52 FA Women’s National League Clubs Form Alliance to Challenge FA Professional Game Academy Tier 3 Proposals

Fifty-two FA Women’s National League clubs have formally objected to Football Association plans to introduce Professional Game Academy teams into the third tier from 2027. The alliance, including Ascot United and Maidenhead United, claims the proposals are “morally wrong” and accuses the FA board of failing to consult member clubs before advancing the initiative.

‘We feel betrayed’: 52 clubs demand vote on plans for WSL academy sides to join third tier: *



National League sides write to FA as backlash intensifies

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Plans viewed as ‘a disaster waiting to happen’



An alliance of 52 Women’s National League clubs who oppose plans for… pic.twitter.com/WgUMWAlsCn — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) June 11, 2026

The letter sent to the FA on Thursday represents a genuine grassroots uprising. These are clubs operating at lower levels of women’s football, managing limited budgets and competing for players against better-resourced organizations. Now they face the prospect of academy teams entering their competition, fundamentally altering the competitive landscape without their input. That is governance failure. Board representatives should consult their clubs on structural changes. They did not.

English women’s football is descending into civil war after clubs rebelled against an FA proposal to add Women’s Super League academy teams to the third tier



Full story by @Kit_Shepard ⬇️https://t.co/9ZIWPpPZxJ — Times Sport (@TimesSport) June 11, 2026

The alliance has requested a special general meeting with the FA. With 52 clubs signing the letter from a total of 72 in the FAWNL, they have surpassed the two-thirds majority required to demand this meeting. That is significant. It proves this is not a handful of disgruntled voices. It is the overwhelming majority expressing legitimate concerns.

FAWNL | Ascot United and Maidenhead United among 52 clubs to sign letter that 'strongly objects to the proposals' set out by the FA regarding PGA club participation.



Read the full story here 👉 https://t.co/QXsen5gRrT pic.twitter.com/TsGTXiDGuO — Football in Berkshire (@fiberkshire) June 11, 2026

Maidenhead United manager Dave Kitson articulated the frustration clearly. He questioned whether elite young players genuinely need additional matches when FIFA recommends extra training instead. He noted that loan opportunities already exist and that similar academy team proposals would never be tolerated in the men’s EFL League 1. That inconsistency matters.

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Start new women's & girls' teams. Improve your facilities. Get the funding to make it happen.



Two opportunities to apply for. One goal: a great place to play for every woman and girl.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/FyNZpYxJlp — Cheshire Football Association (@Cheshire_FA) June 10, 2026

The Consultation Problem

Governance structures exist to protect competition integrity. Bypassing member consultation undermines those safeguards fundamentally.

The Precedent Question

If the FA can impose this in tier 3 without consultation, what stops them altering other structures unilaterally?

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