princes on Thursday evening looking to extend their remarkable winning streak to nine consecutive matches across all competitions. The German champions face a PSG side desperate for their first Champions League point after three consecutive defeats in the League Phase.
PSG Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups
PSG Women (4-3-3): Earps; Carmona, De Almeida, Mbock, Isabela; Karchaoui ©, Groenen, Ebayilin; Echegini, Leuchter, Ajibade
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Ballisager, Viggósdóttir ©, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Bühl; Schüller
Match Preview
Bayern have transformed their season following a disastrous 7-1 opening defeat to Barcelona. José Barcala’s side have won every match since that setback, including last week’s sensational comeback victory against holders Arsenal and Saturday’s 3-0 DFB-Pokal derby triumph over Ingolstadt. The Frauen-Bundesliga champions sit comfortably in the League Phase’s top eight after victories against Juventus and Arsenal.
Lea Schüller and Pernille Harder have provided crucial late goals in recent Champions League matches, whilst Klara Bühl’s scintillating form has many questioning if any player in women’s football is performing better. The German winger was rested for the weekend cup tie, ensuring freshness for Thursday’s clash.
PSG’s European campaign has been catastrophic. Defeats to Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, and Manchester United mean they’ve now lost seven consecutive Champions League matches dating back to last season. They became the first team to score against United in this year’s competition but still fell 2-1 at Old Trafford, leaving their knockout hopes hanging by a thread.
The contrast between the two sides couldn’t be starker. Bayern arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and momentum, having steadied the ship after their Barcelona humiliation. PSG desperately need points to avoid early elimination from Europe’s premier competition.
Team News
PSG haven’t played since the Old Trafford defeat, giving them extra recovery time. Several French players faced Bayern’s German internationals in last month’s Nations League semi-final, providing recent tactical familiarity.
Bayern’s Klara Bühl was rested as an unused substitute in the DFB-Pokal victory. Vanessa Gilles made her return from injury off the bench, with the Canadian centre-back having been sidelined since late October.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2025
Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
TV: DAZN (UK, Germany) | Paramount+ (USA)
Arsenal Women’s FC Captain Leah Williamson Confirms Relationship With Miss USA Elle Smith
Here is everything about Arsenal women’s team player Leah Williamson and her girlfriend.
England women’s legendary footballer and Arsenal star player Leah Williamson has finally made her relationship official. There were rumors of her dating the former Miss USA and American model Elle Smith and those are not rumors anymore. Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are in an open relationship and they confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post. The couple attended the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and made their relationship official.
In one of Elle Smith’s posts, Elle Smith and Leah Williamson are seen holding on to each other and popular stylist Carlotta Constant commented, “7th pic tho… the most gorgeous couple EVER.” Leah Williamson and Elle Smith have been dating for a long time and it has been made official finally. Elle Smith is a model from Ohio and she worked as an on-air reporter at WHAS-TV. She and Leah Williamson were the hot topic when the duo were spotted on the Majorca Mediterranean island before the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros.
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Relationship
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith’s relationship rumors started coming out in June 2025, but there is no information about their dating history. We couldn’t find information about when the couple began dating, but their relationship was made official during the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. Based on sources, the couple have been in a relationship for a year. Both have been members of the LGBTQ community. They have been living in a luxurious house in New York. Leah Williamson trains in New York and when she moves to the UK, she trains at St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Elle Smith Education & Family
Elle Smith was born in Springfield, Ohio. She completed her graduation from the University of Kentucky and secured a degree in broadcast journalism. She was born on June 19, 1998, to Clayborne and Lydia Smith. Reports suggest she is biracial as she was born to a black father and a white mother. She completed her schooling in Shawnee High School in 2016.
Elle Smith Career
Elle Smith is a model by profession. She is also a journalist who worked as an on-air reporter with WHAS-TV. Elle Smith rose to fame when she was crowned Miss USA in 2021. Elle’s passion for pageantry was inspired by her school friend who won Miss Ohio Teen USA in 2013. Elle Smith became the second person from Kentucky to win Miss USA and the first was Tara Conner who won in 2006.
Elle Smith also secured a top 10 position at Miss USA Universe in 2021. She has worked with the top brands. Elle has collaborations with the Miami modeling agency, The Source Models, and the Los Angeles agency, Wilhelmina. She has been the cover model for many magazines over the years.
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Child
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are not married yet. They have been in an open relationship, but the couple doesn’t have a child. As both are focusing on their careers, it can be confirmed that they don’t have plans to have a child soon.
Elle Smith Social Media
Elle Smith is a model and she is active on Instagram just like other models. She has a verified handle with more than 150k followers. Elle Smith’s handle includes her modeling photoshoots and reels. She also posts pictures of her trips. There are posts of Elle Smith and her partner Leah Williamson as well.
