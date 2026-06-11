Women's Football News
52 FA Women’s National League Clubs Form Alliance to Challenge FA Professional Game Academy Tier 3 Proposals
Fifty-two FA Women’s National League clubs have formally objected to Football Association plans to introduce Professional Game Academy teams into the third tier from 2027. The alliance, including Ascot United and Maidenhead United, claims the proposals are “morally wrong” and accuses the FA board of failing to consult member clubs before advancing the initiative.
The letter sent to the FA on Thursday represents a genuine grassroots uprising. These are clubs operating at lower levels of women’s football, managing limited budgets and competing for players against better-resourced organizations. Now they face the prospect of academy teams entering their competition, fundamentally altering the competitive landscape without their input. That is governance failure. Board representatives should consult their clubs on structural changes. They did not.
The alliance has requested a special general meeting with the FA. With 52 clubs signing the letter from a total of 72 in the FAWNL, they have surpassed the two-thirds majority required to demand this meeting. That is significant. It proves this is not a handful of disgruntled voices. It is the overwhelming majority expressing legitimate concerns.
Maidenhead United manager Dave Kitson articulated the frustration clearly. He questioned whether elite young players genuinely need additional matches when FIFA recommends extra training instead. He noted that loan opportunities already exist and that similar academy team proposals would never be tolerated in the men’s EFL League 1. That inconsistency matters.
The Consultation Problem
Governance structures exist to protect competition integrity. Bypassing member consultation undermines those safeguards fundamentally.
The Precedent Question
If the FA can impose this in tier 3 without consultation, what stops them altering other structures unilaterally?
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Women's Football News
Maidenhead United Among 52 FA Women’s National League Clubs Challenging FA Academy Proposals Over Governance and Transparency Failures
Maidenhead United have joined 52 FA Women’s National League clubs in formally objecting to Football Association proposals to introduce Professional Game Academy teams into the third tier. The letter sent Thursday morning raises serious concerns about governance procedures, transparency and the board’s decision-making independence.
The specific grievances are damning. The clubs question whether the board’s process complies with constitutional rights of member clubs. They object to the use of anonymous surveys instead of formal voting procedures, suggesting the FA deliberately avoided transparent voting mechanisms. They highlight concerns about financial incentives being used to pressure agreement. They question board independence. These are not minor procedural quibbles. They are fundamental governance failures.
Dave Kitson, Maidenhead’s manager, articulated the broader principle clearly. A league competition should serve its members. The FA has not presented tangible benefits to these clubs. Instead, they have imposed change through opaque procedures that bypass democratic processes. That is how institutions lose credibility.
The letter references that FIFA recommends additional training over extra matches for elite young players. Arsene Wenger agrees. Loan opportunities already exist in both women’s and men’s football. The logic for introducing academy teams into tier three crumbles under scrutiny. Yet the FA proceeded anyway, without proper consultation.
Other clubs involved include Hashtag United, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Halifax, Doncaster Belles and Hull City. The alliance passes the two-thirds majority needed to request a special general meeting. That is decisive organizational opposition.
The Procedural Scandal
Anonymous surveys instead of formal voting is governance theatre masquerading as consultation. It is designed to obscure dissent.
The Hypocrisy Question
EPL ‘B’ teams would never be tolerated in EFL League 1. Why does the principle differ for women’s football?
Also read: Chelsea Women to Play Cup Matches at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium After Kingsmeadow Exit
Arsenal Dragon
Caitlin Foord Marks 150th Australia Cap With Goal as Matildas Defeat Mexico in World Cup Preparation Friendly
Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th appearance for Australia with a clinical finish as the Matildas secured a 3-1 friendly victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
Wearing the captain’s armband, the Arsenal forward demonstrated the quality that has made her one of her nation’s most reliable attacking threats, turning away from her marker with composure before placing the ball precisely into the far post.
Foord’s goal extended her tally to 41 for Australia, moving her into joint-third place on the all-time scoring list. Reaching 150 caps represents genuine longevity at international level. She has been there through transitions, rebuilds and cycles of tournament football. That consistency matters more than individual moments, though scoring on such a milestone is worth celebrating.
The friendly win came after Australia suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, prompting a response from Steph Catley’s side. Catley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday and spoke afterwards about understanding the journey ahead towards the World Cup. That perspective is important. One friendly loss does not define a campaign. How teams respond does.
Foord’s performance underlined her value to the Matildas. At 31 years old, she remains in her prime years and should be central to any Australian World Cup challenge. Her leadership on the pitch, demonstrated through the captaincy, adds another dimension to her contribution beyond goalscoring.
The Milestone Moment
Reaching 150 caps for your country is rare. Doing it while performing at club level in the Women’s Super League shows genuine elite consistency.
The Arsenal Connection
Multiple Arsenal players were in international action across the week, spreading club quality across different nations and competitions.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Women's Football News
María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
María Pérez has committed her future to London City Lionesses by signing a contract extension through summer 2028.
The Spanish midfielder’s decision to stay represents a significant statement about the club’s direction and her belief in their long-term vision. It is exactly the kind of retention that separates genuine ambition from empty investment.
Pérez arrived at London City with an impressive CV. She is a World Cup winner, Nations League champion and UEFA Women’s Champions League winner. In Spain’s domestic system, she claimed three league titles and the Copa de la Reina.
But her first season in England was disrupted by injury, meaning she has barely scratched the surface of what she can contribute. By securing her until 2028, London City have bet on her potential rather than chasing short-term gains.
The midfielder’s decision to stay signals something important. She could have moved elsewhere after a frustrating first campaign. Instead, she chose to remain because she believes in what Michele Kang’s ownership is building. That conviction matters more than any single signing announcement. It proves players see genuine long-term infrastructure, not just financial splashing.
The Retention Strategy
In a transfer market obsessed with new signings, keeping quality players is underrated. Pérez’s extension shows London City understand this calculus.
Goalkeeper Continuity
Elene Lete, the Spanish goalkeeper, also signed a new deal through 2028. She played every league match last season and earned Save of the Season nomination. That consistency matters.
The Bigger Picture
These renewals lay foundation stones. With Alexia Putellas reportedly close to joining, London City are building something genuinely ambitious. But retaining Pérez and Lete proves they understand that foundation matters more than marquee signings.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses After Leaving Barcelona Following 14 Years
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